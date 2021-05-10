Top Dunks of the Week

Toronto Raptors guard Kyle Lowry received an honorary doctorate from Acadia University, and provided some wise words to the Class of 2021.
The Calgary Flames kept their slim playoff hopes alive with a 6-1 victory over the Ottawa Senators on Sunday night.
The Columbus Blue Jackets are moving on from the winningest coach in the franchise’s history.
You can't do that, Luka.
Kyle Tucker hit a three-run homer and tied a career high with four RBIs as the Houston Astros built a big lead early and held on for a 7-4 win over the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday.
The Coyotes were unable to consistently cross the bridge into the playoffs in four seasons under Rick Tocchet, so new Coyotes general manager Bill Armstrong opted for a change.
Towns lost his mother to COVID-19 at the onset of the pandemic.
The Seattle Seahawks wide receiver ran the 100 meters in 10.37 seconds, a respectable time but still the slowest in his heat.
Ovi celebrated Mother's Day by taking the advice of his gold medalist mom.
Osaka is ambivalent about whether the Olympics be held in Japan, where only 2 percent of the population is vaccinated.
Griffin believes that lax officiating resulted in Zion Williamson's injury.
With the NHL season winding down, we give out our prestigious Fantasy Hockey awards, including the Golden Donut, MVP, Top Performance and more.
Boston is in seventh in the Eastern Conference with a rematch against Miami looming on Tuesday. Unless the Celtics can figure things out, the play-in tournament looks likely.
DK Metcalf fails to advance out of semifinal heat in track debut, Bob Baffert’s winning horse tests positive (again) and it’s a good thing Bryson DeChambeau flies private.
LOS ANGELES — Anthony Davis had 42 points and 12 rebounds and the Los Angeles Lakers never trailed in a 123-110 win over the Phoenix Suns on Sunday night. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope and Alex Caruso each had 17 points and the short-handed Lakers won for just the third time in their past 11 games. LeBron James missed his fourth straight game for Los Angeles because of a sprained right ankle, and Kyle Kuzma was held out because of tightness in his back. Cameron Payne had 24 points for the Suns, who have lost two of three following a five-game winning streak. Devin Booker added 21 points and Mikal Bridges 15. An energized Davis led the way for the defending NBA champions as they try to avoid the play-in tournament, with his one-handed alley-oop from Andre Drummond setting the tone as Los Angeles scored the first seven points. The Lakers led 30-19 after the first quarter. Los Angeles built its biggest advantage early in the fourth to go ahead by 23 points en route to completing the three-game season sweep. Phoenix could never find enough outside shooting to make a charge until the final quarter. They were 5 for 10 from 3-point range in the fourth. Deandre Ayton made a reverse layup to get the Suns within 115-108 with 3:57 to play, but the Lakers were able to maintain a cushion until Davis closed it out with an emphatic reverse dunk and hit the subsequent free throw for the final margin. TIP-INS Suns: Phoenix was 11 for 25 from 3-point range, with Bridges, Payne and Jae Crowder accounting for all but two makes. ... Chris Paul had 13 points and 10 assists. Lakers: Ben McLemore and Montrezl Harrell each had 12 points off the bench. ... PG Dennis Schröder could return when the Lakers play at Indiana on Saturday or at New Orleans on Sunday to close out the regular season. Schröder has missed the past five games while in the league’s health and safety protocols. UP NEXT Suns: At Golden State on Tuesday night. Lakers: Host New York on Tuesday night. ___ More AP NBA coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nba and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Dan Greenspan, The Associated Press
Things are rarely boring when Bryson DeChambeau's involved.
