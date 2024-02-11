Top Plays from Brooklyn Nets vs. San Antonio Spurs

The Philadelphia Eagles star is in a series of ads for Franks RedHot. Watch Jason Kelce's Super Bowl Commercial (actually, there are a few!).
“I never in my wildest dreams thought this would happen,” Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs QB Patrick, told Sports Illustrated.
The Chicago Bulls reportedly asked for Jonathan Kuminga in Alex Caruso trade talks with the Golden State Warriors.
The Irish women’s national basketball team refused to shake hands with the Israeli women’s national team ahead of the first game of the 2025 Women’s EuroBasket qualifier in Riga, Latvia, on Thursday.
MONTREAL — Quebec's tourism minister says demolishing Montreal's Olympic Stadium would cost $2 billion, but that estimate is raising questions because other North American cities have torn down stadiums for hundreds of millions of dollars less. Caroline Proulx released the estimate earlier this week as she presented a comparatively cheaper plan to spend $870 million to replace the unstable and hazardous roof of the stadium built for the 1976 Olympic Games. The venue can't hold games or exhibitio
The photo of Swift and Kelce appeared to have been taken when the duo first met during the Kansas City Chiefs' game against the Buffalo Bills on Jan. 21
Jake Paul's $1 million fight challenge to Sean Strickland took a dark turn in a nasty back-and-forth on social media.
TORONTO — There was no need for Kelly Olynyk to plug Scotiabank Arena into his GPS before coming to his first-ever game as a Toronto Raptor. He grew up around the arena with both of his parents working for the team. Olynyk, who was born in Toronto but raised in Kamloops, B.C., was traded along with guard Ochai Agbaji from the Utah Jazz to the Raptors ahead of the NBA's trade deadline on Thursday. Olynyk's mother Arlene worked for the Raptors from 1995 to 2004 as the first female scorekeeper in t
TORONTO — There's going to be games when the Toronto Raptors have to learn on the job. Veteran centre Jakob Poeltl is eager to be part of those lessons. Immanuel Quickley led with 25 points as the Raptors held off the Houston Rockets 107-104 on Friday as Toronto welcomed back former star Fred VanVleet. The Raptors led by as much as 23 points but the game was decided by a single shot, which Poeltl said was discussed in the locker room post-game. "It's a good win for us and at the same time it's a
Chiefs coach Andy Reid thrilled with team’s final practice before Super Bowl LVIII.
BOSTON (AP) — T.J. Oshie scored his 299th career goal, Charlie Lindgren stopped 18 shots for his third shutout of the season and the Washington Capitals snapped a six-game losing streak with a 3-0 win over the Boston Bruins on Saturday. Alex Ovechkin scored his 57th career empty-net goal with 27 seconds remaining to pass Wayne Gretzky for the most in NHL history. Dylan Strome also scored for the Capitals, who won for the first time since beating St. Louis 5-2 on Jan. 18. Lindgren wasn’t tested m
American Adam Johnson died last year after being hit in the neck by an opposition player’s skate during a match in Sheffield.
Cetaphil's early Super Bowl commercial shows a father and Swiftie daughter duo bonding over football, tugging at heart strings online.
Davis Webb was the starter ahead of Patrick Mahomes at Texas Tech, until an injury at TCU changed things.
A woman has been hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after tumbling from the 16th hole grandstand during the Waste Management Phoenix Open, PGA Tour officials say.
TORONTO — The Toronto Blue Jays added some depth to their pitching staff Friday, agreeing to a US$32-million, five-year contract with Cuban right-hander Yariel Rodriguez. The 26-year-old has experience as both a starter and a reliever in top leagues in Cuba and Japan. Rodriguez could battle for the fifth spot in Toronto's starting rotation or may be used out of the bullpen. As a reliever in 2022, Rodriguez was 6-2 with a 1.15 earned-run average with the Chunichi Dragons of the Nippon Professiona
During her show in Las Vegas, Adele had a funny reaction to Eagles center Jason Kelce’s shout-out.
The 2024 NFL Honors was hosted by Keegan-Michael Key in Las Vegas ahead of the Super Bowl LVIII.
How much money will San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy earn this season after a Super Bowl run?
He also played competed on the 32nd season of “Survivor” on CBC.