Top plays from Atlanta Hawks vs. Orlando Magic

MIAMI — Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs overcame a 30-yard sack, four turnovers and a 10-point deficit Sunday to clinch their fifth consecutive AFC West title by beating Miami 33-27 on Sunday.Mahomes was picked off three times, his first multi-interception game in more than two years, but threw for 393 yards and two scores to help the Chiefs (12-1) earn their eighth consecutive victory.Tyreek Hill ran through the Dolphins’ secondary and behind it, scoring on a 32-yard run and a 44-yard reception when Mahomes hit him in stride at the goal line.Travis Kelce had eight catches for 136 yards and a touchdown, Mecole Hardman scored untouched on a 67-yard punt return, and Kansas City’s defence was stout against Tua Tagovailoa and the Dolphins’ injury-riddled offence. Chris Jones sacked the rookie for a safety for a 30-10 lead.Kansas City reached 12 wins for the third consecutive season, the longest streak in club history, and has the best 13-game record in franchise history. The Chiefs set a team record with their 10th road win in a row.Pittsburgh earned a playoff berth with the Miami loss.The Dolphins (8-5) hurt their playoff prospects by losing for only the second time in the past nine games. Tagovailoa passed for 316 yards and two scores to Mike Gesicki, but also threw his first career interception, which came on his 154th attempt on a long pass that deflected off receiver Jakeem Grant.PACKERS 31, LIONS 24DETROIT (AP) — Aaron Rodgers ran for a tiebreaking score in the third quarter and threw three touchdown passes and the Packers clinched the NFC North title.The Packers (10-3) knocked Matthew Stafford out of the game with a rib injury in the fourth quarter and went on to win their third straight game and second straight division championship. The Packers clinched the division with the win and Minnesota’s loss to Tampa Bay earlier in the day.The Packers’ win combined with the Saints’ loss in Philadelphia gives Green Bay the top seed in the NFC. The teams are both 10-3, but the Packers beat the Saints earlier this season.Detroit (5-8) scored first and pulled into a tie late in the second quarter, but simply couldn’t stop Rodgers. The two-time MVP completed his first eight passes for 119 yards and two scores. Rodgers finished 26 of 33 for 290 yards, three TDs and did not throw an interception for a third straight game. He ran 6 yards, untouched, to put the Packers ahead 21-14 for his 30th career rushing TD to break Tobin Rote’s team record for a quarterback.Green Bay receiver Davante Adams also broke a franchise record. He extended his touchdown reception streak to eight games, turning a short pass from Rodgers into a 56-yard TD in the first quarter. Adams broke the franchise record set by Hall of Famer Don Hutson, who had a pair of seven-game streaks in the 1940s. He finished with seven catches for 115 yards and Green Bay tight end Robert Tonyan had his ninth TD reception of the season.Stafford went toward the team’s locker room in the fourth, returned to the field to throw some passes, then retreated out of view again.EAGLES 24, SAINTS 21PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jalen Hurts ran for 106 yards and threw for 167 and one touchdown, Miles Sanders had 115 yards rushing and a pair of scores. The Eagles (4-8-1) snapped a four-game losing streak and stayed within reach in the woeful NFC East.The Saints (10-3) had won nine in a row and were 8-0 over the past two seasons without Drew Brees before running into the inspired Eagles. The loss dropped the Saints to the No. 2 seed in the NFC behind Green Bay, but they already have secured a playoff berth.Hurts was 17 of 30 in his first career start after replacing Carson Wentz. He fumbled late in the fourth quarter. The 2019 Heisman Trophy runner-up began the season as the third-string quarterback. He was elevated to backup in Week 2 and took a few snaps each week until Wentz was benched during a 30-16 loss at Green Bay last Sunday.Taysom Hill was 28 of 38 for 291 yards, two TDs, one interception and was sacked five times by Philly.Sanders brook loose for an 82-yard TD run in the second quarter, giving the Eagles a 17-0 lead. It was the fourth-longest run in franchise history. Sanders has three runs of 70-plus yards since October. He had a 74-yard TD run against Pittsburgh and a 74-yard run against Baltimore.WASHINTON 