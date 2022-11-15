Top dunks from Boston Celtics vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
Top dunks from Boston Celtics vs. Oklahoma City Thunder, 11/14/2022
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The Tennessee Titans will have quarterback Ryan Tannehill back against the Denver Broncos after the 11-year veteran missed the past two games with a sprained right ankle. The Titans (5-3) will need the veteran with cornerback Kristian Fulton becoming the fifth Tennessee defensive starter declared out against Denver (3-5). Tannehill sprained his right ankle Oct. 23 in a win over Indianapolis. Rookie Malik Willis replaced him and went 1-1 in Tannehill's absence. The Titans
Evander Kane will be out at least three months, giving these Oilers players a giant opportunity to rise to the occasion.
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins already built a formidable resumé before Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. A comeback victory against Baltimore. An upset win over their divisional opponent Buffalo. They’ve won defensive battles and high-scoring slugfests. Miami's 39-17 rout of Cleveland on Sunday was the dominant win the Dolphins (7-3) needed. And it couldn’t have come at a better time as they'll head into their bye week alone in first place in the AFC East after Buffalo
SAO PAULO (AP) — Chased to the end by Mercedes teammate Lewis Hamilton, a tearful George Russell won his first race in Formula One on Sunday by 1 1/2 seconds at the Brazilian Grand Prix. It was also Mercedes' first GP win of an otherwise disappointing season with Hamilton making it an impressive 1-2 for the team in a statement of intent for next season. Ferrari's Carlos Sainz Jr. completed the podium at Interlagos. The 24-year-old Russell dominated the race in Sao Paulo from the start, which had
LAUSANNE, Switzerland (AP) — Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva faces a potential four-year doping ban which would rule her out of the 2026 Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina d'Ampezzo, the Court of Arbitration for Sport said Monday. CAS said it had registered an appeal from the World Anti-Doping Agency, which said last week it was taking the case to the Switzerland-based tribunal. WADA argues Russian officials have not made progress in resolving the 16-year-old Valieva's case nearly a year afte
AMSTERDAM — Canada scored 24 second-half points en route to a 37-25 win over the Netherlands on Saturday in an international rugby test match. The 28th-ranked Dutch kept it tight in the first half with the game tied 13-13 at the break under bright sunshine. But the 22nd-ranked Canadian men kept coming and took control in the second half until the Dutch scored two late tries. Ross Braude, Lindsey Stevens, Lucas Rumball and Josh Larsen scored tries for Canada. Cooper Coats kicked four conversions
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have leaned on their late-game resilience on a weekly basis this season, a trait that's as vital as ever in a league staging a record amount of close contests. Winning seven straight games, all by one score, wouldn't be possible without the intangible asset of crunch-time confidence. This streak that has propelled the Vikings (8-1) into a runaway lead of the NFC North also owes as much to their possession of one of the NFL's true elite pass-catchers. Just
SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Defenceman Tyson Barrie scored twice and goalie Stuart Skinner made 40 saves as the Edmonton Oilers beat the Florida Panthers 4-2 on Saturday afternoon. Barrie’s second of the game came four seconds into a power play at 6:53 of the third period to give Edmonton the lead for good. Edmonton also got goals from Warren Foegele and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins, while Sam Bennett scored twice for the Panthers. The Oilers head home with a split of their four-game road trip after coming to S
WINNIPEG — Brady Oliveira was determined to help his team get back to the Grey Cup championship game for the third straight time. In his first start in the CFL West Division final, the Blue Bombers' running back rushed for 130 yards on 20 carries to lead Winnipeg to a 28-20 victory over the B.C. Lions on Sunday afternoon. Oliveira, who rushed for more than 1,000 yards this season, also caught four passes for 37 yards before 30,319 noisy fans at IG Field. “Talking about that 1,000 yards, that’s g
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Claude Giroux had two assists in his return to Philadelphia, Alex DeBrincat scored a pair of power-play goals and the Ottawa Senators snapped a seven-game winless streak by beating the Flyers 4-1 on Saturday. Giroux was warmly welcomed by fans before the game, having been the longest-serving captain in Flyers history and second all-time in scoring for the franchise. But in the first period, he let the Philly fans know he's with someone new — helping set up Ottawa's Thomas Cha
