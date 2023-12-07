Top Plays from Chicago Bulls vs. Charlotte Hornets

A controversial late timeout call was the main talking point following the Los Angeles Lakers’ 106-103 victory over the Phoenix Suns in the NBA In-Season Tournament quarterfinals on Tuesday.
Edmonton Oilers' captain Connor McDavid received a prestigious honour over the weekend.
TORONTO — Before the Toronto Raptors season began, team president Masai Ujiri insisted that this version of the club would be unselfish. Forward Scottie Barnes thinks that Ujiri's prediction has been borne out over the first 20 games of the season, as the Raptors have hit new highs for team assists. Barnes said that's because Toronto's locker room is filled with unselfish players. "A lot of players that want to make that extra pass, play for your teammates," said Barnes. "You can just see down o
Any day now, it could be "Shotime" — as baseball dynamo Shohei Ohtani is known — in Toronto.The world of major league baseball has lurched to an anxious standstill this week as Ohtani, the 29-year-old Japanese designated hitter and pitcher and currently the sport's most-desired free agent, will choose where he lands next.The dramatic Ohtani sweepstakes — which are shrouded in secrecy, much like the player himself — have reportedly included pitches by his incumbent team, the Los Angeles Angels, a
The NFL star enjoyed a star-studded party in N.Y.C. after his Jets fell to the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday
On his "Let's Go" podcast, the future Fox broadcaster shared his perspective with Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor on how the game has changed
Manager Dave Roberts divulged that the Dodgers met with Shohei Ohtani last week, becoming the first team to acknowledge a private meeting.
Lip readers are convinced that Taylor Swift yelled "come on Trav" during the Chiefs game on Sunday and there's a video.
An NFL official who was involved in a collision with New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara suffered a fractured fibula and a dislocated knee and will have surgery, the team announced on Monday.
VANCOUVER — Captain Christine Sinclair helped Canada to a win in her international swansong Tuesday, wiping away pre-game tears to help set up the goal in a 1-0 victory over Australia. The 40-year-old from Burnaby, B.C., gave way to 35-year-old Sophie Schmidt of Abbotsford, B.C., in the 58th minute, marking the end of an glittering international career that produced a world-record 190 goals and a legion of fans. Teammates embraced her on the field as the enthusiastic crowd of 48,112 stood and ch
Kardashian and Saint watched the L.A. Lakers take on the Phoenix Suns at the Crypto.com Arena
Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence had his right leg rolled up on as he was being sacked during the fourth quarter against the Bengals.
Using TCU’s appearance in the 2022 national title game to justify excluding Florida State from the playoffs is dumb.
ZURICH (AP) — Former Spanish soccer federation president Luis Rubiales “seemingly forcefully kissed” an England player on her face before kissing Jenni Hermoso without her consent at the Women’s World Cup, according to English Football Association chair Debbie Hewitt. A FIFA disciplinary committee report released Wednesday said Rubiales, who was given a three-year ban in October, acted with “a sense of complete impunity" at the trophy ceremony after Spain’s 1-0 win over England in Sydney on Aug.
SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw says he has exchanged apologies with the Philadelphia Eagles security official after a sideline dustup led to both being ejected. Greenlaw and Eagles chief security officer Dom DiSandro got ejected during San Francisco's 42-19 victory over Philadelphia after Greenlaw was called for unnecessary roughness on a tackle of DeVonta Smith near the Eagles sideline. The hit drew the ire of the Eagles and DiSandro got in between Smith
Formula One has announced the six races which will stage sprints next season, although the format for those weekends is still being thrashed out with reverse grids still on the table.
HAMILTON — Scott Milanovich has long been aware of the fierce support for the CFL's Hamilton Tiger-Cats as both an adversary and as part of the family. Milanovich joined the Ticats as a senior assistant coach in 2023, and later took over play-calling duties. But as a former head coach of the archrival Toronto Argonauts, he wasn't sure how he would be first received by Tim Hortons Field's most ardent fans. "When I came over to the other side and my wife and daughter were at the game and she said,
Canada's Brooke Henderson and Corey Conners are a perfect 1-0 when paired together on the golf course. They're ready to improve their decade-old record this week. Henderson and Conners were teammates on Golf Canada's junior national and both represented Canada at the Tokyo Olympics in 2021, but they rarely see each other as professionals on the PGA Tour and LPGA Tour. They haven't been paired together since 2013, when they won the Copa de las Americas along with fellow Canadians Albin Choi and A
Charlie McAvoy is happy to have it in his tool belt. The art of landing a reverse hit — when a player, usually a defenceman, with the puck initiates contact before an opponent looking to do the same — is fairly straightforward. The satisfaction in the immediate aftermath is also part of the package. "Look like you're going for the puck," McAvoy, a star blueliner with the Boston Bruins, explained of his process. "And then just stop and drill him." Philadelphia Flyers head coach John Tortorella sa
The QB said there’s a good reason he doesn’t believe the Chiefs’ signs were stolen against the Packers.