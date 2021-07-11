Top this - England fans stand on bus outside Wembley

The bus came to a stop on Olympic Way where hundreds of fans had already gathered just after midday.

About a dozen supporters climbed on top of the bus and led a rendition of the Atomic Kitten England chant, "Southgate you're the one".

The bus was stuck for about 30 minutes before the fans got off the roof and the driver could leave safely.

Gareth Southgate's team play Italy in the Euro 2020 final later on Sunday in what is only England's second ever major final.