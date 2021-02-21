Top buzzer beaters from Portland Trail Blazers vs. Washington Wizards
"He crossed the line. That's the main thing."
Canadian bantamweight Aiemann Zahabi knocked out Drako Rodriguez with a nasty right hand to snap a two-fight skid.
Something spectacular happens every time Auston Matthews touches the puck this season as he blossoms into the NHL's premier sniper.
His absence is reportedly unrelated to the coronavirus pandemic.
"The Black Beast" now has 12 career KOs, tied for the most in UFC history.
Calle Jarnkrok scored in the first and third periods as the Nashville Predators beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 4-2 on Saturday night.
Rumblings that Sabres captain Jack Eichel wants a change of scenery are once again bubbling to the surface after Buffalo's brutal start.
DeMarcus Cousins appeared in 25 games for the Rockets this season, his first in Houston.
It's an exciting week ahead with the start of the UEFA Champions League Round of 16, and Premier League and Serie A action. Here's what you need to know.
The Devils have not had a captain since Andy Greene was dealt to the New York Islanders last February.
Canadian tennis star Bianca Andreescu has pulled out of the upcoming Adelaide International outdoor hard court tournament with a leg injury. News of Andreescu's decision came two days after she was defeated by Marie Bouzkova in the semifinals of the Phillip Island Trophy tournament in Melbourne. Andreescu returned to action at the Australian Open earlier this month after a 15-month absence from the WTA Tour. The 20-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., suffered a torn meniscus in her left knee in October 2019, then focused on training last year rather than a return to the WTA Tour once it resumed after a pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Andreescu was defeated in the second round of the Australian Open by Taiwanese veteran Hsieh Su-Wei, but the world No. 9 followed her ouster from the first Grand Slam of the year by putting together a nice run at the Phillip Island event. "After coming back from 15 months (off) and playing long, tough matches, I’m dealing with a lower body issue," Andreescu said in a statement released by Adelaide International organizers. "I want to think about the rest of the season so I’m pulling out of Adelaide.” This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2021. The Canadian Press
BERLIN — Amin Younes reinvigorated the Bundesliga title race by leading Eintracht Frankfurt to a 2-1 win over first-place Bayern Munich on Saturday. Younes was involved in the buildup for Daichi Kamada’s opener in the 12th minute and he scored what proved to be the winner in the 31st as Frankfurt maintained its outstanding start to the year with its eighth win from nine games in 2021. Younes, who tormented Bayern’s defence in the first half, marked his goal by holding a shirt commemorating the victims of an attack in the nearby town of Hanau just over a year ago. Robert Lewandowski pulled one back for Bayern to take his season tally to a league-leading 26 goals, but missed out on scoring a late equalizer when Lucas Hernández’ cross sailed just over his head at the far post in injury time. Frankfurt was without top-scorer André Silva (18 goals) due to an injury picked up in training, giving Luka Jovic his first start since he returned on loan from Real Madrid. Frankfurt also had to do without the injured defender Erik Durm and suspended midfielder Djibril Sow. Bayern also had enforced absences with Thomas Müller and Benjamin Pavard due to the coronavirus, while Corentin Tolisso is out for around three months after tearing a tendon his left thigh in training on Thursday. Leon Goretzka and Javi Martínez were back among Bayern’s substitutes after recovering from their COVID-19 infections. Goretzka came on to help Bayern’s improved performance in the second half. Leipzig can cut Bayern’s lead to two points with a win at Hertha Berlin on Sunday, while Frankfurt is now just seven points off the lead. Mainz beat Borussia Mönchengladbach 2-1 away, Union Berlin won 1-0 in Freiburg and Stuttgart enjoyed a 1-0 win at Cologne. Last-place Schalke hosted Borussia Dortmund in the Ruhr derby later Saturday. ___ More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports ___ Ciarán Fahey on Twitter: https://twitter.com/cfaheyAP CiaráN Fahey, The Associated Press
Denico Autry had reportedly been receiving complaints for months at his apartment complex for smoking.