23, 49ERS 15GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Rookies Chase Young and Kamren Curl scored defensive touchdowns and Washington grabbed sole possession of first place in the NFC East.Washington (6-7) has won four straight games and is one game ahead of the New York Giants. It is Washington’s first four-game winning streak since 2016.Washington can thank its young, impressive defence for this win. The team took a 13-7 lead at halftime after Young scooped up a fumble, shook off a tackle and ran 47 yards down the left sideline for a touchdown with 1:11 left in the second quarter. It was Young’s first professional touchdown.Even at 264 pounds, the No. 2 overall pick easily outran the San Francisco offence into the end zone, palming the football in his left hand as he cruised past the pylon.Curl delivered Washington’s next huge moment on the final play of the third quarter. He snagged a pass from Nick Mullens and ran 76 yards the other way for a 23-7 advantage. Curl was the team’s seventh-round pick this year.Washington is the first team to get defensive touchdowns from two rookies in the same game since the Rams against the Texans in 2013.The game was in Arizona because of coronavirus restrictions in the 49ers’ home county of Santa Clara. The 49ers (5-8) have lost five of their past six games.COLTS 44, RAIDERS 27LAS VEGAS (AP) — T.Y. Hilton caught two touchdown passes from Philip Rivers and Jonathan Taylor rushed for a career-best 150 yards and two scores.Rivers passed for 244 yards and Taylor had a key 62-yard TD run for the Colts (9-4), who racked up 456 total yards while scoring on seven of their first eight drives in their fourth victory in five games.Safety Khari Willis clinched the win with a 53-yard interception return for his first career touchdown with 5:22 to play. Indianapolis stayed securely in one of the conference’s wild-card spots and remained atop the AFC South alongside Tennessee, which has a better divisional record for now.Derek Carr passed for 316 yards with two touchdowns and two interceptions for the Raiders (7-6), who have lost three of four after a strong start to their relocation season. Foster Moreau and Nelson Agholor made TD catches in the first half, but the offence couldn’t keep up while Indianapolis marched up and down the field to little resistance.SEAHAWKS 40, JETS 3SEATTLE (AP) — Russell Wilson threw four more touchdowns passes to give him a career-high with 36 for the season before finally resting in the fourth quarter.Seattle (9-4) rebounded exactly as it hoped after last week’s surprisingly poor offensive performance in its loss to the New York Giants, and stayed even with the Los Angeles Rams on top of the NFC West.Wilson threw touchdowns to Freddie Swain and DK Metcalf in the first half, and added TD tosses to Will Dissly and David Moore in the third quarter. It was his fifth game this season with at least four TD passes. Metcalf commandeered a TV broadcast camera as part of his TD celebration after catching a 5-yard TD in the second quarter, his 10th of the season.Wilson finished 21 of 27 for 206 yards and checked out late in the third quarter, giving way to former Jets QB Geno Smith for his first action since joining Seattle last season.For the Jets, it was another miserable day in their forgettable season. Days after firing defensive co-ordinator Gregg Williams after the collapse at the end of last week’s loss to Las Vegas, the Jets (0-13) showed little resistance on defence and little excitement on offence as they lost their franchise-record 13th straight.TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady threw for 196 yards and two touchdowns. Brady tossed TD passes of 48 yards to Scotty Miller and 2 yards to Rob Gronkowski to rebound from losing two straight home games entering Tampa Bay’s bye. Ronald Jones had a 1-yard TD run and Ryan Succop kicked field goals of 18 and 48 yards.The Bucs (8-5) lost three of four games to division title contenders leading into last week’s bye, including a pair of 27-24 losses at home to the Rams and reigning Super Bowl champion Chiefs. They entered Sunday holding the sixth playoff spot in the NFC, with the Vikings (6-7) nipping at their heels after winning five of six following a 1-5 start.Tampa Bay sacked Kirk Cousins six times, the last producing a fumble that ended any chance of a rally in the closing minutes. Cousins finished 24 