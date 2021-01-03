Top 2-pointers from Detroit Pistons vs. Boston Celtics
Top 2-pointers from Detroit Pistons vs. Boston Celtics, 01/03/2021
Top 2-pointers from Detroit Pistons vs. Boston Celtics, 01/03/2021
CLEVELAND — Squeezing the game ball in his left hand, Baker Mayfield looked at the giant scoreboard showing highlights of Cleveland's glory days.In the stands, masked fans hugged, high-fived and took one last look at the final score — Cleveland 24, Pittsburgh 22 — just to make sure.The Browns, winless just three seasons ago and so bad for so long, are in the playoffs.The NFL's longest post-season drought is over.“I am really just happy for our fans,” said first-year coach Kevin Stefanski. “They deserve this. They have been waiting for this and we are happy to deliver that to them.”Mayfield threw a touchdown pass and had several big runs in the second half as the Browns made the playoffs for first time since 2002 on Sunday, surviving a late Mason Rudolph-led rally to beat the rival Steelers, who sat quarterback Ben Roethlisberger and several other starters.After nearly two decades of dysfunction, bad draft picks, coaching changes and front-office purges, the Browns (11-5), who went 0-16 in 2017, are still playing in 2021.It wasn't easy. They nearly blew a 15-point lead in the fourth quarter, but stopped Pittsburgh's 2-point conversion attempt, recovered an onside kick with 1:22 left and then ran out the clock.A week of COVID-19 disruptions concluded in celebration as the Browns wrapped up their big reward: a third matchup this season against the AFC North champion Steelers, in Pittsburgh next weekend.“We're not satisfied,” Mayfield said. “We expected to be here. ... All we wanted was a chance, and now we have one.”Nick Chubb rushed for 108 yards and a touchdown for the Browns, who were up 24-9 early in the fourth before Rudolph brought back the Steelers (12-4).Instead of Roethlisberger, who is 23-2-1 in his career against the Browns, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin started Rudolph and left defensive stars T.J. Watt and Cam Heyward along with centre Maurkice Pouncey back in Pittsburgh.Big Ben and the boys will be back in a week.“I wasn’t worried about next week," Tomlin said. "I was worried about this game and rightfully so.”Rudolph's 2-yard TD pass to JuJu Smith-Schuster with 1:23 left pulled the Steelers within 24-22. But the backup QB badly overthrew rookie Chase Claypool on the 2-point attempt, and Browns tight end Stephen Carlson fell on the ensuing kick under a pile of bodies.The Browns only had to run out the clock to secure the win and Mayfield, who earlier had a key 28-yard run, scampered for 3 yards on 3rd-and-2 with 1:10 left.Before the scoreboard clock in FirstEnergy Stadium ticked off its final seconds, most of the 12,000 fans — there were some Terrible Towel wavers — cheered wildly and Browns players danced off the sideline and onto the field.“This is what we imagined,” said defensive star Myles Garrett, who didn't win a game during his 2017 rookie season.The Browns and their passionate fan base endured 197 losses, 14 double-digit-loss seasons and seven coaches since the last playoff appearance.Stefanski's team barely practiced this week because of COVID-19 positive tests and protocols and went into its most important game in years without six players, including top cornerback Denzel Ward, and three assistant coaches.The Browns were clinging to a 10-9 lead in the third quarter when Rudolph, under extreme pressure, floated a pass across the field that was intercepted by reserve cornerback M.J. Stewart.Cleveland capitalized with wide receive Jarvis Landry taking an inside handoff and scoring on a 3-yard run to put the Browns up 24-9. Landry, forced to sit out the first game of his career as a COVID-19 close contact last week, celebrated his score by rifling the ball against the padded end zone wall.For the moment he got to Cleveland in 2018, Landry's goal was to get the Browns back to the post-season.“I’m just excited to play football this time of year," he said. “I don’t care who we play.”GARRETT-RUDOLPHGarrett and Rudolph barely crossed paths — until after the game.It was their first meeting in Cleveland since Garrett tore off Rudolph's helmet and hit him with it, one of the ugliest on-field incidents in recent NFL history that led to a suspension for Garrett.