PORTLAND, Ore. — Russell Westbrook had 27 points, 13 assists and 11 rebounds, and the Washington Wizards snapped Portland's six-game win streak with a 118-111 victory over Damian Lillard and the Trail Blazers on Saturday night. Bradley Beal scored 37 points, helping Washington to its fourth straight win. Rui Hachimura added 17 points, and reserve Robin Lopez had 10 points and 11 rebounds. Lillard had 35 points and 12 assists, but he was 10 for 30 from the field. Enes Kanter had 19 points and 13 rebounds for Portland, and Robert Covington finished with 11 points and 11 boards. Erik GarcíA Gundersen, The Associated Press
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — On a night the Phoenix Suns made a franchise-record 3-pointers, Chris Paul passed a hero on the NBA's career assists list. Paul had six assists in the Suns' 128-97 romp over the short-handed Memphis Grizzlies on Saturday night to pass Oscar Robertson for sixth place. Paul has 9,891 assists, four more than Robertson had in his Hall of Fame career. “It’s an honour and a privilege to play the game as long as I’ve played,” the 35-year-old Paul said, adding that he has been a fan of Roberson since he began playing basketball. “It’s a huge accomplishment, and I’m grateful.” Paul’s pass that led to Mikal Bridges’ 3-pointer with 7:05 left in the second quarter, moved the Phoenix guard past Robertson. “I say the same thing, ‘Be legendary every day,’” Suns star Devin Booker said. “Chris is there. He’s a living legend.” Booker scored 23 points, hitting five of the Suns’ franchise-record 24 3-pointers. Mikal Bridges added 19 points, making 6 of 7 shots overall and 4 of 5 from long range. Cam Payne and Dario Saric also had 19 points, season highs for both, and Paul added 16. “This is a big-time road win,” Payne said. “We know we’ve got to win on the defensive end. Thought we shot the ball well. But I feel like our defence fires our offence. The fact that we were getting stops, it allows players on the offensive end to get a little bit loose and shoot the ball at a high clip.” Phoenix won for the eighth time in nine games. The Suns made 22 3-pointers Friday night in New Orleans in a game where they outscored the Pelicans 41-12 in the fourth quarter in a 132-114 victory. Paul had 19 assists in that game. Gorgui Dieng led Memphis with 15 points, most of them in a mop-up fourth quarter. Ja Morant had 12 points and five assists, and Jonas Valanciunas added 10 points and 12 rebounds. The Grizzlies also were coming off a victory Friday night, at home over Detroit. Playing their fourth game in five nights, they rested key players Brandon Clarke, Kyle Anderson and Grayson Allen. “I think there was a focus from the jump to play the way we play no matter who they have in their lineup,” Suns coach Monty Williams said. “Those are the kind of game where you can lose your rhythm.” Justise Winslow returned for Memphis after being out more than a year because of injuries. He missed all nine of his shots in the first half, eventually finishing with nine points on 3-of-14 shooting. “Pleased with him all game,” Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins said about Winslow, whose return was one of the lone bright spots for the Grizzlies. “He went out there, and I said before the game, I just wanted him to attack and compete and he just found his groove. He’s the ultimate pro.” TIP-INS Suns: … Ended a four-game losing streak in the series. … The Suns made 13 of 25 3s in the first half. …Early in the third quarter, Paul and Bridges were a combined 11 for 11 from the field, including seven 3-pointers. Grizzlies: Winslow had played only one game since Dec. 5, 2019, and had not appeared in a Memphis uniform because of injuries since he came to the Grizzlies from Miami in a Feb. 6, 2020 trade. … Used their ninth starting lineup of the season. … The 36-point deficit in the fourth quarter was the largest of the season for Memphis. REST LIST With the Grizzlies playing their sixth game in nine days, Allen, Anderson and Clarke, all of whom started in Friday’s win over Detroit were given the night off. “Zero injury concerns whatsoever for Grayson, Kyle and BC,” Jenkins said, adding: “Just taking stock of where our team’s at. …It’s just one game. Those guys will be back in the action (Sunday against Dallas).” GAME BALL During his postgame interview, Paul was holding the game ball in recognition of passing Robertson. The ball was tracked down by Booker. “It’s really dope. We’re a team like that,” Paul said of having a younger player like Booker make sure he got the ball. “…These moments are something big. I’m grateful (Booker) got the ball for me.” UP NEXT Suns: Host Portland on Monday night. Grizzlies: At Dallas on Monday night. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Clay Bailey, The Associated Press
Nyjah Huston was one of two people charged for hosting a party in Los Angeles in January with COVID-19 restrictions in place.
