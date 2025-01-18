Top Plays from Boston Celtics vs. Orlando Magic
NBA teams leading by 22 going into the fourth quarter were 796–0 during the past five years.
On this episode of the Kevin O'Connor Show, Tom Haberstroh and KOC play a game of Panic Meter, review the latest Suns trade and more.
Marshall backed out of the game because so many players entered the transfer portal after coach Charles Huff's departure.
The NFL will play a number of international games next season, including the Colts hosting in Berlin and three games in London.
The Buckeyes are 8.5-point favorites over the Fighting Irish.
Jason Fitz & Charles Robinson sort through the top candidates for each of the open NFL head coaching jobs.
Napheesa Collier and Breanna Stewart are rewriting the playbook for women's basketball by launching Unrivaled
College football always had a natural endpoint: New Year’s Day. Now, though, the playoff stretches uncomfortably deep into January.
Malkin's home was reportedly broken into last Saturday while the Penguins were playing a home game.
In today's edition: Contemplating Steph Curry's future with the Warriors, Canada has the recipe for breaking the Cup curse, dunk of the night (that didn't count), another athlete's home was burglarized, stadium trivia, and more.
The Truck Series team will be making its first Cup Series race attempt.
Next month's Genesis Invitational was scheduled to be played at Riviera Country Club in the Pacific Palisades, but due to the recent wildfires, the PGA announced on Thursday it will be moved.
While the rule has long been discussed in NCAA circles, the idea has resurfaced as a matter to solve endless waivers and eligibility issues.
It'll be the first time the team co-owned by Dale Earnhardt Jr. has attempted a Cup Series race.
The Class of 2025 has a group of 18 former players, including the likes of Vick and Michael Strahan, and four former coaches.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski examines some of the down seasons experienced by key vet WRs in 2024.
The top American players just keep on winning.
It's time! Scott Pianowski, Andy Behrens and Dalton Del Don reveal their draft rankings for fantasy baseball 2025!
Montgomery was feared to have sustained a season-ending knee injury just four weeks ago.
Butler's seven-game suspension ends on Thursday, one day before they are scheduled to play the Nuggets.