CHICAGO — Alex DeBrincat scored two more goals, Kevin Lankinen made 37 saves and the Chicago Blackhawks welcomed back fans to the United Center with a 4-2 victory over the Dallas Stars on Sunday night. Chicago hosted a crowd of 3,820 for its first home game with fans in almost 14 months. It was the last U.S.-based NHL team to open its doors to the public during the COVID-19 pandemic. Two of the biggest cheers of the night were for DeBrincat, who extended his goal-scoring streak to six. He scored on a power play in the first period and then helped close it out when he made it 4-2 with his 31st of the season with 3:12 left. The Blackhawks had 10 rookies in the lineup for their penultimate game of the season, and they did enough to hold off Dallas in the Stars’ first game since they were eliminated from playoff contention. Brandon Hagel had a goal and an assist in Chicago’s second straight win. MacKenzie Entwistle became the ninth player to score his first career goal with the Blackhawks this year. Dallas lost for the sixth time in seven games. Denis Gurianov and Mark Pysyk scored for the Stars, and Anton Khudobin made 21 stops. FLAMES 6, SENATORS 1 CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Johnny Gaudreau and Matthew Tkachuk each had a goal and two assists and Calgary beat Ottawa to preserve its slim playoff hopes. Mikael Backlund, Michael Stone, Dillon Dube and Mark Giordano also scored for Calgary. Jacob Markstrom stopped 19 shots for his 19th victory. The Flames moved eight points behind Montreal for the fourth and final playoff spot in the North Division. To make the post-season, Calgary needs to win its remaining four games against the division-worst Canucks, and the Canadiens needs to lose their remaining two games against Edmonton in regulation. Josh Norris scored for Ottawa. Anton Forsberg gave up four goals on 23 shots. He was replaced by Filip Gustavsson, who made 11 saves in relief. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Rory McIlroy finally won when he least expected it, and it was as sweet as he could have imagined. Only after he hung on for a one-shot victory in the Wells Fargo Championship, his first title in 18 months, did he reveal his neck locked up during his final practice session and if not for a late tee time Thursday, he would have had to withdraw. And when he seized control Sunday afternoon with back-to-back birdies from the bunker down the stretch, he started to get ahead of himself thinking how cool it would be to see his wife and 8-month-old daughter waiting to celebrate with him on their first Mother's Day. The finishing stretch at Quail Hollow snapped him back to reality. He hit a 7-iron safely over the water on the 17th, and caddie Harry Diamond wisely talked him into taking a penalty drop from a dangerous lie in a hazard on the closing hole. He two-putted from 45 feet for bogey, a 3-under 68 and a one-shot victory. The moment with Erica and little Poppy was what he imagined. So was that trophy. “It's tough to get over the line, especially if you haven't done it in a while,” McIlroy said, a winner at Quail Hollow for the third time. "It's such a funny week, knowing my game was pretty good and then having my neck lock up on the range and sitting here Sunday night with the trophy. “Just glad I got through it.” Abraham Ancer finished runner-up for the fourth time in his career as he seeks his first title. Ancer wasn't part of the picture until he ran off three straight birdies late that briefly gave him a share of the lead, and nearly closed with a fourth birdie when his 35-foot putt on No. 18 grazed the lip. He shot 66. But this was about McIlroy and the second-longest winless drought of his career, who until this week had not played on the weekend in two months. It was like he never was gone. McIlroy was bogey-free until the final hole, and even when he brought more pressure on himself with a poor tee shot, he delivered an 8-iron from just inside 200 yards to the fat of the green for his two-putt bogey to finish on 10-under 274. His last victory was the HSBC Champions in Shanghai on Nov. 3, 2019. His next start is in two weeks at Kiawah Island for the PGA Championship, where he set the record in 2012 with an eight-shot victory. How's that for timing? “I'm excited going forward now,” McIlroy said. His game is not perfect — he hit only three of 14 fairways in the final round — but he was quick to say a victory brought validation. Locked in a tight race among Keith Mitchell, Gary Woodland and then Ancer, McIlroy delivered the goods on the back nine. He holed a 10-foot par putt on the par-3 13th. He got up-and-down for birdie with splendid bunker shots on the reachable par-4 14th and the par-5 15th. He won for the 19th time on the PGA Tour, and 27th time worldwide. “This is one of my favourite places in the world," said McIlroy, who picked up his first PGA Tour title at Quail Hollow in 2010. “To break the drought and win here, it's awesome.” Nick Taylor of Abbotsford, B.C., was the top Canadian. Taylor shot a 2 under 69 in the final round and finished the tournament tied for 26th at even par. Corey Conners of Listowel, Ont., was 2 over. Michael Gligic of Burlington, Ont., and Roger Sloan of Merritt, B.C., were both 5 over. It was a tough finish for Mitchell, who started the final round with a two-shot lead and quickly stretched it to three shots with a 6-iron out of a fairway bunker into a stiffening breeze to 12 feet for birdie. But his short game let him down all day, leading to bogeys on the fifth and sixth holes that cost him the lead, and on the 14th hole and 15th holes when he had to settle for pars after being in position for birdies. Mitchell needed to finish alone in second to qualify for the PGA Championship