Valdez lifted the WBC super featherweight belt from Berchelt at the MGM Grand Conference Center, showing speed and power and a total game.
STATELINE, Nev. — The setting was spectacular but the ice conditions were far from it, leading to a more than eight-hour delay between the first and second period of the outdoor game between the Vegas Golden Knights and Colorado Avalanche at Lake Tahoe. The NHL decided to halt the game Saturday afternoon because bright sun and temperatures hovering around freezing led to poor ice conditions that had players and officials repeatedly falling because of holes on the ice. The game resumed 8 hours, 7 minutes later at 9:02 p.m. PST. “We’ve done over 30 outdoor games,” Commissioner Gary Bettman told broadcaster NBC. "This has been the most difficult weather circumstance we’ve had, and it’s a beautiful day. But if you look up at the sun, the cloud cover is everywhere but where the sun is, and it did a number on the ice.” The game was halted after the first period at 12:55 p.m. PST. Workers covered the ice soon after before removing the cover after the sun went down. Bettman said some players wanted to keep playing while others didn't, but the final decision was made in consultation with the union because of safety. “We kind of wanted to go back out," Avalanche captain Gabriel Landeskog said on NBC. "It’s probably a good decision that we moved it tonight, and we’ll be ready to go.” Crews were working on the ice just before the opening faceoff and issues kept cropping up throughout the period. "We’ve played in some rain, we’ve played in snow, but sunshine has always been our enemy,” Bettman said. The ice issues took away from the spectacular setting for the game, which is being played on a makeshift rink on the 18th fairway of a golf course on the shore of Lake Tahoe, with snow-covered mountains in the background. It snowed overnight and into the morning before the sun came out. While the pristine conditions made for perfect views, it proved detrimental to the ice. But the delay didn't alter Bettman's commitment to outdoor games, even in unconventional settings outside of a stadium venue like Lake Tahoe. “This game was really taking the game out to its roots in terms of the surroundings," Bettman said. "Obviously, we tried to do something different in an unusual time, try and give our fans something special. The players were excited about it. ... We’re going to continue to do this, but we always knew and we’ll know going forward that when you play outside and ice is important, the weather conditions can affect whether or not we can play the game. We’ve been lucky to this point and I think we’re all disappointed but the teams have been great. ... And we move on. You can’t have success if you don’t risk failure.” The Avalanche led the game 1-0 on a goal by Samuel Girard. The NHL announced that Sunday's game between Boston and Philadelphia will be moved back by more than five hours to avoid the bright sunshine that is causing issues for the first game this weekend. The game at Edgewood Tahoe Resort will now start at 4:30 p.m. PST. It had originally been scheduled for a noon local start and then was moved back to 11 a.m. earlier in the week because of the forecast. The game also was moved from NBC to NBCSN, with the New Jersey Devils-Washington Capitals game previously scheduled for 7 p.m. EST now being changed to 2 p.m. and being broadcast on NBC. Both teams were unable to practice on the specially built outdoor rink before Saturday's Vegas-Colorado game because of the ice conditions. They were forced to go to a local indoor rink instead. “In this game, you have to learn how to adapt,” Flyers coach Alain Vigneault said. ___ More AP NHL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Josh Dubow, The Associated Press