of 37 passing for 225 yards, one touchdown and no interceptions. Dalvin Cook rushed for 102 yards on 22 carries, but Minnesota chances were undermined by another poor performance by kicker Dan Bailey, who missed an extra point and three field goals.NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell sat in the stands, wearing a face covering. The Super Bowl will be held at Raymond James Stadium on Feb. 7.CARDINALS 26, GIANTS 7EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Haason Reddick had a franchise-record five sacks and three forced fumbles as the Cardinals spoiled the return of Giants quarterback Daniel Jones and moved back into an NFC playoff spot.Kyler Murray added a touchdown pass as Arizona (7-6) snapped a three-game skid and ended a four-game winning streak that had moved the Giants (5-8) to the top of the NFC East.Mike Nugent came off the practice squad and added his first four field goals in more than a year, and Kenyan Drake scored on a 1-yard dive as Arizona won for only the second time in six games.The Cardinals finished with eight sacks. Reddick broke the team mark of 4 1/2 by Curtis Greer on Dec. 18, 1983 against the EaglesMurray went 24 of 35 for 244 yards and ran 13 times for 47. DeAndre Hopkins had nine catches for 136 yards.TITANS 31, JAGUARS 10JACKSONVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Derrick Henry ran for 215 yards and two touchdowns, his best performance in five trips to his hometown area, and the Titans handed the Jaguars a 12th consecutive loss. It was Henry’s fourth game with at least 200 yards and two scores, setting an NFL record he previously shared with Hall of Famers Jim Brown, Barry Sanders and LaDainian Tomlinson.Henry also topped the century mark for the ninth consecutive road game, leaving him one shy of the NFL mark set by Sanders over the 1996 and 1997 seasons.Enjoying a big performance about 25 miles from his hometown of Yulee was something new for Henry. He hadn’t reached triple digits rushing in any of his four previous games in Jacksonville. He managed just 13 yards as a rookie in 2016, followed by outings of 92, 57 and 44 yards in front of friends and family.He didn’t even need a full half to surpass all those outings Sunday against the Jaguars (1-12).Henry had 170 yards on 17 carries in the first 30 minutes, including a 36-yard touchdown run. He added a 47-yard scamper early in the third as the Titans (9-4) started to pull away.Jaguars running back James Robinson became the first rookie in NFL history to top 1,000 yards in the first 14 weeks of a season. He also became the fourth undrafted rookie in NFL history to reach 1,000 yards rushing, joining Indianapolis’ Dominic Rhodes (1,104 in 2001), Denver’s Phillip Lindsay (1,037 in 2018) and Tampa Bay’s LeGarrette Blount (1,007 in 2010).COWBOYS 30, BENGALS 7CINCINNATI (AP) — Andy Dalton was good enough in his return to Cincinnati, tossing two touchdown passes. Cincinnati greatly contributed to the cause of its longtime quarterback, who was playing in Paul Brown Stadium for the first time since he was cast aside by the team before the season. The Bengals fumbled the ball away on their first three drives, one fumble returned for a touchdown, and leading to 17 first-half points by the Cowboys (4-9). That was all they needed.Dalton was serviceable, going 16 for 23 for 185 yards, as the Cowboys stayed in contention in the weak NFC East. He threw an 11-yard, second-quarter touchdown to Amari Cooper, and hit Tony Pollard for a 7-yard score with 2:00 left in the game.On the first Cincinnati drive, running back Giovani Bernard fumbled for the first time in 830 carries, leading to a Dallas field goal. The Bengals were driving on the next series when running back Trayveon Williams’ fumble was recovered by linebacker Aldon Smith and returned 78 yards for a touchdown.BRONCOS 32, PANTHERS 27CHRLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Drew Lock threw for 280 yards and a career-high four touchdowns, and Diontae Spencer returned a punt 83 yards for his first career score.Lock connected on touchdown throws of 49 and 37 yards to rookie KJ Hamler and also threw scoring strikes to Nick Vannett and Tim Patrick to help the Broncos snap a two-game slide. Hamler, the team’s second-round draft pick, twice beat veteran cornerback Rasul Douglas for touchdowns.The Broncos (5-8) sacked Teddy Bridgewater four times, including one by