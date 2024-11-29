Top Plays from Atlanta Hawks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
Cleveland's perfect start is no more, and the championship path runs through Boston until another team proves otherwise.
Here's a rundown of how Cleveland has gotten off to an undefeated start.
The Cavaliers are now just the eighth team in NBA history to start 12-0 or better.
Let's take a deeper dive into Cleveland's undefeated start to determine whether trends are based more in fact or fiction moving forward.
Tommy Edman had a good first year with the Dodgers. The team is making sure it gets a few more.
A 5–2 finish last season merely delayed an inevitable outcome for Bears head coach Matt Eberflus.
Fantasy football analyst Scott Pianowski delivers the Week 13 traffic report with his green-light, yellow-light and red-light plays of the week.
Kansas City is shopping for an early playoff berth, while the Raiders are dealing with serious QB trouble.
The Cowboys went winless in conference play for the first time since 1994.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri offers up some tips for navigating Week 13, plus one RB worth stashing ahead of the playoffs!
Here's a look at the lay of the land in each of the six groups as the tourney presses on.
The Dolphins once again struggled in cold weather.
Drew Lock stood little chance against an aggressive Cowboys defense in his first start for the Giants.
The Lions home crowd went crazy, even though the play lost yardage.
Alabama A&M retracted a statement regarding football player Medrick Burnett Jr.'s death after discovering he is still alive.
The Broncos had already forfeited two matches against the Spartans based on moral grounds. Now Boise State has done so a third time with a lot more at stake.
Curry has already missed three of Golden State's 17 games this season.
Fractured ankle? Shoot it up and tape it up. Fred Warner is playing.
Demarcus Robinson will play with the Rams in New Orleans on Sunday afternoon after all.
Jason Fitz, Jori Epstein & Frank Schwab discuss the ongoing running back renaissance in the NFL and whether it’s time to reconsider how running backs are valued before diving into the latest quarterback news and previewing the Thanksgiving games.