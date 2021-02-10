Top dunks from Detroit Pistons vs. Brooklyn Nets
Top dunks from Detroit Pistons vs. Brooklyn Nets, 02/09/2021
Terez Paylor, a Yahoo Sports senior NFL writer, died unexpectedly on Tuesday. He was 37.
Goals by defenceman Darnell Nurse, Evan Bouchard and Tyson Barrie lifted the Oilers to a 3-2 win over the Senators on Tuesday.
Canada's Bianca Andreescu made a second-round exit at the Australian Open on Wednesday, dropping a 6-3, 6-2 decision to Taiwan's Hsieh Su-Wei at Melbourne Park.
Brian Burke is crossing back into the executive world with the Pittsburgh Penguins, and will ride shotgun with Ron Hextall.
Britt Reid remains under investigation for a crash that left a 5-year-old girl in critical condition with brain injuries.
Sergei Bobrovsky made 31 saves in his best performance of the season as the Panthers dropped the Red Wings.
The turf toe that has been nagging Mahomes since the divisional playoffs will reportedly be fixed.
Patrik Laine is just four games into his career under John Tortorella, and he's already taken up a familiar position to that of the player he was acquired for.
The 2021 health and safety protocols make no mention of the universal DH.
Toronto and Montreal have quickly established themselves as the North division powers, but it would be unwise to count out the Winnipeg Jets.
Toronto Raptors forward Pascal Siakam has struggled from three-point range this year, but hit five threes against Memphis and explained what was different in the 128-113 win.
Ratings for the Super Bowl were off significantly in 2021, part of a season-long trend.
Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban said Tuesday he decided before this season began not to play the national anthem before the team's home games. The Mavericks played their first 10 regular-season home games without fans. The club had fans for the first time in Monday's 127-122 win over Minnesota. Dallas is allowing 1,500 vaccinated essential workers to attend games for free. Cuban didn't elaborate on his decision not to play the anthem, saying nobody had noticed. The Athletic first reported that Dallas had dropped the anthem. NBA spokesman Tim Frank said, “Under the unique circumstances of this season, teams are permitted to run their pregame operations as they see fit.” Cuban was outspoken against critics of NBA players and coaches kneeling during “The Star-Spangled Banner” when the 2019-20 season resumed in the bubble in Florida last summer. The pregame national anthem is a staple of American sports at both the professional and collegiate level, but is far less commonplace at pro sporting events in other countries. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports The Associated Press
NEW YORK — Major League Baseball has created a hotline for people not employed by the league or teams to report harassment or discrimination after New York Mets general manager Jared Porter and Los Angeles Angels pitching coach Mickey Callaway were accused of sending lewd text messages to female reporters. The league will also require anti-harassment and discrimination training for executives during spring training. Porter was fired for cause Jan. 19 about nine hours after ESPN reported he sent sexually explicit, uninvited text messages and images to a female reporter in 2016 while he was working for the Chicago Cubs in their front office. Callaway was suspended and is under investigation by the Angels and MLB following allegations of inappropriate behaviour toward several women who work in sports media. MLB's hotline will be operated by an outside third party, and complaints will be investigated either by the team involved or the commissioner's office, depending on the nature of the allegation. The hotline is also open to league or team employees. The hotline gives individuals the right to remain anonymous, although the entry in the league's Code of Conduct says “the more information that is provided will aid in any investigation that is conducted.” MLB's Code of Conduct states that individuals experiencing harassment have “no requirement to confront an alleged wrongdoer; however, victims of inappropriate conduct may attempt to resolve issues or disagreements on their own if they choose.” If those attempts are unsuccessful or individuals don't feel comfortable addressing the situation directly, the Code of Conduct directs them to make MLB or the team aware, either through a supervisor, human resources or the legal departments. ___ Follow Jake Seiner: https://twitter.com/Jake_Seiner ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Jake Seiner, The Associated Press
