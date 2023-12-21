Top Plays from Brooklyn Nets vs. New York Knicks

This is the most L.A. thing you could possibly imagine.
Steph Curry hit a game-winning three to lead the Warriors past the Celtics, prompting Shaq to ask whether he should be part of the NBA's GOAT debate.
The Kansas City Chiefs tight end opened up about the moment on the latest episode of his podcast, 'New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce'
The Spaniard is reportedly earning upwards of £450million from the move.
Jason Kelce took full responsibility for a false-start penalty that ended up costing the Eagles four points.
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A former NBA G League player allegedly admitted to fatally strangling a woman whose remains were found earlier this month near Las Vegas, according to court records obtained Wednesday. Chance Comanche, 27, was taken into custody last week in Sacramento, California, where he described for Las Vegas detectives the alleged murder of Marayna Rodgers, 23, according to a Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department affidavit. “I cannot comment on the substance of any statements made to la
The Detroit Pistons are headed for a historically bad season, maybe the worst all-time. This is an organizational failure.
Cameras caught the Chiefs tight end and the Patriots head coach talking after their Week 15 game. Here's what was said between the two.
According to a recent report, the Chicago Bulls and Los Angeles Lakers are expected to eventually complete a Zach LaVine trade.
It does not appear the Timberwolves will punish Anthony Edwards after he said he made comments "that are not aligned with what I believe."
“WOMEN — you have to stop leaving negative comments on other women’s pages,” one fan posted on Brittany Mahomes’ Instagram.
Mike and Zara Tindall shared pet names and discussed whether their children are sporty like them on Rob Burrow's podcast
Brad Marchand doesn't have to say a word when a new player walks into the Boston Bruins' locker room. The standard and expectation was set long ago. It started with former captain Zdeno Chara and continued when the torch was passed to Patrice Bergeron. The 'C' was then handed down to Marchand when the latter retired this summer. Every player is held to account — top-line forward or seventh defenceman — regardless of where they fit in the team's hierarchy. "It's known that's how it works," Marcha
TORONTO — Sheldon Keefe watched one of his players accidentally direct a puck into the Maple Leafs' net. Then it happened again. And once more for good measure. Toronto's head coach had no issues with the team's effort Tuesday. The bounces just didn't fall the home side's way. Braden Schneider scored the winner — New York's only clean effort on Martin Jones — and Igor Shesterkin made 31 saves as the Rangers downed the Leafs 5-2. "When one happens you're like, 'All right,'" Keefe said of the visi
The Canadian TV host and Olympian is taking up a position as an advisor for the Professional Women's Hockey League.
The celebrity coaches and audience voted for the last one standing among the NBC show's five finalists The post ‘The Voice’ Season 24 Winner Revealed: Who Claimed the $100,000 Prize and Record Deal? appeared first on TheWrap.
Looks like it’s time for “Deflategate” Round 2.
Predictions and picks for the 2023 NFL Week 16 matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and Miami Dolphins.
As the MLB Hot Stove continues to heat up, here are the latest rumors surrounding the best remaining free agents and some potential trade targets.
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant described his game-winning shot at the end of a 34-point performance against the New Orleans Pelicans as “the perfect ending” to a “perfect day.” His 25-game suspension stemming from his social media antics with handguns ended Tuesday, and a new chapter of his already spectacular basketball career began in historic fashion. Never in NBA history had a player returned from an absence as long as 25 games and scored as many points. Never mind the f