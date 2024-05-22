Top Plays from Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers
Top Plays from Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers,05/21/2024
Top Plays from Boston Celtics vs. Indiana Pacers,05/21/2024
One team will go on to the Eastern Conference finals. The other will go home.
Indiana Pacers star Tyrese Haliburton took one last dig at the New York Knicks with a sweatshirt sporting an infamous Reggie Miller photo.
The Knicks are getting all hands on deck for Game 7 against the Pacers.
Jayson Tatum and Al Horford came up big for the Celtics against a short-handed but scrappy opponent.
Mitchell is missing his second consecutive game.
The Celtics now hold a 2-1 lead over the Cavaliers in their Eastern Conference semifinals series.
The Charlotte Hornets announced on Thursday morning that it hired Boston Celtics assistant Charles Lee, who will join the team once Boston's playoff run is complete.
Tuesday's last-2-minute report should be interesting.
The Celtics have a closeout game at home, but don't yet know Porzingis' status for Game 5 and beyond.
Boston has had a habit of letting go of the rope in its last two title pursuits. The Celtics would be wise to make quick work of an undermanned Miami squad.
The Celtics led by as much as 29 in Game 3.
Pascal Siakam droped 37 points to help the Pacers fend off Damian Lillard and tie up their playoff series 1-1.
Vincent Goodwill and Amin Elhassan react to (just about) every Round 1 game of the NBA Playoffs after the first games have been played over the weekend.
Fox Sports is going to spend $375 million to replace an Emmy winner.
Bonds will join his former manager Jim Leyland as a member of the Pirates' Hall of Fame.
It’s early yet, but the first days of the Morris era have drawn positive reviews.
Clark returned after rolling her ankle in the first half, but remains in search of her first WNBA victory.
Craig Kuligowski, who was facing a sexual harassment complaint at Toledo, said he was fired due to his age and his race. He’s a 55-year-old white man.
McLaughlin posted a four-lap average of 234.220 MPH.
With the right summer moves and expected health, there's no reason to believe the Thunder couldn't win the whole thing next season.