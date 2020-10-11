TOP HEADLINES AT 2 PM 11th OCTOBER, 2020

In an unprecedented move, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy has complained to the Chief Justice of India Justice SA Bobde against a senior judge of the Supreme Court, who is seen as the CJI-in-waiting. As India continues to battle the Coronavirus Pandemic, it has crossed the landmark milestone of 60 lakh recoveries from the novel coronavirus as per the Health Ministry data. The national capital's air quality was recorded in the poor category on Sunday morning, while a government agency said it is likely to improve slightly in the coming days due to a change in the wind direction. US President Donald Trump on October 10 made his first public address after being discharged from hospital where he was treated for COVID-19 infection, assuring his supporters that he felt great. China's foreign minister Wang Yi has called for a new forum to defuse tensions in the Middle East after a meeting with his Iranian counterpart where he reiterated Beijing's support for Tehran.