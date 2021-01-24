Top assists from Indiana Pacers vs. Toronto Raptors
KONIGSSEE, Germany — Canadians Christine De Bruin and Sara Villani just missed capturing a medal Sunday in a women's two-man World Cup bobsleigh event. De Bruin, of Stony Plain, Alta., and Villani, of Norval, Ont., posted a time of one minute 42.27 seconds. That left them just .10 seconds out of third behind Americans Elana Meyers Taylor and Sylvia Hoffman. Germans Kim Kalicki and Ann-Christin Strack finished first in 1:41.71, ahead of compatriots Stephanie Schneider and Tamara Seer (1:41.96). Alysia Rissling and Dawn Richardson Wilson, both of Edmonton, were eighth (1:42.42) while Melissa Lotholz, of Barrhead, Alta., and Toronto's Erica Voss were 15th (1:43.25). Justin Kripps, of Summerland, B.C., was fifth in the four-man event in 1:38.21. His crew included Ryan Sommer of White Rock, B.C., Cam Stones of Whitby, Ont., and Saskatoon's Ben Coakwell. Calgary's Chris Spring finished eighth in 1:38.44. His crew included Toronto's Chris Patrician and Mike Evelyn and Mark Mlakar, both of Ottawa. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 24, 2021. The Canadian Press
Count Andrea Seccafien among the Olympians who believe the Tokyo Olympics can and will happen this July, even without athletes having to be vaccinated, despite a recent surge of coronavirus cases in the city. If the NBA, NFL and other leagues can operate with few positive tests, the International Olympic Committee and Japanese organizers should be able to formulate a plan for a safe Games to accommodate an estimated 11,000 athletes, according to the Canadian runner. "I don't want to be a martyr for my sport, but I would trust what the IOC is planning, in terms of safety protocols," Seccafien, who moved to Australia in 2017 with her now-fiancé, said last week in a phone interview. "Maybe I'm a bit naïve but I think there's too much money and planning involved [to cancel] and it would destroy too many [Olympic] sports. "I'm going to train regardless, and worst-case scenario is I'm very prepared for a Games that don't happen, but there will be races and a season." Seccafien will block out the emotional highs and lows of the Olympic debate on Tuesday in Australia and attempt to run under 31 minutes 25 seconds to reach the Olympic standard in the women's 10,000 metres at Box Hill Athletics Track in Victoria. The race, scheduled for 3:40 p.m. ET on Monday, is part of the 60th edition of Zatopek:10, which doubles as the Australian national track and field championships in Melbourne's eastern suburbs. The 30 year old qualified for the 5,000 in October 2019 at the world championships in Doha, Qatar, but wants to run both events in Tokyo. WATCH | Andrea Seccafien runs sub-15-minute 5,000m for 1st time: Seccafien will be racing the 10,000 for the first time since the Zatopek:10 event on Dec. 14, 2019 when she clocked 32:48.30 at the event named after Czech runner Emil Zatopek, who inspired the Australians with his willingness to engage with them as equals at the 1952 Helsinki Olympics. Best-ever threshold runs Last month, Seccafien was victorious at a half marathon in Australia's island state of Tasmania, her first race since late February 2020 before her mental health suffered greatly during two pandemic lockdowns. While Seccafien continued to run on a nearby trail system, she took a break from training in June before the second lockdown of 111 days. She is expected to push the tempo in Box Hill against defending Zatopek:10 champion Gen Gregson, who edged out the Guelph, Ont., native in 32:47.83 a year ago. Accomplished marathoner Sinead Divver, Seccafien's other Melbourne Track Club teammate in a strong field of about 20, clocked 31:25.49 at 2019 worlds. The Canadian and 43-year-old Divver were regular training partners in recent weeks when Seccafien had some of her best-ever threshold sessions of running a pace faster and harder than a regular easy run that indicated the Olympic standard is attainable. "On the track you can kind of fake it a bit," said Seccafien, "but the threshold is a good representation or your aerobic fitness and that is obviously good for the 10K. "We've been doing three sessions a week and I've been able to manage that workload. Good sessions, feeling good, running a lot and not super fatigued or injured." Seccafien expects a hard run Monday but might catch a break if a forecasted race temperature of 17 C with a 24 km/h wind can hold. It's supposed to feel like 38 C the day before. She also plans to draw on the experience of staying on pace and grinding through painful stretches of a long race, a skill Seccafien first learned at the University of Toronto, where her workouts often included a pace setter. She was also forced to grind out the final 8 kilometres of a half marathon last Feb. 2 in Marugame, Japan, where she set the Canadian women's record. "I was alone, the course was slightly uphill at that point and I was going into the wind. All of these really, really difficult conditions and I was riding the line of the record," Seccafien remembered. "I didn't have time to spare because I was hurting so bad. "I think the determination to stay on that pace, at least, is something I learned. Sometimes you have to focus on keeping moving forward."
