Top Plays from Brooklyn Nets vs. Chicago Bulls

The duo were spotted front row at Madison Square Garden on Friday
Giddey told reporters on Friday that "for right now, I don’t have anything to say"
Fans were amazed at this alternate angle of a pass from Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce in Sunday’s game against Raiders.
During a NBA In-Season Tournament game against the Golden State Warriors, the last name of San Antonio Spurs player Victor Wembanyama was misspelled on his jersey.
Zak Zinter had surgery to repair his tibia and fibula on Saturday after Michigan football's win over Ohio State. Here's the latest injury update:
Full show match results and video highlights from WWE Survivor Series: WarGames 2023, as CM Punk shocks the world and returns to the WWE.
Washington kicker Grady Gross had an incredible day on Saturday.
Mercedes cling on to second place in the constructors’ championship.
This past week in the NHL had a little bit of everything, from slick goals to big hits to bizarre mascot behaviour.
Draymond Green is eligible to return from his five-game suspension on Tuesday night.
Blackhawks players and coaches have been largely mum on Corey Perry's status.
The top five teams look different after Saturday’s results, which included Michigan beating Ohio State. The N.C. State Wolfpack moves into the top 25 for the first time this season after hammering North Carolina, 39-20.
Thousands of fans in Brazil used colored cellophane and their cellphone flashlights to display the three colors in the country's flag.
WarGames went out with a bang as WWE wrapped up its 2023 slate with Survivor Series at Allstate Arena.
Jacob Trouba was let off with a fine for an incident that caused quite a stir in the NHL world on Saturday.
Under sanction in connection with sign-stealing operation, Jim Harbaugh is now in position to collect $1.5 million from win in Big Ten championship.
NEW YORK — The clock has started to tick on Japanese right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The Orix Buffaloes of the Nippon Professional Baseball Organization posted Yamamoto on Monday, and a 45-day negotiating window opened the following morning. The Mets and Yankees are expected to be in the mix for him as owners Hal Steinbrenner and Steve Cohen gear up for their first true bidding war. The ...
With the Pac-12 disbanding and the College Football Playoff expanding, there will be fewer apocalyptic-level games at end of regular season.
The music icon previously owned Watford soccer club
MALAGA, Spain (AP) — Jannik Sinner capped his perfect week by leading Italy to its first Davis Cup title in nearly five decades. Sinner took his record to 5-0 this week by beating Alex de Miñaur 6-3, 6-0 in the second singles match of Sunday’s final, giving Italy a 2-0 win over Australia for its first Davis Cup title since 1976. Matteo Arnaldi had given Italy the first point with a 7-5, 2-6, 6-4 win over Alexei Popyrin. The No. 4 Sinner beat top-ranked Novak Djokovic in the singles and doubles m