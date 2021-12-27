Top dunks from Chicago Bulls vs. Indiana Pacers

The Canadian Press

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Keldon Johnson scored 27 points and the San Antonio Spurs had their highest-scoring game of the season, beating short-handed Detroit 144-109 on Sunday to extend the Pistons’ road skid to 10. San Antonio has won three straight and four of five to move into 10th in the Western Conference. “They came out aggressively and kept it for most of the 48 minutes. That was nice to see,” Spurs coach Gregg Popovich said. “A lot of guys got to participate, but, obviously, it wasn’t a fair f