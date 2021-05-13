Top dunks from Dallas Mavericks vs. New Orleans Pelicans
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Ville Husso stopped 31 shots for his first career shutout and David Perron had a goal and two assists in the St. Louis Blues' 4-0 victory over the Minnesota Wild on Wednesday night. Torey Krug, Ivan Barbashev and Jaden Schwartz also scored. The Blues have won two in a row and seven of 11. After winning four of its previous five, Minnesota was locked into the third spot in the West Division with the loss. St. Louis had already nailed down the fourth spot. The teams will finish the regular season Thursday night in St. Louis. Husso improved to 9-6-1. It was the first shutout of the season for the Blues leaving Buffalo as the only team without a shutout in this truncated 56-game season. Perron pushed his points total to a team-high 55 (17 goals, 38 assists) in 55 games. Barbashev stuffed in the rebound of Perron's shot midway through the first period. Schwartz scored while falling to the ice to push the lead to 2-0 late in the opening period. Krug scored his first goal since Jan. 23 off a pass from Ryan O'Reilly midway through the second period. Cam Talbot made 23 saves for the Wild. He was 5-0-2 in his previous seven road games. THEY WILL COME The Blues announced they will increase capacity to 5,000 for the upcoming playoffs. They were limited to 4,100 fans per game during the regular season. HE’S BACK St. Louis right wing Klim Kostin made his season debut after helping Avangard Omsk of the KHL to the Gagarin Cup championship late last month. The first-round draft choice spent the last seven days in quarantine after arriving last week from Russia. He scored one goal in four games with St. Louis last season. Steve Overbey, The Associated Press
SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Alex Pietrangelo and Keegan Kolesar scored in the first period, Marc-Andre Fleury earned his 67th career shutout and the Vegas Golden Knights finished the regular season with a 6-0 victory Wednesday night over the San Jose Sharks that keeps them alive in the race for the division title. Vegas remains ahead of Colorado in the West Division and for the top mark in the NHL. Colorado holds the tiebreaker based on regular-season wins and can take the top spot by beating the Kings in their final two games. The Golden Knights may have to wait until Thursday night to determine whether they will play third-place Minnesota or fourth-place St. Louis in the first round of the playoffs. Dylan Sikura scored twice in the third period, and William Carrier and Jonathan Marchessault also scored to help Vegas complete a sweep of the eight-game season series against the Sharks. Fleury made 17 saves. San Jose missed the playoffs in back-to-back seasons from the first since 1996 and '97 with just 49 points in 56 games. They were completely outplayed by a motivated Golden Knights, getting outshout 35-13 in the first two periods and giving little help to rookie goalie Alexei Melnichuk. Melnichuk made 38 saves in his second career start. The Golden Knights didn't take long to jump on top of the Sharks by scoring twice in the opening eight minutes. Pietrangelo got a loose puck in front and beat Melnichuk for the first goal and Kolesar added to the lead when he converted a rebound. Vegas didn't let up from there and put the game out of reach with the goals from Carrier and Marchessault in the second period. MARLEAU'S GOODBYE Sharks forward Patrick Marleau got some gifts in what could have been his final game with the franchise. His teammates gave him a custom painting of him and Gordie Howe to honor Marleau's breaking Howe's NHL all-times games played record last month. At the request of the Howe family, Marleau also was given the stick Howe used in his final NHL game that had been displayed at the Hall of Fame. That stick will be replaced in the Hall by a stick Marleau used in the record-setting game. Marleau was the last player to leave the ice and acknowledged the small crowd on hand for the final game of the season. The 41-year-old Marleau will be a free agent this offseason and the Sharks might look to go in a younger direction next season. UP NEXT Golden Knights: Waiting to find out their playoff opponent. Sharks: The offseason. ___ More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Josh Dubow, The Associated Press
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 33 points, Kristaps Porzingis added 19 in his return from injury and the Dallas Mavericks took a big step toward avoiding the play-in tournament with a 125-107 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans on Wednesday night. The Pelicans were eliminated from postseason contention while playing without four starters. Lonzo Ball was scratched with a strained right thumb, joining Zion Williamson (broken left hand), Brandon Ingram (sprained left ankle) and Steven Adams (sprained toe) on the sideline. The Mavericks (41-29) can clinch at least the sixth seed in the Western Conference playoffs with a win in either of their two remaining regular-season games against a pair of eliminated teams in Toronto and Minnesota. Dallas also avoids the play-in tournament with a loss by the Los Angeles Lakers, who were playing NBA-worst Houston later Wednesday. Eric Bledsoe and Jaxson Hayes scored 15 points apiece for the Pelicans, whose hopes