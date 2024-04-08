Top Plays from Boston Celtics vs. Portland Trail Blazers

The Rock was competing in a WWE ring for the first time since 2016. Here's what happened with his match at WrestleMania 40.
WrestleMania got Philadelphia love with surprise appearances by Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson. The NFL stars helped Rey Mysterio win. Here's the video.
Her frizzy hair dyed a maroon closely matching South Carolina's garnet, Kamilla Cardoso was impossible to miss as she stood near mid-court inside Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse on Friday night. With the biggest game of the season minutes away, Cardoso showed no nerves on the Final Four stage. Maybe misunderstood by opponents and outsiders, Cardoso, who left her family behind in 2016 at just 15 to pursue her dream of playing high-level basketball in the U.S., is the main reason the undefeated Gamecocks (37-0) are favored to win their second national title in three years on Sunday when they face Iowa and superstar Caitlin Clark.
Tiger Woods’ daughter may be following in his sporty footsteps
Wrestling’s biggest event is back in the City of Brotherly Love! WrestleMania 40, taking place Saturday, April 6 and Sunday, April 7 at Lincoln Financial Field, marks the second time the premium live event went underway in Philadelphia, Pa. Fans will recall that WrestleMania 15, which saw The Rock (c) take on “Stone Cold” Steve …
The two athletes enjoyed a fun night out at an NBA game in Houston to kick off the weekend
Vladimir Guerrero Jr.'s trot got Yankee Stadium fans hot. The Toronto Blue Jays star celebrates his home runs with a distinctive series of moves while circling the bases, including a shushing motion when he rounds third. When Guerrero went deep with Toronto trailing the New York Yankees by seven runs on Saturday night, fans in the Bronx responded to his running routine with boos.
Stars in women's college basketball will help narrow the revenue gap, but it will take a while.
SCHAFFHAUSEN, Switzerland — Canada's Brad Gushue will again play for gold at the world men's curling championship. Gushue and his St. John's, N.L., team of Mark Nichols, E.J. Harnden and Geoff Walker advanced to the championship final with a 9-4 semifinal win over Scotland's Bruce Mouat on Saturday. The Scots qualified for the semifinal game with an 8-4 qualification win over the United States earlier Saturday. Gushue will face Sweden's Niklas Edin in the final Sunday. Edin, a six-time champion,
A landowner is fighting to free itself from a contractual obligation to operate an unprofitable Barrhaven golf course forever.The legal battle over Cedarhill Golf and Country Club revolves around a subdivision agreement signed in 1980, which requires "the continued operation of a golf course on the property in perpetuity."Property owner Cedarhill Golf Enterprises asked a court to declare that obligation invalid and unenforceable. In a decision released this week, Justice Brian Abrams declined to
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Referee Steve Kozari was taken off the ice on a stretcher after colliding with Tampa Bay defenseman Haydn Fleury in the third period of the Pittsburgh Penguins' 5-4 win over the Lightning on Saturday. Kozari and Fleury ran into each other at center ice 6:11 into the third period as the Penguins began to advance the puck out of their defensive zone. Kozari hit his head on the ice and was down for several minutes while being tended to by medical personnel before they took him off
Strong, who grew up in the Raleigh area, had narrowed her list to three — UNC, Duke and UConn. Saturday, she announced her decision.
Hopefully Smith gets feeling better before next week.
Deion Sanders was not happy with Colorado football players after receiving an email from a professor who said his players were 'disrespecting' them.
Kelce made an appearance at the NCAA's March Madness semi finals in Cleveland Friday, April 5
CLEVELAND (AP) — Dawn Staley and South Carolina completed their perfect season, ending Caitlin Clark’s historic college career with an 87-75 win over Iowa in the NCAA championship game Sunday. With Staley directing a relentless attack from the sideline, the Gamecocks (38-0) became the 10th Division I team to go through a season without a loss. And they accomplished the feat after they lost all five starters from last season’s team that lost to Clark’s squad in the national semifinals. “It doesn’
Paige Bueckers caught a bounce pass from Nika Muhl and prepared to pull up with a chance to extend UConn's season. Just as the Huskies' leading scorer rose, the whistle blew. Officials called forward Aaliyah Edwards for an illegal screen after she collided with Iowa guard Gabbie Marshall, who was trying to get by Edwards in pursuit of Bueckers.
Scotland conclude the World Curling Championship in wretched fashion by losing to Italy in the bronze-medal match.
A GoFundMe page for Illinois high school freshman Aleksas Beiga has already raised $52,000 to support his family
UConn freshman Stephon Castle noticed Alabama was daring him to shoot the ball early. He "took advantage" of that and led Huskies back to title game.