Dre’Mont Jones on Carolina’s final possession in which the Panthers turned over the ball on downs.Bridgewater threw for 283 yards for the Panthers (4-9), who have lost seven of their last eight.BEARS 36, TEXANS 7CHICAGO (AP) — Mitchell Trubisky threw three touchdown passes to outplay Deshaun Watson in their first meeting since they entered the NFL, and the Bears snapped a six-game losing streak.David Montgomery ran for an 80-yard touchdown on Chicago’s first play from scrimmage, helping the Bears stopped their worst skid since the 2002 team dropped eight in a row to match a franchise record. The Bears (6-7) sacked Watson seven times, including a safety by Khalil Mack, to tie a career high for the Texans quarterback.General manager Ryan Pace’s decision to draft Trubisky with the No. 2 overall pick in 2017 when he could have gone with Watson or Patrick Mahomes drew even more attention than usual during the week. But on Sunday at least, Chicago’s quarterback delivered.Trubisky buried the Texans (4-9) in the first half, throwing for three TDs as the Bears grabbed a 30-7 lead. Facing one of the NFL’s worst defences, he completed 24 of 33 passes for 267 yards. He had a 126.7 rating in his third start since returning to the lineup with Nick Foles (hip and glute) injured.Montgomery tied the fourth-longest run in franchise history and finished with a season-high 113 yards on 11 carries.Allen Robinson caught nine passes for 123 yards, matching a season high and giving him 1,027 for the season. It’s the second straight year he has reached 1,000 yards.CHARGERS 20, FALCONS 17INGLEWOOD, Calif (AP) — Michael Badgley hit a 43-yard field goal as time expired. Los Angeles got the ball on its 26 after Michael Davis picked off Matt Ryan’s pass intended for Calvin Ridley. Justin Herbert's completions of 15 yards to Hunter Henry and 25 yards to Tyron Johnson got LA into Badgley’s range. Badgley split the uprights for the second winning kick of his career.Herbert was 36 of 44 for 243 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. Austin Ekeler had 146 scrimmage yards (79 rushing, 67 receiving) as Los Angeles (4-9) snapped a two-game losing streak.Ryan completed 21 of 32 passes for 224 yards with a touchdown and three interceptions. Ridley, who went over 1,000 receiving yards for the season, had eight receptions for 124 yards and a score. The Falcons (4-9) were without four starters, including star wide receiver Julio Jones.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLThe Associated Press
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Quarterback Daniel Jones didn't have either the return he wanted from a hamstring injury nor the one New York Giants needed.Not only did Jones return, so did the old Giants, the team that started the season 0-5 under rookie coach Joe Judge.It was ugly Sunday as the Giants (5-8) saw their four-game winning streak come to an end in a 26-7 loss to the Arizona Cardinals at MetLife Stadium.“It’s extremely disappointing for all of us,” said Jones, who was 11 of 21 for 127 yards. “I think to play like that, and not execute throughout the whole game, not move the ball well on offence, was certainly disappointing for all of us. We had a good week of practice and felt like we were prepared, but it’s about what you do on Sundays and we didn’t get it done, so I’m certainly disappointed for all of us.”Coming into the game, the big question was whether Jones would return after missing last weekend's 17-12 win over Seattle. Colt McCoy started that one and the Giants got a big effort from their defence and just enough offence.Jones practiced fully for the first time on Friday and got the start after looking good in warmups. He rarely looked good once the game kicked off.The offence did not get into Cardinals territory in the first half and Jones was sacked six times before leaving late in the fourth quarter. What was most obvious was he did not run, one of his best tools. He would not say whether he was told not to run or chose not to run.The Cardinals quickly figured that out and limited the Giants inept offence to 159 yards, 3 of 12 on third-down conversion attempts and just over 22 minutes time of possession. The Giants were sacked eight times with linebacker Haason Reddick setting a franchise record with five. New York had three turnovers.