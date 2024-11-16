Top Plays from Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Chicago Bulls
The Cavs set a franchise record for most consecutive wins with Friday's victory.
The Cavaliers are now just the eighth team in NBA history to start 12-0 or better.
The Cavs continued their red-hot start to the 2024-25 season and are the NBA's lone undefeated team.
It's unclear how long Giannis Antetokounmpo will be sidelined with the injury.
Bronny James entered the game to a massive ovation from Cavaliers fans on Wednesday night.
Iamaleava missed the second half of the Vols' win over Mississippi State in Week 11. He's set to start on Saturday night.
Jake Mintz and Jordan Shusterman are joined by ESPN MLB Insider Jeff Passan as they discuss which teams intrigue them the most this offseason before making their picks for The Good, The Bad & The Uggla.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski delivers Week 11's fantasy football traffic report to help make your start/sit decisions.
The Yahoo team delivers their most steadfast predictions for Week 11.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri delivers his keys to victory for Week 11.
Fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon delivers his Week 11 viewing guide.
The Giants didn't want to pay Barkley, so their division rivals were happy to swoop in to add the playmaking running back. On Thursday, he made all the difference in a win over the Commanders.
In today's edition: Rōki Sasaki is coming to MLB, sports fans have fully returned post-COVID (and then some), NFL power rankings, Pochettino's competitive debut, and more.
Here's a look at Week 11 of the NFL season from a betting perspective.
We're in Year 6 of the league doing its All-MLB awards.
Etienne is Georgia's leading rusher this season, though the Bulldogs have struggled with their rushing offense.
Nate Tice and Charles McDonald kick off this monster episode by previewing the biggest matchups of an enticing Week 11 slate of NFL games by giving one (or two or three) things to watch in each. Later, Nate is joined by the Athletic's draft guru himself Dane Brugler to deep dive on the 2025 NFL Draft. The duo give strengths and weaknesses of the class and favorite players at each position before diving into their latest big boards and comparing key prospects to keep an eye on.
Dominate your Week 11 matchups with all of our fantasy football content, all in one place!
Tennessee looks to stay on its clear path to the playoff, while Georgia needs a victory just to stay alive.
Wills said he missed a game against the Ravens due to a "business decision."