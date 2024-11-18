Top Plays from Chicago Bulls vs. Houston Rockets
The Bulls are taking a step in the right direction, but they aren't a title contender and a 2025 first-round pick is not guaranteed.
Yes, the game-winning field goal attempt was blocked. That shouldn't distract Chicago from encouraging signs in its first game post-Shane Waldron.
Sunday Night Football is all about jockeying in the AFC standings in Week 11.
Doc Rivers was right. But the NBA does not care.
The Seahawks snapped a six-game losing skid against the 49ers on Sunday afternoon.
A group of tight ends who are only started in the most dire of circumstances showed out in Week 11. Fantasy football analyst Tera Roberts breaks down their performances.
Caleb Williams and the Bears' offense came alive, but a late special teams error prevented them from snapping the losing streak against their bitter rival.
Scott Pianowski breaks down Week 11's top fantasy developments, including a huge bounce-back performance for Anthony Richardson.
The Bulldogs are right back in the SEC title and playoff race with a statement win over the Vols.
The Cougars' undefeated season ended on Saturday night.
The 98-yard touchdown pass was the longest offensive play in the NFL season, but it wasn't the longest play in Titans history.
Callahan was incensed after a clean hit to the chest on a would-be fourth-down stop instead resulted in a fresh set of downs for the Vikings.
Athletic director Arthur Johnson said "Our expectation is to compete for American Athletic Conference titles." The Owls were 9-25 in 34 games under Drayton.
Hunter is -500 to win the award with two weeks to go in the regular season.
The Cougars failed to score a second-half touchdown.
Plenty happened during a busy Saturday of college football, including BYU dropping from the unbeatens in a loss against Kansas.
The Gators are 5-5 and have a game vs. 1-9 Florida State to end the season.
Hunter scored a rushing TD, grabbed an interception and made a highlight-reel catch.
Klubnik dashed to the end zone with 1:16 to go.
Colorado's biggest fan received a heartwarming gesture from the crowd at Folsom Field during the Buffaloes' win over Utah.