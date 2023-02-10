Top dunks from Brooklyn Nets vs. Chicago Bulls

"We haven't spoken since that night," Barkley said during a recent podcast appearance
In a move that changes the landscape of the NBA, the Nets are trading Kevin Durant to the Suns for a massive haul of players and draft picks.
LeBron James posed with daughter Zhuri and sons Bryce and Bronny after one of the biggest moments in his career on Tuesday night
The pair, who have been together since high school, officially tied the knot in 2013
‘You could have just… not tweeted it,’ the actor wrote on Twitter
The Golden State Warriors are trading recent No. 2 overall pick James Wiseman to the Detroit Pistons in a three-team deal that will net them five second-round picks from the Atlanta Hawks, per multiple reports.
In Kyrie Irving's mind, setting ablaze the fabric of the Nets was beyond his control. In reality, Brooklyn's gravest mistake was holding Irving accountable.
"Looks like old Tommy boy is getting into the thirst trap game," Edelman joked after seeing Brady's revealing selfie
TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs have placed goaltender Matt Murray on injured reserve, the club announced Thursday. The 28-year-old was nursing an ankle problem late last month, but was scheduled to start Jan. 27 against the Ottawa Senators before being made a late scratch. Murray also missed time early in the schedule with a groin injury. The two-time Stanley Cup winner with the Pittsburgh Penguins is 11-5-2 this season with a .911 save percentage and a 2.77 goals-against average. Toronto, wh
Maple Leafs GM Kyle Dubas said he isn't interested in mortgaging the future for a rental.
A woman reportedly filed a complaint against Irvin after an encounter in a hotel lobby Sunday.
People love their conspiracy theories.
“LeBron has the best memory ever,” Channing Frye, a former Cleveland Cavaliers teammate, told Yahoo Sports.
The exchange came after the UFC president briefly forgot the Russian’s name at a news conference
Los Angeles Clippers coach Tyronn Lue will replace Phoenix’s Monty Williams on the USA Basketball men’s national team coaching staff for this year’s World Cup and next year’s Paris Olympics. Lue joins head coach Steve Kerr of Golden State and fellow assistants Erik Spoelstra of the Miami Heat and Mark Few of Gonzaga on the staff.
The Lakers are trading Russell Westbrook to Utah in three-team deal that sends Mike Conley to Minnesota and former No. 2 pick D'Angelo Russell to L.A.
Colorado Buffaloes coach and Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders says no one will come close to Tom Brady's record 7 Super Bowl rings.
Fight fans will be hoping it is a case of third time lucky when Jake Paul and Tommy Fury finally meet this month.
OTTAWA — Six-time all-star Freddie Freeman will lead Canada at the upcoming World Baseball Classic. Freeman, who won the 2020 National League MVP award and the 2021 World Series with the Atlanta Braves, was one of 30 players named to Canada's roster Thursday by manager Ernie Whitt. Freeman, born in Fountain Valley, Calif., to Canadian parents, also represented Canada at the 2017 World Baseball Classic. The first baseman hit .325 with 21 home runs and 100 runs batted in with the Los Angeles Dodge
Josh Hart was pulled off the floor just moments before the Trail Blazers were set to tip on Wednesday night.