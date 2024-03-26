Top Plays from Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Charlotte Hornets

"I really hope that she's doing OK. If she's seeing this, I'm truly sorry."
President Biden poked fun at former President Trump for boasting about winning two golf trophies at his own golf club’s awards Sunday. “Congratulations, Donald. Quite the accomplishment,” Biden wrote on X, the platform formerly known as Twitter. Biden attached a screenshot of Trump’s post earlier in the night on Truth Social. “It is my great…
The return of Lonzo Ball should change everything for the Chicago Bulls.
A lawsuit, organized by the Independent Council on Women's Sports, has the potential to have a sweeping impact on the NCAA and college sports.
Former NBA guard Jeremy Lin received a five-game suspension from the P. League+ (PLG) after he underwent a blood treatment prohibited by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA). Lin received a treatment known as intravenous laser irradiation of blood (ILIB), intended to boost red blood cells’ cellular energy and oxygen intake, after his team the New Taipei Kings advised him to seek the treatment to aid in his recovery from a foot injury. The suspension first took effect on Saturday’s game with the Kaohsiung 17LIVESteelers and will last until the April 6 game with the Taipei Fubon Braves.
SYDNEY, N.S. — Riding one of the strongest seasons in recent curling history, Canada skip Rachel Homan had every reason to be confident entering the final at the world women's curling championship. On Sunday night, she again showed no fear and it paid off with her first world title since 2017. Homan made a game-turning split for three points in the ninth end and forced Silvana Tirinzoni of Switzerland to concede in the 10th for a 7-5 victory. "I believed in my team and my team believed in me," H
Former Miami Open finalist Casper Ruud was caught on camera ripping the tournament for being “cheap” and not providing adequate changing room.
DENVER — Montreal Canadiens head coach Martin St. Louis is returning to the NHL team's bench for Tuesday's game against the Colorado Avalanche. St. Louis had been away from the team since March 16 for family reasons. The Canadiens say St. Louis' 16-year-old son, Mason, suffered an injury while playing in a hockey game. Mason experienced injury complications a week later and was hospitalized. Mason's condition has since stabilized and he is recovering at the St. Louis family home in Connecticut,
The 16-year-old and proud parents toured the University of Washington together
TORONTO — The NBA has opened an investigation into Toronto Raptors backup centre Jontay Porter amid gambling allegations, a person with knowledge of the probe said Monday night. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to The Associated Press. The Raptors had no comment when asked by The Canadian Press. An NBA spokesperson told CP that the league is "looking into it" when reached for comment. ESPN first reported the investigation, which it said included Porter's performance in games on Jan. 26
The penalty drops Alonso from sixth to eighth in the official Australian Grand Prix results.
ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — The NFL is eliminating the hip-drop tackle. NFL team owners on Monday unanimously approved a rule that bans players from using a swivel technique to tackle an opponent. A violation will result in a 15-yard penalty and could ultimately result in fines for players. NFL executive Jeff Miller said the hip-drop tackle was used 230 times last season and resulted in 15 players missing time with injuries. The NFL Players Association has adamantly opposed the rule. ___ AP NFL: https:
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani said Monday he never bet on sports and interpreter Ippei Mizuhara stole money from him and told lies. Ohtani held a news conference at Dodger Stadium, five days after Mizuhara was fired by the Dodgers following reports from the Los Angeles Times and ESPN about his alleged ties to an illegal bookmaker and debts well over $1 million. “I'm very saddened and shocked that someone I trusted has done this,” the Japanese star said sitting next to Will Ireton
GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Chicago White Sox have re-signed Kevin Pillar two days after they released the veteran outfielder. Pillar was in camp on a minor league deal before he was cut on Friday. Chicago announced on Sunday that it had agreed to a big league deal with the 35-year-old Pillar. The White Sox also designated right-hander Touki Toussaint for assignment before their spring training game against Colorado. Toussaint went 4-6 with a 4.97 ERA for Chicago last year, making 15 starts and f
It is understood that Wolff’s decision to miss the race in Suzuka on April 7 was taken before the start of the new season.
"It still makes me think of (my son), and that's worth a smile or two."
'Mock Draft Monday' makes its debut with Yahoo's very own Nate Tice joining Matt Harmon to break down his latest mock draft ahead. Every Monday leading up to the draft, Harmon will have one of the top mock drafters in the industry on the pod to break down their latest mock and share their favorite five picks and fits.
On the first race with the new Red Bull power bank, Max Verstappen retires from the Australian Grand Prix to end both his 10-race winning streak and 43-race finish streak.
Mahomes cradled her youngest child in an adorable shot posted to Instagram on Sunday
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don delivers his boldest takes for the American League — and he thinks a top-five draft pick is set to win MVP.