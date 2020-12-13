Top blocks from Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Memphis Grizzlies
Toronto Raptors rookie Malachi Flynn was as good as advertised, helping the team to a 111-100 preseason win over the Charlotte Hornets.
Raptors head coach Nick Nurse was hoping to give everybody some playing time during the first preseason game, but he made sure to give shoutouts to those who shone against the Hornets.
Entering the first week of the fantasy football playoffs, make sure to check these rankings before setting your lineup.
The Columbus Crew got two goals from Lucas Zelarayán to upset the defending champion Seattle Sounders and win the 2020 MLS Cup.
Florida’s College Football Playoff hopes have gone up in smoke.
USA Hockey has announced the 25 players who'll suit up for the Americans at the world junior hockey championship in Edmonton.
Trump has attended four Army-Navy games since 2016.
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Lucas Zelarayán scored midway through the first half and added the clincher in the 82nd minute and the Columbus Crew won their second MLS Cup title, beating the defending champion Seattle Sounders 3-0 on Saturday night.Derrick Etienne Jr. also scored in the first 45 minutes for Columbus. The Crew withstood Seattle’s second-half pressure and finally celebrated after Zelarayán’s goal.Zelarayán, the MLS newcomer of the year and largest signing in franchise history, was the best player on the field on a night the Crew were playing short-handed. Columbus was without midfielders Darlington Nagbe and Pedro Santos after both tested positive for COVID-19 this week.Despite the absences, the Crew were the decidedly better side and Zelarayán was the instigator. Columbus claimed its first title since 2008 and denied Seattle a chance at being just the fourth back-to-back champions in league history. The Sounders, playing in their fourth final in five years, were trying to be the first repeat champions since the LA Galaxy in 2011-12.It was the first appearance in the final for Columbus since 2015 when the Crew were denied a title by the Portland Timbers and current Columbus coach Caleb Porter. The franchise was nearly relocated just a few years ago, but efforts to keep the team in Columbus proved successful and now there is a championship to celebrate.The loss of Nagbe and Santos seemed to be the biggest story entering the final. It was the first time this season Columbus played without either player in its lineup.But their teammates — namely Zelarayán — made their absences moot.Zelarayán scored in the 25th minute off a perfect feed from Harrison Afful, getting behind Seattle fullback Alex Roldan and snaking his left-footed volley past goalkeeper Stefan Frei. Six minutes later, Zelarayán made the smart play finding Etienne and his curling shot gave Columbus a 2-0 lead. Etienne started in place of Santos.“Obviously, you go one goal down, that’s OK. But going two down certainly was a dagger,” Seattle coach Brian Schmetzer said. “That was something that you have to give credit to Columbus.”And Zelarayán showed patience before rocketing a left-footed shot past Frei for the final goal. Zelarayán was the third player in an MLS Cup final with two goals and the first since Alecko Eskandarian in 2004.Seattle needed a frantic comeback in the final 15 minutes of its Western Conference final against Minnesota United just to reach MLS Cup. Down 2-0 to Minnesota, the Sounders scored three times, including Gustav Svensson’s winner in stoppage time off a corner kick.The deficit was the same for most of the second half against Columbus, but the magic of Seattle’s comeback just five days earlier was absent. The Sounders had numerous chances in the second half, but attempts failed to find the net. Nicolas Lodeiro’s shot through traffic in the 71st minute trickled wide. Three minutes later, Svensson’s header off a corner kick failed to find the target.Jordan Morris had the final good look for Seattle in the 80th minute, but his header was saved by Eloy Room.Schmetzer said afterward that Lodeiro was dealing with a calf strain that limited his effectiveness.“It’s certainly not a good way to end your season,” Schmetzer said. “But I would circle back and say that the club, the team, did come back through some adversity, and made it to another final, back to back, which is very hard to do in a league like MLS with parity.”___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — If Malachi Flynn was feeling any nerves in his NBA debut, they were gone by the time the Raptors rookie guard knocked down back-to-back three-pointers in the third quarter on Saturday. Matt Thomas had 16 points, Terence Davis had 13, and Flynn had three three-pointers and four assists in a promising debut as the Raptors opened the pre-season with a 111-100 victory at Charlotte. "It felt good, just getting out and playing," Flynn said. "I haven’t played a game since March, so definitely some nerves, excited, but it was good to get back out there." OG Anunoby had 11 points, while Pascal Siakam had nine points - all on three-pointers - in only about 20 minutes of action apiece. Miles Bridges had 12 points to top Charlotte, while rookie LaMelo Ball had 10 boards. Nate Darling of Halifax had three assists and a pair of rebounds in his NBA debut. All-star point guard Kyle Lowry didn't make the trip to Charlotte and Fred VanVleet sat the second half, so coach Nick Nurse got a great look at Flynn - and came away impressed. The 22-year-old out of San Diego State missed a layup and his first two free throws. But the guard drafted No. 29 overall last month played with confidence the rest of the way, at one point finding Thomas with a beautiful