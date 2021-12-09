Top blocks from Golden State Warriors vs. Portland Trail Blazers

The Canadian Press

DENVER (AP) — Andre Burakovsky had two goals, Darren Helm scored in his first game against his former team, and the Colorado Avalanche became the first team in 26 years to score seven goals in three straight games with a 7-3 victory over the Detroit Red Wings on Friday. J.T. Compher had a goal in his return from an injury, Nathan MacKinnon, Samuel Girard and Cale Makar also scored, and Devon Toews had three assists for the Avalanche. They are the first team since Pittsburgh from Nov. 4-10, 1995