Pierre-Luc Dubois said everything right Sunday for fans feeling scorned a day after their Finnish phenom Patrik Laine was traded away. The newest Winnipeg Jet told a media briefing his new city already feels like home, he's heard nothing but good things about the organization and he's thrilled to join a squad that was "really annoying" to face. "It's a team that I used to hate playing against, the combination of size and skill and work ethic, and just [being] hard to play against," the 22-year-old said by video from Winnipeg, where he will spend two weeks quarantining before hitting the ice. "And then you finish it off with one of the best goalies in the NHL," he said, referring to Connor Hellebuyck. "It's really, really annoying playing against them." The former Columbus Blue Jacket was dealt in a blockbuster deal for Laine on Saturday. The two forwards were at the top of the pecking order in the 2016 entry draft — Laine and Dubois were the second and third overall picks, respectively — and now they're trading places. In the trade, Columbus also received Jack Roslovic from the Jets, while Winnipeg will get both Dubois and a 2022 third-round draft pick to the Jets. Dubois said the Jets have a stacked forward corps. He liked what he saw when he arrived in Winnipeg late Saturday night and caught the highlights from Winnipeg's come-from-behind 6-3 victory over Ottawa. Plenty of forward skill "You look at that forward group, from the first line to the fourth line, there's a lot of depth, a lot of skill," he said. "You're going to be surrounded with talented players and as a forward, that's all you can ask for. It's really exciting to know that I'm going to be a part of that soon." Dubois comes to Winnipeg disgruntled with his former team. He demanded a trade from Columbus and in his last game in the Blue Jackets uniform, last Thursday, was benched for two periods due to what his coach felt was poor effort. He said Winnipeg fans shouldn't dwell on the past. "That's something I'm moving on from," he said. His demand for a change of scenery didn't happen overnight, he explained, but was a long process. "Without going into detail, I just think that sometimes you have to remain true to yourself and how you feel." Though he replaces a fan-favourite in Laine, Dubois said he doesn't feel the weight of any additional pressure. "He's a really good player, but I have high expectations of myself," he said. "I hold myself to a high standard and I know what kind of player I can be." Dubois, who tallied 66 goals and 93 assists in 239 career games, said he'll fit right in on a team brimming with skill and size. The native of Ste-Agathe-des-Monts, Que., knows Winnipeg well. His parents moved to the city after his father, Eric, took an assistant coaching job with the Manitoba Moose, the Jets' AHL affiliate. In fact, he spent much of last spring in Winnipeg while the NHL season was postponed owing to the pandemic. He and his sister bought bikes to tour the city and he said he knows De Luca's, a specialty food store, well. "It really feels good here," he said. "Getting texts from the players, being on the phone with the organization yesterday, I have a really good feeling."
GREEN BAY, Wis. — Tampa Bay Buccaneers safety Antoine Winfield Jr. won’t play in Sunday’s NFC championship game against the Green Bay Packers because of an ankle injury. Winfield didn’t practice Friday and had been listed as questionable on that day’s injury report. This will be the first game the rookie second-round pick from Minnesota has missed all season. While the Bucs (13-5) will be missing one of their starting defensive backs, the Packers (14-3) had better news regarding their secondary. Green Bay starting cornerback Kevin King is active for Sunday’s game after missing practice Friday with a back injury that had left him questionable. The Packers had prepared for the possibility King might not be available by promoting cornerbacks Tramon Williams and KeiVarae Russell from the practice squad to the active roster for the NFC championship game. Green Bay signed the 37-year-old Williams after the Baltimore Ravens released him on Monday. He previously played for the Packers from 2007-14 and 2018-19. Other inactive players for the Bucs include quarterback Ryan Griffin, running back Ke’Shawn Vaughn, wide receiver Antonio Brown, tight end Anthony Auclair and defensive linemen Jeremiah Ledbetter ad Khalil Davis. The Bucs had already announced Friday that Brown wouldn’t be available because of a knee injury. Inactive players for Green Bay include quarterback Jordan Love, cornerback Ka’Dar Hollman, safety Vernon Scott, cornerback Josh Jackson, outside linebacker Jonathan Garvin, tight end Jace Sternberger and defensive lineman Kingsley Keke. Keke is missing his third straight game because of a concussion. ___ More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL Steve Megargee, The Associated Press