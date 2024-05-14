Top Plays from Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics

The Canadian Press

Paul Maurice is in his second season coaching the Florida Panthers, trying to guide them to a second consecutive appearance in the Stanley Cup Final. It was pointed out to him not long ago that, in his current profession, two years seems like an eternity. Such is the life he chose. “Tough business,” Maurice said. “Could have been a doctor.” Job security is basically an oxymoron in the world of professional coaching, and the turnover rate right now in the NHL is wild. In the four biggest U.S. pro