“I just told him, ‘Good game, and see you all in a week,’” Garrett said.“I told him good luck,” Rudolph said. “A lot of respect for him.”NICK OF TIMEChubb went over 1,000 yards for the second straight season in style. His 47-yard TD run pushed the Pro Bowler into quadruple digits despite him missing four games with a sprained right knee.INJURIESSteelers: None reported.Browns: DE Olivier Vernon suffered an ankle injury in the fourth quarter. Vernon didn't put any weight on his leg while being assisted to the medical tent. He was carted to the locker room. ... Rookie WR/PR Donovan Peoples-Jones suffered a concussion late in the first half while jumping to make a catch and getting drilled by safety Sean Davis.UP NEXTBrowns: Back to Pittsburgh, where they lost 38-7 in October and have dropped 17 in a row at Heinz Field. Cleveland's previous playoff game was also in Pittsburgh, a heartbreaking 36-33 loss in '02.Steelers: Will be back at full strength for their first playoff appearance since the 2017 season.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLTom Withers, The Associated Press
A critical non-challenge from Mike McCarthy likely cost the Cowboys a vital win.
CINCINNATI — As one of the NFL's worst COVID-19 outbreaks sidelined star players, and injuries hit others, the Baltimore Ravens didn't look like a playoff team in late November.But as quarterback Lamar Jackson came roaring back, so did Baltimore.After a Dec. 2 loss to Pittsburgh with Jackson on the COVID-19 list, the Ravens rebounded and won the next four. That set them up to earn a wild card with a victory in the finale against the Cincinnati Bengals, who finally had some momentum after winning two straight.The Ravens left no doubt they belonged in the post-season with a 38-3 rout of the Bengals on Sunday, with Jackson throwing three touchdown passes and becoming the first quarterback in NFL history with two seasons of more than 1,000 rushing yards.The Ravens (11-5) ran for a club record 404 yards — the fourth team since 1950 to raing more than 400 in a single game — and amassed 525 overall in advancing to the playoffs for the third straight season. The Ravens took the fifth seed in the AFC with Miami’s loss at Buffalo and will play the AFC South champion next weekend.“It’s pretty cool,” Jackson said. “Now we have to win or go home. That’s what it’s been the last few weeks. We have to win to keep going.”Rookie J.K. Dobbins rushed for 160 yards and two touchdowns, including a 72-yard scoring romp in the third quarter.“It’s a bunch of guys that are happy, but we’re still hungry,” Dobbins said. “We’re glad to get this win and get in, but we know what the ultimate goal is, and that’s what’s on our minds right now.”Jackson rushed for 97 yards and threw for 113 before taking a seat in the third quarter. He has run or passed for at least one touchdown in 36 straight starts, the longest active streak in the NFL.Baltimore scored on its first two drives, a 34-yard Justin Tucker field goal followed by a 43-yard touchdown pass from Jackson to Miles Boykin. The Ravens extended the lead to 17-0 when Jackson capped a clock-eating 93-yard drive with an 18-yard TD pass to Marquise Brown.Austin Seibert booted a 38-yard field goal to get the Bengals their only points of the afternoon.Dobbins scored on a 4-yard burst in the third quarter, set up by rushes of 18, 6 and 20 yards by Jackson. Jackson threw another scoring pass to Brown before departing for a rest, and Dobbins broke for the long run before Baltimore backed off.Cincinnati's Brandon Allen, who threw for 371 yards and two touchdowns in the win over the Texans last week, was just 6 for 21 for 48 yards with two interceptions.For the Bengals (4-11-1) — the only AFC North team not in the playoffs — it was a demoralizing end to another disappointing season.