Top and ones from Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
Top and ones from Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, 04/25/2023
Top and ones from Denver Nuggets vs. Minnesota Timberwolves, 04/25/2023
The Raptors are in the market for a new coach. Here are five options they should consider.
At 38, LeBron James is aging like a bottle of fine wine, helping propel the Lakers to a 3-1 lead against the Grizzlies in their NBA playoff series.
Jimmy Buckets is activated.
Ime Udoka hasn't coached in the league since he was suspended by the Boston Celtics after their run to the NBA Finals in 2022.
Young torched the Celtics late as Boston blew a double-digit fourth quarter lead in a potential closeout game at home.
Here’s what we know about De’Aaron Fox’s injury and the possibility of him returning during the Kings’ playoff series against the Warriors.
On the latest Hustle Play, Chris Boucher explains why he thinks players off the Raptors bench should have received more playing time throughout the season. He also weighs in on Masai Ujiri saying he disliked watching the Raptors. Full episode will be posted on Wednesday.
When LeBron James got back to the Los Angeles locker room after Game 4, his fellow Lakers greeted him with a symphony of bleats. James made the tying layup with 0.8 seconds left in regulation before scoring four of his 22 points in overtime, and the Lakers surged to a 3-1 lead in their first-round playoff series with a 117-111 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Monday night. The 38-year-old James also grabbed a career playoff-high 20 rebounds for the first 20-20 game of his 20-year career.
The Nuggets advance to play either the Suns or Clippers.
The Lakers are now just one win away from upsetting the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference.
Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks was ejected from Saturday's game for hitting Los Angeles Lakers star James in the groin, following days of trash talk
The MVP favorite missed Game 4 of the Sixers' first-round series.
Longtime NBA reporter, columnist & ESPN personality J.A. Adande, who is now the Director of Sports Journalism at Northwestern University, joins Vince Goodwill for a fun conversation that covers parts of the NBA Playoffs but also veers into the philosophy of the game itself.
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had a surprise moment on the jumbotron at the Lakers game and the video is so cute!
Banchero went from No. 1 pick to Rookie of the Year.
Allen Berezovsky/Getty ImagesMeghan Markle and Prince Harry made a rare public appearance at yesterday’s Los Angeles Lakers game, and if we didn’t know any better, we’d think they were newlyweds.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were all giggles and laughs as they enjoyed a cozy night out at the Crypto.com Arena, where they watched the Lakers-Grizzlies playoff game. And fortunately, everyone in the crowd got an up-close look at the happy couple when they were shown on the jumbotron. NBA’s official
The 25-year-old former Kansas Jayhawk sharpshooter is a free agent this NBA offseason.
The LA Lakers need just one more win to progress in the playoffs after another fine showing from LeBron James.
Heat guard Victor Oladipo is expected to undergo his third major knee surgery in just more than four years this week. But Oladipo plans to continue his NBA playing career.
Jimmy Butler put together an all-time great performance that will be remembered for a long time. Takeaways and postgame reaction from the Heat’s Game 4 win over the Bucks to take a 3-1 series lead.