Top Plays from Boston Celtics vs. LA Clippers

NEW YORK — As Knicks president Leon Rose, senior vice president Gersson Rosas, and senior basketball advisor William Wesley watched their team romp over the defending champion Denver Nuggets at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, a sellout arena collectively came to the same conclusion. Damn. That OG Anunoby trade worked out pretty well. Less than a month ago, the Knicks were in freefall ...
Trae Young is a fantastic NBA player, and after five and a half seasons in the NBA, he's on a Hall of Fame path. But it's also true that Luka Doncic is clearly better than him. At least, so far. Those two young stars will forever be linked since the ...
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Indiana Pacers weathered Devin Booker's early scoring flurry Friday night. Then they stormed back late and stunned the Phoenix Suns. Obi Toppin broke a tie with a putback with 3.4 seconds left, capping a 17-point comeback with a 133-131 victory and spoiling Booker's 62-point masterpiece. “Great player,” Toppin said after finishing with 23 points and 11 rebounds when asked about Booker. “But that fourth quarter, we decided to hit and send another defender to get the ball o
It pays to play well on the PGA Tour. Just ask Matthieu Pavon.
Mahomes' father called the singer "down to earth" in an interview on Thursday
EXCLUSIVE: Slammed by allegations of rape, defecation, sex trafficking and more, Vince McMahon is out at WWE and UFC parent company TKO Group Holdings. “I stand by my prior statement that Ms. Grant’s lawsuit is replete with lies, obscene made-up instances that never occurred, and is a vindictive distortion of the truth,” McMahon said this …
Jimmy Fallon showed a video of the funny golf incident on “The Tonight Show.”
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Jannik Sinner has upset Novak Djokovic to reach the Australian Open men's final, ending the 10-time champion's career unbeaten streak in semifinals at Melbourne Park. The 22-year-old Italian broke Djokovic’s serve twice in each of the first two sets but missed a match point in the third set of a 6-1, 6-2, 6-7 (6), 6-3 victory Friday that earned him a place in a Grand Slam final for the first time. On his second match point, 55 minutes later, he made no mistake and com
MONTREAL — Kelly Malveaux, a defensive back who played 10 seasons in the CFL and was a Grey Cup champion and two-time East Division all-star, has died at 47. The Montreal Alouettes and Calgary Stampeders, two of his former teams, issued statements Friday confirming his death in a statement Friday. A cause of death was not given. Malveaux is the second former Stampeder to die at a relatively young age this week. The team announced Tuesday that former offensive lineman Bruce Covernton had died at
Cousins is playing for the T1 League's Taiwan Beer Leopards and made a stop at a tea shop to get to know fans and the culture a bit better.
LeBron James joined yet another exclusive club, and he’ll have plenty of familiar faces alongside him at the NBA All-Star Game. James is an All-Star — and an All-Star starter — for the 20th time, with the league unveiling the results of this season’s starter balloting on Thursday night. James is the first 20-time All-Star in NBA history. Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, whose career scoring record was broken by James last season, was a 19-time selection. The game is Feb. 18 in Indianapolis. Joining James in
EDMONTON — The Edmonton Oilers’ impressive win streak has reached a sweet 16. Connor McDavid had a goal and three assists as the Oilers extended their franchise record run to 16 consecutive wins with a 4-1 victory over the Nashville Predators on Saturday. Leon Draisaitl had a goal and two assists and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Zach Hyman also scored for the Oilers (29-15-1) who became just the third team in NHL history to have a streak hit the 16 game mark — the Columbus Blue Jackets won 16 games i
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — In the back of her mind Aryna Sabalenka didn't want to be, in her words, that player who wins a major title and disappears. Winning her first Grand Slam crown in Australia a year ago gave Sabalenka the confidence she could do it again. Losing the U.S. Open final last September gave her the extra motivation. Sabalenka ensured she wasn't a one-hit wonder by clinching back-to-back Australian Open titles with a 6-3, 6-2 win over Zheng Qinwen on Saturday in a one-sided wom
The Lions are one of four teams that never appeared in a Super Bowl. But the 49ers have a drought they want to end, too, and the No.1 seed could help
MONTREAL — Patrick Roy didn't want Thursday night's game to be about him. Few hockey legends, however, mean as much to Montreal as "Saint Patrick" himself. Roy, hired as head coach of the New York Islanders on Saturday after over seven years outside the NHL’s spotlight, returned to the city where he dominated the crease for a decade in a 4-3 New York loss to the Montreal Canadiens. "I think everybody in Montreal knows how much I love them and how much respect I have for this organization,” Roy s
The Lakers star said he thought Jordan "lived in the TV" when he first met the Chicago Bulls star as a high school sophomore
Aryna Sabalenka will attempt to win her second consecutive Australian Open when she takes on Zheng Qinwen on Saturday.
A Baltimore Ravens fan crafted a customized rug featuring quarterback Lamar Jackson Jackson was impressed with the rug and had to have it.
Alexandre Daigle sat down to relive his life in the spotlight. The videos and images that flashed before him included times both good and bad. The 50 goals he scored in youth hockey, getting selected first overall at the 1993 NHL draft by the Ottawa Senators, being tabbed as the game's next superstar, the multi-million dollar contract that shook the sport. Laid out in front of Daigle were also his struggles on the ice, the suffocating pressure faced he alone, the colourful quotes, the rumours ab
When was the last time you saw 11 drivers fighting for the lead on the last lap? That's exactly the sort of action provided by this year's first MX-5 Cup race at Daytona.