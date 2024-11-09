Top Plays from Charlotte Hornets vs. Indiana Pacers
Top Plays from Charlotte Hornets vs. Indiana Pacers,11/08/2024
Top Plays from Charlotte Hornets vs. Indiana Pacers,11/08/2024
Nick Richards has averaged a career-high 11 points and 10 rebounds per game this season in Charlotte.
Joel Embiid is still recovering from a knee injury, and has yet to make his debut with the 76ers this season.
Karl-Anthony Towns and Mikal Bridges made their home debuts for the Knicks, each scoring 21 points and thrilling a home crowd eager for a great season.
We take our annual trip too close to the sun, where the defending champions could be even better this season.
The teams have filed suit over NASCAR's charter agreement and will have the chance to appeal the decision.
Eight games into the 2024-25 NBA season, Phoenix is atop the West and beginning to look a lot like a Coach Bud team.
The 2024-2025 NBA season is around its 9-game mark as of Thursday night, so Kevin O'Connor is joined by Tom Haberstroh to share 9 observations about the league and its trends at this roughly 10% completion point in the season.
The MLS' best-of-three format in the first round has been unpopular with some fans, players and coaches.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri delivers his keys to a Week 10 victory.
Here's everything you need to know injury-wise for Week 10.
On today's episode of The College Football Enquirer, Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde react to Florida's announcement that they are bringing head coach Billy Napier for the 2025 season. They also look ahead to two Week 11 elimination games: Georgia vs. Ole Miss and Colorado vs. Texas Tech.
LSU has not had a live mascot on the sidelines in nearly a decade.
Someone’s going to ruin someone else’s year in Death Valley on Saturday night, just a little earlier than usual.
Trevor Lawrence may miss Week 10 after injuring his shoulder against the Eagles last week.
With the UFC's home arena reaching its 100th event on Saturday, Ben Fowlkes examines how the facility has reshaped fight night — for better or worse.
We're nearly through three weeks of the fantasy basketball season, so Dan Titus decided to gauge the first-year players' current value.
Let's break down the huge matchup between AFC North rivals for fantasy football Week 10.
Dominate your Week 10 matchups with all of our fantasy football content, all in one place!
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski reveals the underrated gems he's taking a chance on in Week 10.
Florida is 15-18 since Napier was hired before the 2022 season.