Top high school players receive Mr. Football Awards from MHSAA
The main title all football players want or state titles but there's something being called Mr. Football that has a nice ring too it. This week at MSHAA headquarters in Clinton 6 players representing the 6 classifications in the MHSAA received their Mr. Football awards. The winners were humble and happy to earn the high honors. Class 1A: Ty Jones – RB/LB, Bay Springs, Senior Class 2A: Austin Goss – QB, Scott Central, Senior Class 3A: Suntarine Perkins – RB/LB, Raleigh, Senior Class 4A: Isaac Smith – RB/DB, Itawamba, Senior Class 5A: Dante Dowdell – RB, Picayune, Senior Class 6A: Bray Hubbard – QB, Ocean Springs, Senior (repeat winner)