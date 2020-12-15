Top plays from Charlotte Hornets vs. Toronto Raptors
The Pittsburgh Steelers are proving their skeptics right with their recent play.
Alberta’s chief medical officer is defending the decision to allow the world junior hockey championship to be played, even while cases mount across Canada during a second wave of COVID-19...
Kyrie Irving was fined for not making himself available to the media — who he called “pawns” — earlier this month.
Jalen Hurts' first start for the Eagles was successful, so he'll be starting again next week.
The best thing for Sam Darnold is for his wish to fall through.
For the second straight weekend, a highly improbable parlay hit at BetMGM.
Could LeBron James actually be one of the biggest bust candidates in fantasy basketball this season?
The arrival of John Wall hasn't changed James Harden's mind: he still wants Houston to trade him.
JuJu Smith-Schuster's pregame dance on Buffalo's midfield logo got the Bills fired up.
Johnson was transported to Gainesville and placed in a medically induced coma after collapsing Saturday, according to his grandfather.
Here are five options for the Cleveland Indians to consider as they move toward changing the name.
Jake Paul didn't hold any punches when calling out Conor McGregor on Instagram on Monday night.
Zion Williamson got to work for his new coach. Chris Paul got started with a new set of teammates.And on Tuesday, James Harden is expected to do what feels like a little of both.With a preseason that's shorter than usual before the NBA season opens on Dec. 22, teams don't have much time to ready themselves gradually. Some teams are playing just two exhibition games before things count.That's probably why Williamson was still on the floor attacking the basket in the fourth quarter in Miami. New Orleans led the Heat comfortably in its debut under Stan Van Gundy, but the veteran coach had his young starters on the floor for more than 30 minutes.Williamson, whose rookie season got off to a late start because of a knee injury, finished with 26 points and 11 rebounds. Brandon Ingram, last season's Most Improved Player, had 22 points, six rebounds and six assists.Paul sat out Phoenix's preseason opener but was in the starting lineup for its game at Utah. The veteran point guard is yet another reason for optimism around the Suns after they went undefeated in the Walt Disney World bubble.There were six games on the schedule Monday, though the biggest news might have been at a practice. Harden took the floor for the Rockets after joining the team late amid reports he wants to be traded.Coach Stephen Silas said Harden is expected to play Tuesday against San Antonio. The NBA's leading scorer hasn't spoken to reporters yet, so there is curiosity all around the league about whether he wants out of a Houston organization that has a new coach and a new backcourt mate for him after swapping Russell Westbrook for John Wall among its numerous changes.“That part of our business is going to be what it is. There’s no control that we have as players to at least manage what’s being said in terms of rumour mills and what’s being reported. So let’s just leave it at that,” said Kyrie Irving of Brooklyn, one of the teams linked to Harden if there is a trade.“James is a great player and we wish him well. And I just want him to be happy, be secure in who he is as a man first and then as a basketball player. Whatever happens between those conversations are between them.”PELICANS 114, HEAT 92Lonzo Ball had 12 points and six assists for the Pelicans at Miami, where they will play on Christmas Day. Josh Hart added 11 points.The Heat rested Jimmy Butler in their first game since losing to the Lakers in the NBA Finals. Tyler Herro scored 17 points for Miami, and Duncan Robinson added 14.Bam Adebayo finished with nine points and eight assists for the Heat.RAPTORS 112, HORNETS 109At Charlotte, Fred VanVleet scored 23 points as Toronto completed its two-game sweep of the Hornets.Terry Rozier scored 15 points for the Hornets, and Gordon Hayward had 14.Rookie LaMelo Ball, the No. 3 pick in the draft, had 12 points and two assists in a reserve role. He had been scoreless on 0-for-5 shooting in Toronto's victory on Saturday.CAVALIERS 116, PACERS 106At Cleveland, Dante Exum scored 23 points as the Cavaliers improved their preseason record to 2-0.Andre Drummond had 17 points and 11 rebounds, and Darius Garland also scored 17 points. Rookie Isaac Okoro finished with 15 points.Domantas Sabonis had 18 points and nine rebounds for the Pacers (0-2). Aaron Holiday added 16 points but Victor Oladipo had only nine on 2-for-11 shooting.___More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
The Astros manager joined a chorus of leaders in the Black community advocating for the safety and urgency of the COVID-19 vaccine.
Florida State players were left stunned and in tears after seeing Florida's Keyontae Johnson collapse on the court on Saturday.