wrap-around kickout pass. "Really good handles, he can move around in tight spaces, good vision, and he's got some patience," Nurse said. "He's waiting and making the right read. It's kind of a progression thing you come through there and somebody is helping and pieces are moving and you got to find the right guy. He's got some vision to do that, and again it's decision making. Good decision maker." He was also excellent on the defensive end, holding his own against some key Hornets players. "Similar to Fred, he's got great side-to-side feet and he's got a toughness and he's got a want to and he's kind of got an attacking mindset at the defensive end and that's good to see, that's how we like to play," Nurse said. Thomas, who had a terrific second half to last season in the bubble, was similarly impressed by the rookie. "Malachi's been great," he said. "He's caught on to the system and everything that we do here very very quickly. He's obviously an extremely smart and skilled player. He's fun to play with, too. He's a pass-first point guard, and he sees the floor really well . . . (And) defensively, he's just a smart, high-basketball-IQ player." Lowry, meanwhile, stayed back at the team's temporary home in Tampa, Fla., for "load management," Nurse said. Lowry would barely have played regardless. This shortened three-game pre-season is Nurse's chance to gauge where the newcomers are before Toronto tips off the real season on Dec. 23. The game was held in front of no fans, and the empty blue seats of Spectrum Center painted an eerie backdrop. Missing also was the giant video board of virtual fans from the NBA bubble at Walt Disney World. "It was definitely different playing without fans," Thomas said. "Something that we're going to have to get used to though. Those are the times that we're in. "At the same time as it's different and weird, and obviously we all wish we could be playing in front of fans, and we wish we could be up in Toronto playing in front of our own fans, we're also just thankful that we're able to continue to play, and do what we love every single day." Empty arenas are part of the new reality that also sees players tested twice a day for COVID-19. Almost nine per cent of the league's players tested positive in preliminary testing ahead of training camp. There were three positive tests among the Raptors organization, but the team didn't release names or say whether any of the three were players. The Hornets raced out to a 19-point lead Saturday, but the Raptors had shaved the difference to 32-23 to end the first quarter. Toronto outscored Charlotte 35-19 in the second, and took its first lead on a Siakam three-pointer with 5:50 left in the half. The Raptors took a 58-51 advantage into the halftime break. The starters didn't play again as Nurse got a look at all the newcomers. Thomas led the way in the third quarter with eight points, and the Raptors led 87-76 heading into the fourth. The Raptors play in Charlotte again Monday then host Miami at Amalie Arena on Friday. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2020. The Canadian Press
WACO, Texas — Canadian running back Chuba Hubbard has chosen to enter the 2021 NFL draft, his college coach said. Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy told the school's radio pre-game show that the 21-year-old from Sherwood Park, Alta., would not play in the team's regular-season finale Saturday against Baylor because he has "chosen to go to the NFL."Hubbard was the 2019 NCAA rushing leader, but has been plagued by injuries this season and missed Oklahoma's last two games with an ankle injury. Teammate and fellow Canadian Amen Ogbongbemia tweeted in defence of Hubbard's decision. The linebacker mentioned that Hubbard took "many pain killers" to withstand pain and at times "couldn't walk" while off the field, before congratulating him as he tries to accomplish his "lifelong dream". "Obviously he didn’t have the year he wanted to and he knows that but to say he quit on his team is crazy...he was going through a severe ankle injury that he played through just to help his team win." Ogbongbemia wrote in a tweet.It's been a disappointing season for the Cowboys, who were expected to contend for the Big 12 championship this year, but have lost three of their last five outings. Oklahoma State was 6-3 entering the game against Baylor.The six-foot, 208-pound Hubbard has 625 rushing yards and five touchdowns in seven games this season.Last year, he tallied 2,094 yards en route to becoming a unanimous All-American selection and the Big 12's offensive player of the year.Hubbard, a redshirt junior, finishes his college career having rushed for 3,459 yards and 33 touchdowns.In May, he received the Jon Cornish Trophy as the top Canadian in the NCAA football ranks and opted to remain at Oklahoma State rather than declare for the 2020 NFL draft. Hubbard publicly spoke out against Gundy in June after pictures surfaced on social media of the coach wearing the T-shirt of a far-right media outlet. "I will not stand for this,'' Hubbard said in a Twitter post. "This is completely insensitive to everything going on in society, and it's unacceptable. I will not be doing anything with Oklahoma State until things CHANGE.''The pair later appeared in a video where they shook hands and hugged."I'm looking forward to making some changes, and it starts at the top with me, and we've got good days ahead," Gundy said in the video. Hubbard apologized for taking to social media instead of speaking to Gundy directly, but later tweeted "No don't get it twisted. Foot's still on the gas. Results are coming. It's not over."This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2020. The Canadian Press
LaMelo Ball is already one of the most entertaining passers in the NBA.
