Top FTX witness says he confronted SBF on missing funds

STORY: Sam Bankman-Fried knew about a $13 billion hole in customer funds, before his crypto exchange FTX collapsed, but he continued to spend money on political donations, celebrities and pet causes.

That's according to a top witness at Bankman-Fried's criminal fraud trial on Monday.

Nishad Singh is the former head of engineering at FTX.

The jury heard Singh describe a conversation with Bankman-Fried in September last year, on the balcony of a Bahamas penthouse they shared.

Singh confronted the founder about the shortfall.

Bankman-Fried assured him he would raise more funds and cut costs.

But in the meantime, Singh said he kept receiving transfers from Bankman-Fried's Alameda Research hedge fund, money that FTX associates would use for endorsements to boost Bankman-Fried's image.

Those included some high-profile deals: naming rights to the Miami Heat's basketball arena, as well as arrangements with NFL quarterback Tom Brady, Brady's then-wife, the model Gisele Bundchen, and basketball star Steph Curry, among others.

Singh said these "reeked of excess and flashiness" and that he urged Bankman-Fried to cancel them once he learned about the shortfall in customer funds.

Bankman-Fried refused.

FTX declared bankruptcy two months later after a wave of customer withdrawals.

Singh also admitted in court to being a "straw donor" for campaign donations to the US Democratic Party.

He described how members of FTX's inner circle would often direct a donation be made in his name.

Bankman-Fried's trial has heard testimonies from other members of that inner circle since it began earlier this month.

Former technology chief Gary Wang and Alameda's onetime CEO Caroline Ellison, who was also Bankman-Fried's ex-girlfriend, have both testified.

Bankman-Fried's lawyers are expected to cross-examine Singh on Tuesday.