MIAMI — A Heat-Knicks game, down to the wire, just like old times. Jimmy Butler and Bam Adebayo made sure it wouldn't get away from Miami. The duo did all of Miami's scoring for much of the second half, Butler finishing with a game-high 26 points, and the Heat beat New York 98-96 on Tuesday night to finish off a sweep of a home-and-home series. RJ Barrett had a chance to tie it on the game's final play, but his layup bounced off the rim and Miami won three straight for the first time this season. Kelly Olynyk scored 20 points for Miami, Adebayo had 19 and Tyler Herro finished with 15 — including the 3-pointer with 1:04 left that put the Heat up for good. Elfrid Payton led the Knicks with 18 points, and Derrick Rose — in his first game back with New York — had 14 off the bench. Barrett scored 13 and Julius Randle finished with 12 for New York. Herro scored Miami’s final basket of the first half, a layup with 30 seconds left. For the next 18 1/2 minutes of game time, more than an hour of actual real time, Butler and Adebayo would be the only Heat players to score. They combined for all 19 Miami points of the third quarter and the first eight of the fourth, before Herro hit a jumper with 6:06 remaining. Miami led 57-55 after a first half that featured wild mood swings. The Heat opened on a 20-9 run, the Knicks then went on a 13-0 run to cap what became a 33-10 burst for New York, and Miami immediately followed that with an 11-0 run of its own. New York led by as many as 10 in the third quarter, taking an 82-76 lead into the fourth. TIP-INS New York: Rose made an immediate impact, with the Knicks outscoring the Heat by 11 points in his 11 first-half minutes. ... This was New York's lone regular-season visit to Miami this season. The Knicks will play host to the Heat once in the NBA's second half, sometime between mid-March and mid-May. Miami: Goran Dragic (ankle) remained out. ... The Heat start a seven-game Western Conference trip Thursday in Houston. ... Butler made a 3-pointer in the third quarter, his first of the season in 15 tries and his first in Miami’s home building since March 2. 2’S ARE WILD Miami made only four 2-pointers in the first half, two fewer than the previous low in the NBA this season. The last time a team had fewer 2-pointers in a first half was Oct. 27, 2018, when Atlanta made three against Chicago. HELLO, AGAIN Rose has now played three games as an opponent at AmericanAirlines Arena this season — two last month with Detroit, one with the Knicks. Such a quirk happens about twice a year on average; James Ennis (Philadelphia and Orlando) did it last year. Jason Collins and Jason Kidd (both in the 2003-04 and 2007-08 seasons) have done it twice since Miami moved into its current building in January 2000. UP NEXT New York: Visit Washington on Friday. Miami: Visit Houston on Thursday. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Tim Reynolds, The Associated Press
Yadier Molina re-signs with the Cardinals, plus Chris Archer signs with the Rays on this edition of FastCast
Blaney and Elliott were racing for the lead in the final corner when Blaney went spinning after contact from Elliott.
Danny Maciocia held true to his word Tuesday. Last week, the Montreal Alouettes GM said he expected to look for defensive help in CFL free agency. Maciocia did just that Tuesday, signing six defensive players hours after the free-agent period began. Almondo Sewell, a six-time CFL all-star with Edmonton, was among four American defensive linemen Maciocia signed. The others included Nick Usher (Edmonton), Michael Wakefield (Ottawa) and Woody Baron, who played his first two seasons with Montreal (2018-19). Linebackers Patrick Levels and Chris Ackie, of Cambridge, Ont., both returned to Montreal after signing with Hamilton and Toronto, respectively, last year. The CFL didn't hold a 2020 campaign due to the COVID-19 pandemic. "We were trying to identify some people who can rush the passer, that can create some havoc behind the line of scrimmage, who can create turnovers and shorten the field for our offence," Maciocia said during a video conference. "It's all about getting the quarterback, in my opinion, off his midline and I think the names we mentioned are going to sustain that type of pressure. "It doesn't always have to translate into sacks. It has to translate into pressure, it has to translate into quarterback hits, it has to translate into hurries, to getting the quarterback to throw the ball when he's not ready to throw the ball. That's when I think we can be at our best." Macoicia said Sewell and Ackie signed two-year deals. The other four were one-year contracts. Maciocia also had an agreement in place with American defensive back Ciante Evans but said the player contacted him Tuesday and had a change of heart. "I think he might've had another offer out there and has decided to go elsewhere," Maciocia said. Evans did, signing later Tuesday with the Hamilton Tiger-Cats. Linebacker Henoc Muamba, the CFL's top Canadian in 