Top Plays from Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers
Top Plays from Brooklyn Nets vs. Philadelphia 76ers,01/04/2025
Embiid has only played five games for the Sixers so far this season.
The Vikings purchased the seats on the secondary market and offered them to season ticket-holders.
Michael Pierce is the heaviest player to record an interception since at least 2000.
The Steelers and Bengals still have plenty to play for in the final week of the season.
Sonny Smart underwent surgery after fracturing his hip on Tuesday
Is there any hope in the Valley of the Sun?
Leonard has missed 34 games so far for the Clippers.
Five teams have successfully addressed their rotation needs. Which clubs are still searching for help? And most important: what seven arms, including Sasaki, are still available?
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski kicks off his 2024 review series with the most important position in the NFL.
The Yahoo Fantasy team reveals their Week 18 PPR rankings for fantasy football.
It's time to look back at who got us here. Scott Pianowski and Andy Behrens hand out some fantasy football hardware as the 2024 regular season nears its end.
Front Row purchased a charter for a third car from now-defunct Stewart-Haas Racing before filing an antitrust lawsuit against NASCAR.
Who will challenge Scottie Scheffler? And when will we see Tiger Woods?
Notre Dame got the best of Georgia on fourth-and-1, and Kirby Smart was not happy.
The No. 7 Fighting Irish will play Penn State in the Orange Bowl after beating the No. 2 Bulldogs, 23-10.
Castoffs from the teams that drafted them, Goff and Darnold now lead their teams into one of the most consequential regular season games in NFL history.
Caroline Fenton, Jason Fitz & Adam Breneman react to the thrilling, double-overtime victory for Texas vs. Arizona State and Ohio State’s total thrashing of Oregon.
Here's a look at Week 18 from a betting perspective.
A lot has changed since the last time we checked in on the MVP race.
The Buckeyes will face the Longhorns in the Cotton Bowl on Jan. 10.