through the money list. But he dropped a shot on the 17th and closed with a 72 to tie for third with Viktor Hovland, who had a 67. “Shows you how awesome he is as a player because he didn’t have his best today and he still won and that’s why he’s got majors and a bunch of wins,” Mitchell said. Woodland had a share of the lead early on the back nine until he went through a bad patch of back-to-back bogeys on Nos. 12 and 13, and settling for pars on the next two scoring holes. He shot 71 and finished fifth. McIlroy could have done without the drama on the 18th. With a two-shot lead, his drive went left of the winding stream into a deep hole of shaggy grass near the water. He started to try to gouge it out toward the fairway when Diamond stepped in to offer a few alternatives. They picked the right one — a penalty drop that limited any chaos, and McIlroy delivered a winner. His 2-foot par putt brought out one of the loudest cheers of a day filled with them. The Wells Fargo Championship had more energy than any tournament since golf returned from the pandemic. Just what McIlroy needed. He thought he would enjoy some quiet of no spectators. It didn't take long for him to realize he missed the energy. “To bring out the best in myself, I needed this," he said. And when it was over, he turned and heaved his golf ball toward the crowd. That felt good, too. Doug Ferguson, The Associated Press
ATLANTA — Freddie Freeman and Dansby Swanson homered, Huascar Ynoa won his fourth straight start and the Atlanta Braves beat the Philadelphia Phillies 6-1 on Sunday night. Freeman, the reigning NL MVP who began the game 1 for 24 in May, hit his ninth homer, a solo shot, to make it 5-1 in the third as the Braves won their second straight game and fifth in the last six. Freeman finished 3 for 3 and reached base four times, raising his batting average 20 points to .217. Aaron Nola (3-2) took the loss after allowing four runs, five hits and one walk with four strikeouts in four innings. Ynoa (4-1) gave up one run, four hits and one walk with six strikeouts in six innings. He pitched out of a jam in the third after Andrew McCutchen walked and Jean Segura singled, striking out Bryce Harper and J.T. Realmuto and retiring Alec Bohm on a dribbler in front of the plate. Ynoa otherwise faced no major threats. In his last four starts, the 22-year-old right-hander has a 1.11 ERA. In four starts at Truist Park this season, he has a 1.54 ERA with 30 strikeouts in 23 1/3 innings. “I’ve been very impressed with his adaptability, how he takes things and adjusts and applies them,” Atlanta manager Brian Snitker said. “He’s a bright kid. He grabs things and he understands and the adjustments he’s made since we started in July last year is really cool to see. He’s such a good kid and he works hard and he studies. It’s good, because the guy’s got skills.” Atlanta carried over momentum from winning in dramatic fashion Saturday night when it erased a two-run deficit in the ninth, a one-run deficit in the 11th and rallied to overcome Philadelphia’s three-run lead to win 8-7 in 12 innings. “Yesterday’s game was huge for us,” Freeman said. “To erase three deficits and to ultimately win that game, that was a huge momentum boost going into today. Getting 100% of the fans back and giving them something to cheer about, that was a good weekend for us." The three-time defending NL East champion Braves improved to 17-17. Philadelphia dropped to 18-17. The Phillies led 1-0 in the first when McCutchen, on the first pitch of the game, hit his fifth homer. Atlanta went ahead 4-1 in the bottom of the first. Ronald Acuña Jr., back in the lineup after getting hit in the left pinkie and leaving Saturday’s game in the seventh, walked, stole second and scored on Freeman’s single. Freeman scored on Ozzie Albies’ triple before Swanson added his fourth homer. Austin Riley's RBI double made it 6-1 in the eighth. Nola’s ERA in nine career starts at Truist Park rose to 59 points to 4.56. Philadelphia manager Joe Girardi thought his ace lacked command. “I know he'll be frustrated, but that's baseball, too,” Girardi said. “Pitchers aren't going to be perfect. That's the bottom line. Tonight he didn't have his good stuff. He's worked really hard and maybe that had something to do with it, but I'm glad he gets an extra day (of rest) and again, I think it's really going to benefit our starters.” TRAINER’S ROOM Atlanta RHP Chris Martin, who has missed the last 29 games with right shoulder inflammation, could return early in the week. Martin met Sunday with pitching coach Rick Kranitz to make sure his mechanics are in order. BACK IN THE BULLPEN RHP Shane Greene signed a $1.5 million, one-year contract to rejoin the Braves. The deal includes a prorated salary. Greene missed the first 38 days of the season, so he will receive about $1.19 million. Greene was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett and will need some time to get ready before he returns to the majors. The right-hander went 1-0 with a 2.60 ERA and 21 strikeouts in 27 2/3 innings for the Atlanta bullpen last season. LUCKY TURN Atlanta reliever Tyler Matzek backpedaled off the mound and didn’t look at the ball as he caught it behind his head and turned to begin a double play with Swanson at shortstop in the seventh. UP NEXT The Phillies are off Monday. RHP Chase Anderson (1-3, 5.54) faces Erick Fedde (2-3, 5.27) when Philadelphia begins a three-game series at Washington on Tuesday. Atlanta is off Monday. The Braves and Toronto Blue Jays have yet to announce a starter for Tuesday when they begin a three-game series at Truist Park. ___ More AP baseball: https://apnews.com/hub/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports George Henry, The Associated Press