Canadian head coach John Herdman on Sunday announced the 26-player roster that will represent the country in its first men's FIFA World Cup since 1986. Bayern Munich's Alphonso Davies and Lille's Jonathan David are the headliners for Qatar, with Porto's Stephen Eustáquio and Club Brugge's Cyle Larin among the other key players. Herdman has dubbed his team "new Canada" as it returns to the soccer showcase in Qatar after a 36-year absence. Besides the aforementioned group, the 41st-ranked team boa
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was ruled out for the rest of Kansas City's game against the Jaguars on Sunday after a scary hit by Jacksonville safety Andre Cisco left him in the concussion protocol. Smith-Schuster was coming across the middle to catch a pass from Patrick Mahomes when Cisco hit him high, drawing flags from the officials. Smith-Schuster was left motionless on the turf with his hands momentarily frozen in a scene reminiscent of the concussion sust
BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum had 34 points, eight rebounds and five assists and the Boston Celtics extended their season-best win streak to five games by beating the Denver Nuggets 131-112 on Friday night. It was Tatum’s third straight game with at least 30 points and seventh time with 30-plus this season. Jaylen Brown had 25 points, eight rebounds and eight assists. Al Horford had six 3-pointers and finished 21 points and seven rebounds for Boston. The loss snapped the Nuggets’ four-game win stre
MONTREAL — Kirby Dach is starting to click with his Montreal Canadiens' teammates on and off the ice. Dach scored twice as Montreal downed the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Wednesday night for his first two-goal game with the Canadiens. The 21-year-old Dach was traded from the Chicago Blackhawks to Montreal last summer at the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and he said that he's finding chemistry with Cole Caulfield and captain Nick Suzuki on the Habs' top line. "It’s been a ton of fun," said Dach about playing
FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas coach Mike McCarthy keeps telling his staff he would attack the run defense if he had to set up a game plan against the Cowboys. The opponents keep proving him right. Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers scored most of their points with the passing game in a 31-28 overtime victory over Dallas on Sunday. But the running game fueled everything. The Packers had 207 yards rushing, which means the Cowboys have allowed at least 200 yards on the ground in consecutive game
With a week to go until the FIFA World Cup begins, Canada's national men's team is putting the final touches on preparations for a tournament 36 years in the making. The team had only qualified once previously — in 1986 — which means a whole new generation of supporters are gearing up to cheer for the national squad as it enters the world's top soccer tournament. To help Canadians understand the path to a title win, and who might eventually prevail, CBC News has prepared a guide for bandwagon fa
PITTSBURGH (AP) — One star in, one star out for the Pittsburgh Steelers defense. The Steelers activated outside linebacker T.J. Watt off injured reserve on Saturday, clearing the way for him to return for Sunday's visit from New Orleans. Watt, the 2021 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, hasn't played since tearing his left pectoral in a Week 1 win over Cincinnati. He underwent minor knee surgery during his stay on IR but returned to practice two weeks ago. On Friday, he said he's ready to play. T
TORONTO — It's been a steady, gradual return for William Stanback. The 2021 CFL rushing leader will appear in a sixth straight game Sunday when Montreal visits the Toronto Argonauts in the East Division final. The six-foot, 233-pound Stanback suffered a fractured ankle during the Alouettes' season-opening 30-27 road loss to Calgary that required surgery. Stanback, 28, returned for Montreal's 24-18 loss to Ottawa on Oct. 10 and in its final four regular-season games ran for 142 yards on 31 carrie
Despite numerous sponsors pulling out, community leaders in Halifax and Moncton, N.B., expect to generate economic benefit from the world junior men's hockey championship next month — and maybe help Hockey Canada turn the page on a scandal that has left December's event under a dark cloud. "I think that there's an opportunity to look at hockey in a new way and I think there's no better place than here in Maritime Canada," said Halifax Mayor Mike Savage. "We have strong hockey traditions, but als
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell and center Jarrett Allen were inactive due to injuries Sunday, leaving Cleveland without two All-Stars for its home game against the Minnesota Timberwolves. Mitchell, who ranks fifth in the NBA at 31.6 points per game, was sidelined with a sprained right ankle, and Allen sat out with a sore left ankle. Allen is averaging 14.0 points and 11.5 rebounds. Both played in the Cavaliers’ most recent game, a 106-101 loss at Golden State on Friday that wr