LAS VEGAS — Canadian featherweight Gavin (Guv'nor) Tucker won his third straight fight in the UFC Saturday night, earning a unanimous decision over Billy Quarantillo in a preliminary bout on the UFC 256 card. All three judges scored it 30-27 for the 34-year-old from Ship Cove, N.L., who fights out of Halifax. Tucker, who has now won four of his five UFC fights, recorded 106 significant strikes and seven takedowns. "Billy's a hell of a fighter and that was a hell of a fight," said Tucker. "My toolbox's been deep for a while...I got to show a few (tools) tonight." he said. The two were originally slated to meet in April but the bout was twice delayed by the pandemic. Tucker (13-1-0) won a US$50,000 performance last time in choking out Justin (The Guitar Hero) Jaynes in August. The taller Quarantillo got Tucker's attention with a right to the head and body kick in the first minute. Tucker tripped Quarantillo from a clinch at the fence but the American got right back up. Quarantillo kept coming forward but Tucker scored with elbows and knees in a close first round. Tucker found his range with strikes early in the second round, connecting to the body. He took Quarantillo down later in the round, gaining side control before taking his back, but Quarantillo escaped. Quarantillo finished the round strongly, connecting with strikes. Tucker took Quarantillo down early in the third round, controlling him on the ground. Quarantillo was cut midway through the round, possibly from a clash of heads, with Tucker continuing to take him down. The 32-year-old Quarantillo (15-3-0) had won eight straight including three in the UFC He knocked out Canadian Kyle (The Monster) Nelson last time out in September. Flyweight champion Deivison Figueiredo faced No. 1 contender Brandon Moreno in the main event at the UFC Apex production facility. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 12, 2020 The Canadian Press
NEW YORK — Former New York Yankees infielder Phil Linz, who knocked a Game 7 home run off Bob Gibson in the 1964 World Series but made even more noise by hitting a few sour notes on his harmonica, has died. He was 81.Former teammates said Linz's family told them he died Wednesday night in Leesburg, Virginia. Linz had been in poor health since a stroke five years ago.Linz was a light-hitting backup for most of his seven-year career, batting .235 with 11 homers for the Yankees, Phillies and Mets.But an episode on the team bus — along with some prodding by Mickey Mantle — long ensured Linz’s place in Yankees’ lore.Swept in a four-game series by the first-place White Sox at Chicago in August 1964, the Yankees were riding to the airport when Linz, sitting in the back, began fiddling with a harmonica — he’d got it a day earlier at the Marshall Field’s store, an hour after teammates Tony Kubek and Bobby Richardson bought them.Studying a play-by-numbers pamphlet, Linz started to practice a sweet tune: “Mary Had a Little Lamb.”“I was sitting about a seat in front of him. He gave it a toot or two, he didn’t really have it down yet,” Kubek told The Associated Press on Friday.Riding up front, first-year manager and longtime Yankees star Yogi Berra was in no mood to hear it. He angrily shouted for the music to stop.Linz, however, didn’t hear Berra clearly. So the 25-year-old part-timer — who had played in all four losses — asked Yankees star Mickey Mantle what the skipper had said.Mantle, ever ready to stir the pot, told him Berra said, “play it louder.”So Linz continued to blow away. Berra, out of character, angrily rushed back to confront him.Berra slapped the harmonica out of Linz’s hand, Kubek said, and it went flying, hitting first baseman Joe Pepitone in the shin as tempers flared.“Then Mickey starts grinning and tells Whitey Ford, that’s it, now Yogi’s going to get fired and he's going to have to take over the team,” Kubek recalled. “Mickey says, ‘Whitey, you’re going to be my first base coach and here’s the sign for the hit-and-run,’ and he toots the harmonica once. Then he says here’s the bunt sign and toots twice.”“Pretty soon, all the tension and nervous laughter went away and guys started to relax and joke again,” Kubek said. “It all turned out all right.”Berra wound up fining Linz $250. Linz, however, came out OK in the financial department — boosted by national reports of the blow-up, the Hohner harmonica company gave Linz a $10,000 endorsement deal.Harmony restored, the Yankees rallied down the stretch and reached the World Series for the fifth straight year.