CALGARY — Varying degrees of game rust were evident on the first full day of curling at the national women's championship Saturday.The COVID-19 pandemic decimating the competitive season has the 18 teams trying to recover their peak form in a matter of days in Calgary.Restrictions on games and practices differed between the provinces and territories this winter. Some curler arrived in Calgary rustier than others.The last competitive game for a few was a year ago in the 2020 Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Moose Jaw, Sask. Getting in a local club to throw rocks wasn't allowed in some regions. Others, particularly Atlantic Canadians, were able to get on the ice more regularly where they live.Defending champion Kerri Einarson of Gimli, Man., six-time champion Jennifer Jones of Winnipeg and two-time champion Rachel Homan of Ottawa skipped the only teams with shooting accuracy 80 per cent or better in their first games of the tournament.Jones launched her pursuit of a record seventh Hearts crown with a 7-4 win over Quebec in Pool B. In their first game since Nov. 12, the Jones foursome shot 86 per cent."I think we still have the same expectations of ourselves, just because that's the way we're built," Jones said. "We all felt we could do some training off the ice and prepare and be ready to play."Two-time Hearts champion Chelsea Carey skipped a new team to a 6-3 win over Nunavut's Lori Eddy.Carey took over calling the shots for Wild Card One when Tracy Fleury opted out of the tournament."Not playing a game in a year, pick up a brand new team, come to the Scotties, play a 10-end game, no big deal," Carey joked."There were some rusty moments. Not going to lie. I've been able to throw a little bit, for about a week so I felt not too bad coming in. We had a couple of moments where we went 'oops. That probably wouldn't happen at a normal Scotties.'"Saskatchewan skip Sherry Anderson battled with her draw weight in her first game since November. Up 5-2 after five ends, she threw a draw against two Prince Edward Island counters through the rings to give up a steal of two.""It was a struggle for me," Anderson said. "You can practise all you want, but you've got to have some competitive games."P.E.I.'s Suzanne Birt scored two in the ninth and stole one in the 10th to beat Anderson 7-6.Birt estimates she's played a dozen games this winter. She and her teammates also threw rocks regularly."We haven't played the games we're used to normally playing," Birt said. "We're just going to hope that all this practice time pays off in the end."Up until a recent burst of COVID-19 cases in Newfoundland and Labrador, Sarah Hill and teammates were also able to train and play games against local opponents.New Brunswick's Melissa Adams stole single points in ends eight through 10, but couldn't catch Hill in an 8-7 decision."We were very fortunate that our curling season up until a week or two before leaving was pretty normal for us," Hill said. "Even just being able to get out on the ice and get your feet under you, keep sliding and keep throwing, it's a huge advantage. "I can't imagine having not curled for months and having to come up here and not only try to figure out this ice, and the rocks and everything, but also trying remember how to slide and stay upright on the ice."Homan downed Beth Peterson's Wild Card Three 9-4 in Ontario's first Pool A game. The Ottawa rink shot 83 per cent as a team."I think coming into this event everyone's got to lower their expectations a little bit and give themselves a little bit more time to learn the ice and to have a little bit more patience with our deliveries," Homan said. "Our (technique) probably isn't perfect right now. I think it won't take long for everybody to get their feet under them again."Carey's wild-card team and Birt topped Pool A at 2-0 on Saturday.Shooting just 65 per cent as a team, Jones lost 8-2 to Carey at night to fall to 1-1 alongside Saskatchewan and Quebec's Laurie St-Georges. Birt downed New Brunswick 12-4, while Anderson bounced back from the earlier loss to Birt with a 9-3 win over Nunavut. B.C.'s Corryn Brown opened the Hearts with a 9-4 loss to St-Georges. Nunavut and New Brunswick were 0-2.Alberta's Laura Walker topped Pool A at 2-0, while Homan, Einarson and Northern Ontario's Krysta Burns were all 1-0. Nova Scotia's Jill Brothers and Beth Peterson's Wild Card Three were 1-1 ahead of Yukon's Laura Eby and Wild Card Two's Mackenzie Zacharias at 0-2.An afternoon game between Kerry Galusha of Northwest Territories and Einarson was postponed to Monday morning.A