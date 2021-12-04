Top dunks from Golden State Warriors vs. Phoenix Suns

The Canadian Press

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry bounced back from one of the worst shooting nights of his career and scored 23 points, and the Golden State Warriors convincingly ended the Phoenix Suns’ 18-game winning streak with a 118-96 victory on Friday night. The Warriors (19-3) limited the Suns (19-4) to a season low for scoring and slipped past Phoenix for the best record in the NBA. The Suns were within 83-74 following a dunk by JaVale McGee early in the fourth quarter but never got closer. Gary Payto