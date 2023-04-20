Top dunks from Milwaukee Bucks vs. Miami Heat

DeMar DeRozan's daughter Diar made an impact on the Toronto Raptors' ability to shoot free throws when a spot in the playoffs was on the line.
Klepper goes after the GOP congressman for his widely derided stunt in New York City this week.
The Warriors forward got disciplined by the NBA after stepping on a player's chest during a playoff game.
In an anonymous study by The Athletic surveying 103 current NBA players, results found that the...
Legendary sports broadcaster Jim Robson said Vancouver baseball fans are "nervous" that the Vancouver Canadians are now owned by a company in New York. Robson, who called baseball games at Nat Bailey Stadium starting in the 1950s, made the comments during a sponsorship announcement. "The Vancouver fans are a little bit nervous. They want this franchise to stay. We all hope the new owners will fully appreciate the great history of baseball in the City of Vancouver and this great ballpark that is
Three factors influenced the decision to suspend Golden State's Draymond Green, but on-court punishment for Sacramento's Domantas Sabonis was enough.
The Guinness World Record for fastest baseball pitch was set more than a decade ago, but a recently drafted pitcher may be gearing up to beat it.
The Mets ace said he swore on his children's lives that he had only sweat and rosin on his hand.
London-born Toronto Raptor O.G. Anunoby has just made an investment in a British basketball team that's been unbelievably successful
Draymond Green’s suspension isn’t the only issue the Golden State Warriors are dealing with going into Game 3 against the Sacramento Kings.
It was heartbreaking to hear Detroit Red Wings players came to coach Derek Lalonde with playoff hopes he and GM Steve Yzerman didn't share.
HOUSTON — Matt Chapman had a home run and a double to extend his hot start to the season and Chris Bassitt carried a shutout in the seventh inning as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Houston Astros 4-2 on Tuesday night. Bassitt (2-2) held the Astros in check for 6 1/3 innings, allowing just three hits and a walk while striking out five. The 34-year-old right-hander didn't allow a hit until José Abreu singled with two out in the fourth inning. The outing was a solid turnaround for Bassitt, who had
"The explanation [from the referees] was I stomped too hard," Green told reporters about his ejection from the game
76ers Joel Embiid took a jab at Nick Nurse while addressing the way the Brooklyn Nets guarded him after Philadelphia's win on Monday night.
LAS VEGAS — Jets forward Morgan Barron never had any doubt that he'd return to the ice after taking a skate to the face in the opener of Winnipeg's first-round series against Vegas on Tuesday night. He needed over 75 stitches after goaltender Laurent Brossoit's skate blade sliced him near his right eyebrow in the first period of Winnipeg's 5-1 victory over the Golden Knights. "It missed everything important and I had feeling and everything," Barron said. "So as long as they stitched me up well,
Minnesota’s Matt Dumba dirty hit in Game 1 on the Stars’ Joe Pavelski requires old-school hockey justice, Mac Engel writes.
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dodgers star Mookie Betts was placed on the paternity list, keeping him out of Tuesday night's game against the New York Mets, and the Gold Glove right fielder could find himself playing a new position when he returns Wednesday. Los Angeles filled Betts' roster spot by recalling infielder Luke Williams from Triple-A Oklahoma City. Right-hander Daniel Hudson (ankle) was moved to the 60-day injured list to make room on the 40-man roster for Williams. Dodgers manager Dave Roberts
A dozen or so players from LIV Golf already decided to pass by not entering. Others who chose not to enter and who are well outside the top 100 in the world are Bubba Watson, Paul Casey, Charles Howell III, Ian Poulter, Lee Westwood and Charl Schwartzel. Patrick Reed also did not file an entry, though he could be safe.
LAS VEGAS — As his teammates took off their gear Wednesday after practice at T-Mobile Arena, Jets forward Morgan Barron was in an adjacent room looking at the side of his face in the mirror. A nasty gash that required over 75 stitches to close wasn't pretty, but it could have been a lot worse. "His modelling days I think are over," joked teammate Brenden Dillon. Winnipeg coach Rick Bowness gave Barron a "well deserved" day off but expects him to be ready for Game 2 of the Jets' first-round serie
Wrexham will return to the Football League for the first time in 15 years if they beat Boreham Wood on Saturday