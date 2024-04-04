Top Plays from Boston Celtics vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Mahomes made her debut with the iconic magazine as a Rookie this year
Here's how NBA Twitter reacted to the Wemby vs. Joker showdown.
Hailey Van Lith shrugging after Caitlin Clark drained another 3-pointer is my new favorite reaction. I love them.
Bayou Barbie is WNBA bound. LSU star Angel Reese formally declared for the WNBA draft less than two days after the Tigers' season ended with a loss to Caitlin Clark and Iowa in the Elite Eight round of the women's NCAA Tournament. Reese made her announcement Wednesday via a photo shoot in Vogue, saying she was inspired by tennis great Serena Williams retiring in similar fashion in 2022.
Bryson DeChambeau said a reunion needs to "happen quicker rather than later just for the good of the sport."
A significant change for one of the PGA Tour's biggest stars comes just before the season's first major.
The guy driving the Ferrari was Doug Ford’s campaign manager…
Luka Doncic had high praise for Iowa star Caitlin Clark, following here Elite Eight victory over LSU on Monday.
The Newfoundland Growlers won't finish out the 2023-2024 season, marking the second time a Toronto Maple Leafs minor league affiliated team has left the province. With six games left on the schedule, the ECHL announced on Tuesday its board of governors voted to terminate the club's membership effective immediately "for failure to fulfil its obligations under the ECHL Bylaws." In a statement posted on its website, the Growlers said team owners Deacon Sports and Entertainment couldn't finalize a s
In a wild scene at MSG, the New York Rangers and New Jersey Devils game began with a fight between Matt Rempe and Kurtis MacDermid.
LSU Tigers star Angel Reese said that she has been attacked “so many times” over the past year as her team bowed out of the NCAA women’s basketball tournament on Monday.
For the second straight season, the Mets open 2024 with the highest team payroll. Complete list of the 30 teams.
The Bills already could have been in the market for another wide receiver, but Buffalo has a pressing need for one after trading Stefon Diggs.
Shortstop Bobby Witt Jr. also tied a Royals franchise record on Monday night.
Guess who is back in Outlander for season 8?!
Paige Bueckers leads UConn to a women's NCAA Tournament Final Four showdown vs. Caitlin Clark and Iowa, a rematch of their 2021 Sweet 16 meeting.
HOUSTON (AP) — Davis Schneider’s two-run homer off closer Josh Hader with two outs in the ninth inning lifted the Toronto Blue Jays over the Houston Astros 2-1 on Tuesday night. “It was just a great swing on a pitch that he can handle,” manager John Schneider said. It looked like the Blue Jays were going to be shut out for a second straight night after Ronel Blanco threw the first no-hitter of the season in Houston’s 10-0 win Monday. They had been shut out for 19 consecutive innings and trailed
Voters in Kansas City overwhelmingly said no to a sales tax that would have funded $1.5 billion for Chiefs and Royals stadium projects.
Anthony Kim had forged himself a burgeoning golf career by the time he was 26.
Wrexham aim to avoid final day nerves with five games remaining in the race for promotion to League One.