Top Plays from Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Utah Jazz
Top Plays from Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Utah Jazz,12/23/2024
Devin Booker hit six 3s for the Suns, while three Jazz players made four from long range.
The Broncos agreed to flex their game against the Chargers to Thursday night ... and lost. Was that the wrong call?
The Raiders are currently projected to have the No. 6 overall pick in the NFL Draft next spring.
The NFL has recognized that the Vikings and Packers have more to play for than the Eagles and the already eliminated Cowboys.
If you took a nap this year, there’s a decent chance the sports world changed while you were asleep.
Bronny is averaging 13.4 points per game for the Lakers' South Bay G League affiliate.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don recaps all the action from Week 16.
“A lot of things we do in our run game is designed with Jalen,” Saquon Barkley said. “It’s kind of hard to continue to run the same stuff when he’s not in there."
Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts investigates whether some surprising performances are sustainable.
Hurts suffered the injury in the first quarter.
Team Woods and Team Langer each finished the final round at 28-under, setting a new scoring record for the tournament.
Replacing Kirk Cousins, Penix enjoyed the benefits of a strong run game and a swarming defense in a victory over the New York Giants.
Minnesota could be on a collision course with Detroit in Week 18 for the NFC's top spot.
The Lions don't need to resort to trickery to put points on the board. But it sure is fun when they do.
On this week's overreaction pod, Dan Wetzel Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde acknowledge what led to home teams handedly winning each matchup. They cover how offensive line and defensive line play factored into it, and recognize how amazing it was to see all 4 games played on college campuses.
As the undisputed greatest leadoff hitter of all time who played for 25 seasons, Henderson’s legacy is difficult to distill into any single statistic or highlight. But his stolen-bases record is a good place to start.
For all the pyrotechnics of the modern offense, the expanded CFP has started off with three games where one team was capable of manhandling the other.
The Nittany Lions will play Boise State in the Fiesta Bowl.
Saturday featured three blowout wins for the home teams.
With Cruz and Devin Williams, the Yankees have added two major arms to their bullpen.