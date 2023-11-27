Top Plays from Brooklyn Nets vs. Chicago Bulls

NY Daily News

NEW YORK — The clock has started to tick on Japanese right-hander Yoshinobu Yamamoto. The Orix Buffaloes of the Nippon Professional Baseball Organization posted Yamamoto on Monday, and a 45-day negotiating window opened the following morning. The Mets and Yankees are expected to be in the mix for him as owners Hal Steinbrenner and Steve Cohen gear up for their first true bidding war. The ...