took a huge hit last week when the club announced Williamson was out indefinitely. Williamson and Ingram have averaged a combined 51 points per game. A night after matching his season low with 12 points in a blowout loss at play-in qualifier Memphis, Doncic scored 16 points on a 33-8 Dallas run that broke a 30-all tie starting with the final bucket of the first quarter. The young Dallas sensation was 5 of 5 from 3-point range in the second quarter, when the Mavericks scored a season-high 45 points. Doncic finished 7 of 15 beyond the arc and had eight rebounds and eight assists, including back-to-back alley oop dunks for Porzingis and Tim Hardaway Jr., who scored 27 points. Porzingis shot 7 of 14 after missing 10 of 11 games, the first three because of a sprained right ankle. Right knee soreness forced him out early in the only game he did play in that stretch before the 7-foot-3 Latvian missed seven more. With Rick Carlisle saying Porzingis was on a minutes restriction the coach wouldn't specify, the 2018 All-Star played 22. Porzingis sat the entire fourth quarter after the Mavericks took their biggest lead at 31 points (111-80) after three. “It’s important that he’s out there,” Carlisle said before the game. “I think he understands that this thing is about winning games as well as getting him back into the flow of things.” TIP-INS Pelicans: Coach Stan Van Gundy didn’t say whether Ball was finished for the season. ... Hayes went the locker room late in the third quarter after taking a tumble into one of the courtside advertising boards but returned in the fourth. ... Naji Marshall didn't return after colliding with Dorian Finney-Smith early in the fourth quarter. ... James Johnson and Wes Iwundu faced Dallas for the first time since going to New Orleans in a trade in late March. Johnson scored 11 points, and Iwundu had four. ... Willie Hernangomez had 12 points and 10 rebounds. Mavericks: JJ Redick won't play the rest of the regular season because of right heel soreness that kept the shooting guard out of 18 consecutive games before and after the trade with the Pelicans. Redick aggravated the injury Tuesday night in Memphis. ... Nicolo Melli was also in that deal and greeted some of his former teammates at midcourt before facing them for the first time since the trade. UP NEXT Pelicans: Road finale at Golden State on Friday. Mavericks: Regular-season home finale against Toronto on Friday. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Schuyler Dixon, The Associated Press
HOUSTON (AP) — José Altuve and Yuli Gurriel homered early as the Houston Astros hit a season-high five long balls Wednesday night in a 9-1 win over the Los Angeles Angels. Altuve launched a leadoff homer and Gurriel, who also went deep Tuesday, added his two-run shot later in the first inning. Kyle Tucker also connected for a second straight game when he smacked another two-run drive off Andrew Heaney (1-3) in the sixth to make it 5-0. Houston starter José Urquidy allowed two hits and struck out four in 3 2/3 innings before leaving with posterior shoulder discomfort. Brandon Bielak (2-2) was solid after Urquidy’s early exit, giving up just two hits and a run in 3 1/3 innings for the win. Yordan Álvarez hit a solo homer and Chas McCormick added a three-run shot in the eighth to help the Astros win their second consecutive series after they also took two of three from the Blue Jays. Angels two-way star Shohei Ohtani batted leadoff, making him the first player to do so the day after making a pitching start since Ray Caldwell for the Yankees in July 1916. Ohtani, who struck out 10 in seven innings on Tuesday night, went 0 for 4 with two strikeouts on Wednesday. Heaney yielded a season-high nine hits with five runs in 5 1/3 innings for his second straight loss. Altuve sent the first pitch he saw off the foul pole in left field. There were two outs in the first inning when Álvarez singled, and Gurriel made it 3-0 with his opposite-field shot to the front row of seats in right. Carlos Correa singled after that before Heaney settled down, retiring 12 of the next 13 before Michael Brantley and Alex Bregman hit consecutive singles with two outs in the fifth. Correa singled again with one out in the sixth before Tucker chased Heaney with his towering shot to the second deck in right field to push the lead to 5-0. There were two outs in the fourth when Urquidy was injured. Pitching coach Brent Strom and a trainer came on the field to check on him before they summoned manager Dusty Baker, and Urquidy was removed from the game. The Angels cut it to 5-1 on a sacrifice fly by Drew Butera in the eighth. TRAINER’S ROOM Angels: 3B Anthony Rendon, on the injured list since May 3 with a left knee bruise, is improving and could be activated Friday for the start of a series at Boston. ... SS José Iglesias returned to the lineup after missing three games with back tightness. Astros: RHP Jake Odorizzi threw live batting practice and will begin a minor league rehabilitation assignment in a few days. He’s been on the injured list since April 24 with a strained muscle in his right arm. UP NEXT Angels: Los Angeles is off Thursday and RHP Griffin Canning (3-2, 5.19 ERA) will start the series opener Friday against Boston. Astros: RHP Cristian Javier (3-1, 2.90) is scheduled to start Thursday night in the opener of a four-game series against Texas. ___ More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Kristie Rieken, The Associated Press