“They had a good game plan going in, a few different things, but every team does every week,” Jones said. “We got to do a better job identifying, I have to do a better job with that and getting the ball out on time.”Giants coach Joe Judge had no regrets about starting Jones.“I thought he was able to protect himself in the pocket, which was the main concern as in can he step up and can he move in it,” Judge said. “We knew there were going to be some situations today where he wasn’t going to pull it down and just run like he’s done in the past. We knew that he was going to either end up throwing the ball away or take sacks at certain point. We knew that going into the game and we saw that early on.”Judge said he checked with Jones throughout the course of the game to make sure he was able to play. He also spoke with the coaches about inserting McCoy earlier in a bid to spark the offence.Jones did not say much about his hamstring, which was hurt against Cincinnati on Nov. 29. He felt he would be able to play Sunday night at home against Cleveland.The Giants were limited to 78 yards rushing, snapping a run of seven straight games in which they have gained at least 100 yards. They had a season-high 192 in the win over Seattle.“We’re never overconfident,” said running back Wayne Gallman, who led the team with 57 yards on 12 carries. “We come in confident as a team and what we do in practice of course throughout the week. They just had some things we hadn’t seen. We just have to play better, that’s it.”___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLTom Canavan, The Associated Press
DETROIT — Aaron Rodgers ran for a tiebreaking score in the third quarter and threw three touchdown passes and the Green Bay Packers beat the Detroit Lions 31-24 Sunday and clinched the NFC North title.The Packers (10-3) knocked Matthew Stafford out of the game with a rib injury in the fourth quarter and went on to win their third straight game and second straight division championship. The Packers clinched the division with the win and Minnesota's loss to Tampa Bay earlier in the day.The Packers' win combined with the Saints' loss in Philadelphia gives Green Bay the top seed in the NFC. The teams are both 10-3, but the Packers beat the Saints earlier this season.The Lions (5-8) scored first and pulled into a tie late in the second quarter, but they simply couldn't stop Rodgers.The two-time MVP completed his first eight passes for 119 yards and two scores. Rodgers finished 26 of 33 for 290 yards, three TDs and did not throw an interception for a third straight game. He ran 6 yards, untouched, to put the Packers ahead 21-14 for his 30th career rushing TD to break Tobin Rote's team record for a quarterback.Green Bay receiver Davante Adams also broke a franchise record.He extended his touchdown reception streak to eight games, turning a short pass from Rodgers into a 56-yard touchdown to pull into a 7-all tie in the first quarter. Adams broke the franchise record set by Hall of Famer Don Hutson, who had a pair of seven-game streaks in the 1940s. He finished with seven catches for 115 yards and Green Bay tight end Robert Tonyan had his ninth TD reception of the season.Stafford went toward the team's locker room in the fourth, returned to the field to throw some passes, then retreated out of view again.Chase Daniel replaced Stafford and led a drive that ended with Matt Prater's 32-yard field goal with 1:49 left to pull the Lions within seven points. The Lions' comeback hopes were dashed when the ensuing onside kick didn't go 10 yards and Rodgers completed a pass to convert a third down on his final possession.Detroit opened the game with an 11-play, 75-yard touchdown drive capped by Stafford's 1-yard shovel pass to T.J. Hockenson.Rodgers responded with the TD pass to Adams. He also threw a 14-yard TD pass to Marquez Valdes-Scantling's back shoulder to put the Packers ahead 14-7 in the opening minute of the second quarter.Detroit rookie D'Andre Swift scored on a 3-yard run to tie the game at 14 late in the first half.Rodgers directed a 14-play possession and took advantage of penalties to open the second half and his 6-yard run gave Green Bay a 21-14 lead. The Packers ran 21 plays in the third for 143 yards while the Lions had just three snaps on offence and gained just 4 yards.Kerryon Johnson scored on a 2-yard run with 6:30 left in the game to end a 13-play drive and cut Detroit's deficit to 28-21.Green Bay made it a two-score game with 3:30 remaining on Mason Crosby's 57-yard field goal.INJURIESPackers: CB Chandon Sullivan (hip) was hurt during the game.Lions: Stafford hurt his ribs and CB Darryl Roberts left the game with a hip injury in the third quarter.UP NEXTPackers: Host the Carolina Panthers (4-9) on Saturday night.Lions: Play at the AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans (9-4).___Follow Larry Lage at https://twitter.com/LarryLage___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLLarry Lage, The Associated Press