2019 with Montreal, hit the open market Tuesday. Maciocia didn't sound optimistic that Muamba would return for a third season with the Alouettes. "I think the door is closed but not necessarily shut," he said. "Obviously he's talking to some other teams (and) I don't know if anything is going to come to fruition. "But I think we're at a stage right now based on the so-called resources we have and the moves we've made that it's almost a forgone conclusion we're moving on. Having said that, I respect the process, I respect what he's going through. I'm sure it's not easy . . . I'm sure he'll find himself a home somewhere and I'm sure he'll be able to produce as he's capable of producing and I wish him nothing but the best." In the six-foot-four, 288-pound Sewell, Montreal gets a six-time CFL all-star who has registered 282 tackles and 60 sacks in 139 career games with Edmonton. Sewell also helped the Alberta franchise win a Grey Cup title in 2015. Veteran American defensive lineman Micah Johnson signed with the Saskatchewan Roughriders. The six-foot-two, 277-pound Johnson spent the '19 season with the Riders, registering 26 tackles and four sacks before signing with the B.C. Lions. The Toronto Argonauts shored up their offence by signing running back John White, 29, who ran for 1,004 yards and seven TDs in 2019 with B.C. White added 46 receptions for 341 yards and a touchdown. The five-foot-eight, 195-pound tailback spent his first four CFL seasons in Edmonton (2013-2014, 2016-2017) where he was named a CFL all-star in 2014 after rushing for 852 yards, two touchdowns and registering 17 catches for 182 yards and a TD. B.C. signed American running back Shaquille Cooper, who suited up for seven games over the last two seasons with Edmonton, racking up 496 yards and two touchdowns on 90 carries. In other moves Tuesday: — Ottawa re-signed American linebacker Don Unamba, who joined the club last year as a free agent after spending 2019 with Edmonton. The Redblacks also signed defensive lineman Stefan Charles of Oshawa, Ont, who joined Edmonton late in the '19 season. He has also spent time in the NFL with Tennessee, Buffalo, Detroit, Jacksonville, Kansas City and Atlanta. — Calgary signed quarterback Canadian quarterback Michael O'Connor, an Ottawa native who dressed for nine games as a rookie with Toronto in 2019. — B.C. also signed American receiver Lucky Whitehead, who spent the '19 season with the Grey Cup-champion Winnipeg Blue Bombers, registering 52 catches for 522 yards and two TDs. Whitehead also saw action returning kicks and punts. Running back Chris Rainey, the Lions' all-time leader with 5,5229 kickoff-return yards, re-signed with the club. — Saskatchewan signed offensive lineman Evan Johnson, a Regina native who played collegiately at the University of Saskatchewan and spent three seasons with Ottawa. The club also signed American linebacker Larry Dean (who signed with Hamilton last year after playing 2019 with Edmonton) and twins Jordan and Justin Herdman-Reed, Winnipeg-born linebackers who played together at Simon Fraser. Justin Herdman-Reed signed with Hamilton last year while Jordan Herdman-Reed spent three seasons with B.C. And finally, the Riders signed American defensive back Lorenzo Jerome and Canadian defensive back Godfrey Onyeka. In addition, veteran free-agent punter Jon Ryan posted "Back for more,'' with four watermelon emojis on his Twitter account. — American running back James Wilder Jr. came out of retirement to sign with Edmonton. Wilder spent three seasons with Toronto (2017-19). He was the CFL's top rookie in 2017 and capped his season helping the Argos win a Grey Cup. He signed with Montreal last year but retired due to uncertainty surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic. The club also signed American linebacker Kevin Brown , who appeared in 42 games with Ottawa. — Winnipeg agreed to terms with long-snapper Mike Benson, a Winnipeg native who was with Montreal in 2020 and played in five games with Ottawa in 2019. — Toronto also agreed to terms with American quarterback Antonio Pipkin, a former starter with Montreal who signed last year with Edmonton. The Argos also added quarterback Kelly Bryant, a cousin of current receiver Martavis Bryant. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 9, 2021. Dan Ralph, The Canadian Press
Yahoo Sports’ Matt Harmon goes 1-on-1 with the Buccaneers Running Back. RoJo tells us how it feels to be called a Super Bowl Champion, how Tom Brady changed the culture in the Bucs building, and the dynamic between himself and Leonard Fournette in the Bucs backfield. Ronald Jones joined Yahoo Sports thanks to Michelob Ultra, who asks the question, are you happy because you win, or do you win because you’re happy?
Mark Cuban has found a unique solution to any national anthem issues. He's not playing it anymore.