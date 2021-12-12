Top blocks from New York Knicks vs. Milwaukee Bucks
NEW YORK (AP) — Khris Middleton scored 24 points and Giannis Antetokounmpo just missed a triple-double to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 112-97 victory over the short-handed New York Knicks on Sunday. Antetokounmpo had 20 points, 11 assists and 9 rebounds. Bobby Portis Jr. added 19 points, Rodney Hood had 14, Jrue Holliday chipped in 13, Grayson Allen contributed 12 and Pat Connaughton netted 10 as the Bucks had seven figures in double-digit scoring. Milwaukee (18-10) never trailed as it won its
The Latest from Week 14 of the NFL (all times EST): 2:50 p.m. Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy’s promise of a victory against NFC East rival Washington is looking pretty good so far, thanks in part to Micah Parsons’ pair of first-half sacks. Parsons became the first rookie since Jevon Kearse in 1999 with at last one sack in six consecutive games. On one Sunday, Parsons stripped Washington QB Taylor Heinicke, and Dorance Armstrong returned the fumble 37 yards for a touchdown, helping Dallas take a 24-
CLEVELAND (AP) — Baltimore superstar quarterback Lamar Jackson suffered a right ankle injury Sunday against the Browns, another significant injury for the banged-up, first-place Ravens. Jackson was carted to the locker room in the second quarter. He had limped off moments earlier after Browns rookie linebacker Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah hit him low while throwing a pass. Jackson walked off under his own power before being examined in the sideline medical tent. When he emerged, Jackson wasn't able t
Toronto Raptors forward Precious Achiuwa has entered health and safety protocols after a close contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19. The Raptors are abiding by a Toronto Public Health directive to self-isolate for 10 days after a potential exposure. Under NBA health and safety protocols, Achiuwa would have been eligible to play due to his negative tests for the virus. The news comes three days after Raptors president and vice-chairman Masai Ujiri announced he'd tested positive f
Durant didn't appreciate a Hawks fan chirping at him from courtside on Friday.