NEW YORK — Jared Porter knows his new boss with the Mets is counting on a championship.Pretty soon, too.That doesn’t bother him one bit.“Hearing comments like that motivates me,” Porter said Monday after being introduced as New York’s general manager. “It shows a strong commitment from ownership who wants to win, who wants to put a winner on the field for the fan base in New York, and I completely align with that. It excites me. I want those expectations.”In a news conference on Zoom that lasted nearly 50 minutes, Porter outlined his vision of emphasizing talent, flexibility, innovation and depth throughout a Mets organization in transformation under new owner Steve Cohen and president Sandy Alderson.Cohen, a hugely successful hedge fund manager with an appetite for winning, bought the club last month from the Wilpon and Katz families for $2.42 billion. The lifelong Mets fan, finally calling shots for his favourite team, said it would be a disappointment if they don’t win the World Series within three to five years.Tall talk for a franchise with two titles in 59 seasons of existence -- and none since 1986. Those type of lofty demands are more commonly associated with Yankees brass across town, while the stumbling Mets have slogged through nine losing seasons in the last 12.Porter’s job is to help change all that.“I think what we’ve talked about the most is just a cultural shift, for one. Adding good people to the organization. Improving on the organizational culture. Adding depth to the roster,” Porter said. “It’s really important to create a situation where you’re a really hard team to play against. You’re hard to game-plan against in all areas.”It won’t be easy. New York went 26-34 during the pandemic-truncated season, tied for fourth in the NL East, and missed the playoffs for the fourth straight year.Two-time Cy Young Award winner Jacob deGrom and All-Star hitters Pete Alonso, Michael Conforto and Jeff McNeil highlight a promising core. But the Mets still have several holes to fill in the rotation and lineup.The good news is Cohen has deep pockets and a willingness to spend, and Alderson acknowledged the Mets are actively shopping at the slowly developing top of the free-agent market.“There’s obviously a chance to really expand on the resources,” Porter said. “It is incredibly appealing and I feel very fortunate to be in a position where those resources are going to be provided to us.”Porter, 41, agreed to a four-year contract after spending the past four seasons with the Arizona Diamondbacks as senior vice-president and assistant general manager under GM Mike Hazen. Before that, Porter worked under Theo Epstein with the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs, winning three World Series rings in Boston’s front office and another with the Cubs.“I keep them locked up,” Porter said. “I don’t wear them out.”In Queens, Porter will report to the 72-year-old Alderson, a former Mets GM who was brought back by Cohen and has taken over baseball operations.“I think it’s a flexible arrangement. For example, I’ve already turned over a couple of things to Jared,” Alderson said. “I think that we’ll be able to work really well together.“I think ultimately this will be a great fit.”___More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsMike Fitzpatrick, The Associated Press
Minty Bets & Jared Quay are joined by Hakeem Profit of WagerTalk to discuss their best bets for who will win the NBA Title.
Donald Trump, of course, isn't on board with Cleveland's name change.
The ratings debacle created by the Ravens' COVID outbreak laid bare the NFL's mission here: to be the saving grace among TV advertisers as sports hemorrhaged viewers elsewhere.
CLEVELAND — Lamar Jackson has one of his favourite playmakers back to face the Browns. Baker Mayfield will be missing his top tight end.Sure-handed Baltimore tight end Mark Andrews is active for Monday night's critical AFC North matchup against Cleveland after missing two games. Another loss could put the Ravens (7-5) in serious jeopardy of missing the post-season.Andrews, who has 60 catches and six touchdown receptions this season, had been on the reserve/COVID-19 list before he was recently activated. He was one of 23 Baltimore players placed on the list following an outbreak of the virus.Jackson and Andrews, a Pro Bowler last year, have combined for 16 TDs over the past two seasons.Cleveland's offence will be without starting tight end Austin Hooper because of a neck injury.Hooper, who signed with the Browns as a free agent in March, had been questionable coming in after his neck flared up last week. He's been solid as a blocker and pass-catcher for Mayfield and Cleveland coach Kevin Stefanski, who likes to use multiple-tight end formations.Hooper has 30 receptions for 286 yards and two TDs.Rookie Harrison Bryant will start for Hooper and David Njoku and Stephen Carlson will get more snaps.Baltimore defensive end Calais Campbell is active after being listed as questionable with a nagging calf injury.The 6-foot-8, 300-pound Campbell, who has four sacks and knocked down six passes, did not practice this week after playing just 23 snaps in Tuesday’s win over Dallas.The Browns are also missing Denzel Ward, their top cornerback, who is sidelined for his third straight game with a calf injury sustained against Philadelphia on Nov. 22.Cleveland's offensive line is intact. Right guard Wyatt Teller was activated form the COVID list on Sunday. He didn't practice at all last week as he was isolated following a close contact.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLTom Withers, The Associated Press