GLENDALE, Ariz. — Rookies Chase Young and Kamren Curl scored defensive touchdowns and Washington grabbed sole possession of first place in the NFC East after a gritty 23-15 win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday.Washington (6-7) has won four straight games and is one game ahead of the New York Giants, who lost to the Arizona Cardinals 26-7 earlier Sunday. It is Washington's first four-game winning streak since 2016.Washington can thank its young, impressive defence for this win. The team took a 13-7 lead at halftime after Young scooped up a fumble, shook off a tackle and ran 47 yards down the left sideline for a touchdown with 1:11 left in the second quarter. It was Young’s first professional touchdown.Even at 264 pounds, the No. 2 overall pick easily outran the San Francisco offence into the end zone, palming the football in his left hand as he cruised past the pylon.Curl delivered Washington's next huge moment on the final play of the third quarter. He snagged a pass from Nick Mullens and ran 76 yards the other way for a 23-7 advantage. Curl was the team's seventh-round pick this year.Washington is the first team to get defensive touchdowns from two rookies in the same game since the Rams against the Texans in 2013.The game was in Arizona because of coronavirus restrictions in the 49ers' home county of Santa Clara. The 49ers (5-8) have lost five of their past six games.The 49ers pulled within 23-15 on a 6-yard pass from Mullens to Kyle Juszczyk and a 2-point conversion with 10:18 left. San Francisco had four more offensive possessions but never seriously threatened.Washington won without scoring a touchdown in a road game for the first time since 1992. The team's offence was limited after Alex Smith's right leg injury caused him to miss the second half.Dwayne Haskins, the 15th overall pick in the 2019 draft, replaced Smith. The 23-year-old Haskins was the team's starter at the beginning of the season but benched after four games.Haskins wasn't particularly good, but didn't have to be, completing 7 of 12 passes for 51 yards. He kept Washington out of trouble. The defence did the rest.San Francisco couldn't get much going after taking a 7-0 lead. Mullens completed 25 of 45 passes for 260 yards, one touchdown and one interception. Brandon Aiyuk caught 10 passes for 119 yards.SMITH'S INJURYWashington won despite losing Smith because of problems with his surgically repaired right leg, which he broke in two places in November 2018. The injury sidelined him for nearly two calendar years.The 36-year-old Smith was 8 for 19 for 57 yards and an interception in the first half. He walked to the locker room in the final minute of the second quarter.Haskins started the second half. Smith was wearing a mask and holding his helmet while pacing along the sideline.49ERS ASSISTANT COACH OUTSan Francisco offensive line coach John Benton tested positive for COVID-19 and didn't coach against Washington. Benton’s duties were absorbed by the offensive coaching staff. Benton immediately went into self-quarantine and the team says it conducted the appropriate contact tracing as part of the NFL’s intensive COVID-19 protocol.INJURIESWashington: Safety Deshazor Everett (chest) and LB Kevin Pierre-Louis (ankle) both left in the second half. ... DT Jonathan Allen (groin) left in the fourth quarter.49ers: WR Deebo Samuel (hamstring) left on the team's first offensive drive and didn't return ... RB Raheem Mostert was evaluated for a head injury in the second quarter but cleared to return. ... LB Fred Warner was evaluated for a head injury and cleared in the third quarter. Warner later was evaluated for a neck and shoulder injury and didn't return.UP NEXTWashington: hosts the Seattle Seahawks next Sunday.San Francisco: travels to the Dallas Cowboys next Sunday.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLDavid Brandt, The Associated Press