“Some people say the harmonica incident caused a spark, I don't know, maybe it did,” Kubek said.With Kubek injured late in the season and out at shortstop, Linz played all seven games against St. Louis in the Fall Classic.Showing off rare power, Linz homered during a win in Game 2. He then connected for a solo drive off Gibson with two outs in the ninth inning in Game 7 — Gibson retired the next batter to seal a 7-5 victory and the championship for the Cardinals.Linz made his major league debut in 1962 but didn’t play in the World Series as the Yankees won the title. He got a pinch-hit single off Sandy Koufax in Game 4 of the ’63 Series as the Yanks got swept by the Dodgers.In 1966, Linz joined the Phillies and he finished up with the Mets, where one of his coaches was Berra. Later, under much more relaxed circumstances, Linz broke out the harmonica with Berra.Linz also found success off the field, for years running a popular Midtown restaurant and club called Mr. Laffs where sports figures congregated.___More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/MLB and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsBen Walker, The Associated Press
Ward was laying down and halfway out of bounds when the ball bounced off Dwight McGlothern's helmet.
Jones has been at Alabama for the past three seasons since he was fired at Tennessee in 2017.
A look at what’s happening around European soccer on Sunday:ENGLANDTottenham and Liverpool return to Premier League action after seeing their biggest title rivals drop points on Saturday. Tottenham visits Crystal Palace and Liverpool is away to Fulham, with the teams still the top two in the division after Chelsea lost 1-0 at Everton. Before that, the two Manchester clubs drew 0-0 at Old Trafford. After defending stoutly and winning seven points from a possible nine in a tough three-game stretch against Man City, Chelsea and Arsenal, Tottenham must work out how to win against an opponent that is likely to sit back and soak up pressure itself. Diogo Jota is an injury doubt for Liverpool, which is behind Tottenham on goal difference. Arsenal looks to bounce back from a poor run of results in a home match against Burnley, Leicester hosts Brighton, and Sheffield United goes for a first win of the season when it visits Southampton.SPAINReal Sociedad hosts Eibar and hopes to take advantage of the first loss of the season by Atlético Madrid. Sociedad is in second place at one point behind the Spanish leader after Atlético lost on Saturday at Real Madrid. Barcelona will hope to bounce back from back-to-back losses in all competitions when it hosts struggling Levante. Ronald Koeman’s team is 12 points adrift after its worst league campaign in years. Villarreal visits Real Betis hoping to reclaim third place from Madrid.ITALYInter Milan will have to pick itself up after another early Champions League exit as it returns to domestic action. Inter drew 0-0 against Shakhtar Donetsk on Wednesday and failed to progress from the group stage for the third successive year. It visits Cagliari looking to keep up the pressure on AC Milan at the top of the table. Inter is third, a point behind Sassuolo and five behind Milan, which faces Parma. Napoli and Juventus are a point behind Inter and play Sampdoria and Genoa, respectively. Atalanta hosts Fiorentina and Roma visits Bologna.GERMANYBayer Leverkusen can move top of the Bundesliga with a win at home over Hoffenheim. Bayern Munich’s 1-1 draw at Union Berlin on Saturday gives Peter Bosz’ team the chance to go one point above Bayern and Leipzig. Leverkusen is one of just two remaining unbeaten teams in the league but it hasn’t enjoyed success against Hoffenheim in recent years. Schalke visits Augsburg earlier Sunday, when it will hope to bring an end to its 26-game run without a win. Schalke is closing in on Tasmania Berlin’s league record of 31 straight games without a victory. Augsburg offers a good opportunity for Schalke – it hasn’t won a Bundesliga game since beating Mainz in October.FRANCELyon heads to face Paris Saint-Germain at Parc des Princes on an unbeaten 10-game run and with the chance to overtake PSG in the title race. Victory would put Lyon one point ahead of the defending champion and coach Rudi Garcia's attack is in great form. Memphis Depay, Karl Toko Ekambi and Tino Kadewere have combined for 17 goals and eight assists in 13 games. Meanwhile, Lille will also move one point above PSG if it beats Bordeaux at home. Lille has lost only once this season, and has conceded the least goals (nine) along with PSG.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsThe Associated Press
