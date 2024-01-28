Top Plays from Charlotte Hornets vs. Utah Jazz

Precious Achiuwa (New York Knicks) with a Last Basket of The Period vs. Miami Heat, 01/27/2024
What should the Chicago Bulls do at the NBA's 2024 trade deadline?
As multiple NBA teams, including the Phoenix Suns, reportedly express interest in the Hornets forward, Miles Bridges said Friday he wants to remain in Charlotte.
Numerous teams are working the margins to improve, but the price for the market’s major attractions is evolving.
LONDON (AP) — Climate activist Greta Thunberg joined a march in southern England on Saturday to protest the use of private jets and the expansion of an airport. Hundreds of local residents and activists holding banners and placards that read “Ban Private Jets" marched to Farnborough Airport, which mostly serves private aircraft. Some beat drums while others lit pink smoke flares. The airport, located in Hampshire County about 40 miles (64 kilometers) southwest of London, applied last year to inc
It pays to play well on the PGA Tour. Just ask Matthieu Pavon.
The story of the 13th day of action from the Australian Open.
EXCLUSIVE: Slammed by allegations of rape, defecation, sex trafficking and more, Vince McMahon is out at WWE and UFC parent company TKO Group Holdings. “I stand by my prior statement that Ms. Grant’s lawsuit is replete with lies, obscene made-up instances that never occurred, and is a vindictive distortion of the truth,” McMahon said this …
Jimmy Fallon showed a video of the funny golf incident on “The Tonight Show.”
The pro wrestling company's founder resigned Friday as he faces a suit for allegedly sexually assaulting a former employee The post Ronda Rousey Claims Vince McMahon Still Holds Power in WWE Following Resignation appeared first on TheWrap.
MONTREAL — Kelly Malveaux, a defensive back who played 10 seasons in the CFL and was a Grey Cup champion and two-time East Division all-star, has died at 47. The Montreal Alouettes and Calgary Stampeders, two of his former teams, issued statements Friday confirming his death in a statement Friday. A cause of death was not given. Malveaux is the second former Stampeder to die at a relatively young age this week. The team announced Tuesday that former offensive lineman Bruce Covernton had died at
Cousins is playing for the T1 League's Taiwan Beer Leopards and made a stop at a tea shop to get to know fans and the culture a bit better.
LeBron James joined yet another exclusive club, and he’ll have plenty of familiar faces alongside him at the NBA All-Star Game. James is an All-Star — and an All-Star starter — for the 20th time, with the league unveiling the results of this season’s starter balloting on Thursday night. James is the first 20-time All-Star in NBA history. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, whose career scoring record was broken by James last season, was a 19-time selection. The game is Feb. 18 in Indianapolis. Joining James in
EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers’ impressive win streak has reached a sweet 16. Connor McDavid had a goal and three assists as the Oilers extended their franchise record run to 16 consecutive wins with a 4-1 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Leon Draisaitl had a goal and two assists and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers (29-15-1) who became just the third team in NHL history to have a streak hit the 16 game mark — the Columbus Blue Jackets won 16 games i
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — In the back of her mind Aryna Sabalenka didn't want to be, in her words, that player who wins a major title and disappears. Winning her first Grand Slam crown in Australia a year ago gave Sabalenka the confidence she could do it again. Losing the U.S. Open final last September gave her the extra motivation. Sabalenka ensured she wasn't a one-hit wonder by clinching back-to-back Australian Open titles with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Zheng Qinwen on Saturday in a one-sided wom
The Lions are one of four teams that never appeared in a Super Bowl. But the 49ers have a drought they want to end, too, and the No.1 seed could help
MONTREAL — Patrick Roy didn't want Thursday night's game to be about him. Few hockey legends, however, mean as much to Montreal as "Saint Patrick" himself. Roy, hired as head coach of the New York Islanders on Saturday after over seven years outside the NHL’s spotlight, returned to the city where he dominated the crease for a decade in a 4-3 New York loss to the Montreal Canadiens. "I think everybody in Montreal knows how much I love them and how much respect I have for this organization,” Roy s
A Baltimore Ravens fan crafted a customized rug featuring quarterback Lamar Jackson Jackson was impressed with the rug and had to have it.
Alexandre Daigle sat down to relive his life in the spotlight. The videos and images that flashed before him included times both good and bad. The 50 goals he scored in youth hockey, getting selected first overall at the 1993 NHL draft by the Ottawa Senators, being tabbed as the game's next superstar, the multi-million dollar contract that shook the sport. Laid out in front of Daigle were also his struggles on the ice, the suffocating pressure faced he alone, the colourful quotes, the rumours ab
When was the last time you saw 11 drivers fighting for the lead on the last lap? That's exactly the sort of action provided by this year's first MX-5 Cup race at Daytona.