N.W.T. curler was ill Saturday with suspected food poisoning, and not COVID-19, according to Curling Canada. The sick curler nevertheless underwent a test for the virus Saturday. "It is believed that this will not impact the team’s ability to continue in the event," the statement said.The team wrote in a social-media post Saturday "we are all doing well and will be back on the ice tomorrow morning".The top four teams from each pool of nine advance to the championship round, and take their records with them. The top three in the championship pool advance to the playoffs with the top seed earning a bye to the Feb. 28 final.This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 20, 2021. Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press
LOS ANGELES — Kendrick Nunn scored 27 points, Jimmy Butler had 24 points and eight rebounds, and the Miami Heat held off the Los Angeles Lakers 96-94 on Saturday night in an NBA Finals rematch. Bam Adebayo had 16 points and 10 rebounds for the Heat in the teams’ first meeting since the Lakers won their 17th championship with a six-game victory over Miami in the Florida bubble four months ago. LeBron James had 19 points, nine assists and nine rebounds for the Lakers. The defending NBA champions lost their second straight game without starters Anthony Davis and Dennis Schroder. James stole the Heat’s inbounds pass with 8.4 seconds left to create one last chance for the Lakers, but the 17-time All-Star passed off to Alex Caruso, who missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer. The Heat scored only 15 points in the fourth quarter and barely held off Los Angeles down the stretch for their second straight win after a three-game skid during their seven-game trip. Los Angeles also lost back-to-back games for the first time since Jan. 27-28, falling to East contenders Brooklyn and Miami at Staples Center. Davis missed his third straight game after aggravating his strained right calf last weekend, and Schroder missed his second straight under the NBA’s health and safety protocols. HORNETS 102, WARRIORS 100 CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Seconds after Golden State’s Draymond Green was ejected, Terry Rozier hit an off-balance jumper from the left corner as time expired to give Charlotte a wild victory. Rozier — who had 36 points — made the winner after Green received two technical fouls and was ejected with 9.3 seconds for arguing the outcome of a jump ball. The Warriors were leading by two when officials ruled Hornets coach James Borrego had called a timeout as Gordon Hayward came down the jump ball. Green immediately began jumping around the court, screaming at officials that the Warriors had tied up Hayward as he was falling to the floor and it should have been another jump ball. Rozier sank two free throws for the technical fouls to tie it. Then, he took the inbounds pass from midcourt and drove to the corner where he made the winning jumper. Warriors star Stephen Curry went through warmups but was a late scratch after he became ill during warmups. The team said the illness is not COVID-19 related and that Curry was “just not feeling well.” Kelly Oubre Jr. led Golden State with 25 points. SUNS 128, GRIZZLIES 97 MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Devin Booker scored 23 points, hitting five of Phoenix's franchise-record 24 3-pointers in a romp over short-handed Memphis. Mikal Bridges added 19 points, making 6 of 7 shots overall and 4 of 5 from long range. Cam Payne also had 19 points, a season high, and Chris Paul added 16 points and six assists. Phoenix won for the eighth time in nine games. The Suns made 22 3-pointers Friday night in New Orleans in a game where they outscored the Pelicans 41-12 in the fourth quarter in a 132-114 victory. Gorgui Dieng led Memphis with 15 points, most of them in a mop-up fourth quarter. BULLS 122, KINGS 114 CHICAGO (AP) — Zach LaVine scored 38 points and Chicago beat Sacramento. The Bulls bounced back after getting dominated by Joel Embiid in a tight loss at Eastern Conference-leading Philadelphia on Friday night. Sacramento’s Marvin Bagley III tied a season high with 26 points and had 11 rebounds. The Associated Press