“We’re a better team than what we showed today," said Cincinnati coach Zac Taylor, who is 6-25-1 in his two seasons running the team. “We ran into a team that’s playing as good of football as we’ve seen all year. They were certainly peaking at the right time.”KOCH RECORD FALLSBaltimore punter Sam Koch was forced to end his franchise-record streak of 239 consecutive games played when he was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list. He hadn't missed a game in his 15-year NFL career. The Ravens signed Johnny Townsend, who was with them for a short time in training camp, to punt and hold Sunday.GREEN'S LAST GAME IN STRIPES?Veteran wide receiver A.J. Green may have played his last game as a Bengal. The former Pro Bowler made 18 million this year under the franchise tag, hoping to earn a long-term contract, but had the worst statistical year of his 10-year career. The team must decide whether to offer him a new deal.SO CLOSEBengals receiver Tee Higgins entered the game one reception from the franchise rookie record, but he ran into some bad luck. The record-breaking catch appeared to come on a 41-yard gainer on a quick slant on Cincinnati’s first drive, but it was wiped out by an offensive pass interference call against receiver Mike Thomas. Higgins injured his left hamstring on the play and didn’t return.INJURIESRavens: None reported.Bengals: Higgins was ruled out after the hamstring injury. C Trey Hopkins suffered a left knee injury in the second half and was declared out.UP NEXTThe Ravens advance to the playoffs for the third straight year, will travel to either Tennessee or Indianapolis next weekend. The Bengals end another disappointing year and extend their playoff drought to five seasons.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL___Follow Mitch Stacy at http://twitter.com/mitchstacyMitch Stacy, The Associated Press
VANCOUVER — The Vancouver Canucks have been given the go ahead to play in British Columbia this season. B.C. Premier John Horgan announced the news on Twitter on Sunday, saying he had spoken to team owner Francesco Aquillini about the NHL's return to play plans and believes the enhanced health measures mean games can be played safely. Canucks general manager Jim Benning told reporters earlier on Sunday that it was the team's understanding it would be able to play home games at Vancouver's Rogers Arena this year. B.C. is the second province to officially approve NHL games, coming after Alberta gave the OK on Dec. 25 following the review of protocols outlined in the league's return-to-play plan, along with some additional enhancements. Last week, a health official in Manitoba told The Canadian Press that the province was working toward approving games being played in Winnipeg. Officials in Ontario and Quebec have not commented on whether competition has been approved for the three teams in those provinces. The NHL season is set to resume on Jan. 13 with a new North Division that will see the seven Canadian franchises play one another instead of crossing into the United States for games. This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 3, 2021. The Canadian Press
The Bills weren't messing around in the finale.
VANCOUVER — Nearly four months after they were ousted from the NHL playoffs, the Vancouver Canucks are back — and with big expectations. The Canucks lost several key pieces in free agency, but general manager Jim Benning is confident that the moves he's made in an unusual off-season and the continued development of the team's youngsters will combine for success this season. “Finishing last year off, I thought we made good strides. We went to the bubble, we competed hard, we won some series. It changed the belief that we’re going in the right direction and we’re doing things the right way," Benning said on a video call Sunday as the Canucks opened training camp. "We don’t want to take a step backwards this year." Vancouver was in third place in the Pacific Division with a 36-27-6 record when the NHL suspended play in March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Canucks dispatched the Minnesota Wild and St. Louis Blues in the playoffs before being eliminated by the Vegas Golden Knights in a gritty seven-game Western Conference semifinal. Every year the team's expectation is to get better, said head coach Travis Green, and this season isn't any different. "Winning doesn’t just happen," he said. "You’ve got to push, you’ve got to be prepared, you’ve got to sacrifice, you’ve got to create a culture that’s about winning. And I think we’re on the right path to that.” Some beloved players won't be joining the Canucks for the journey, though. Star goalie Jacob Markstrom and veteran defender Chris Tanev signed with the Calgary Flames in free agency, while top-six forward Tyler Toffoli decamped to the Montreal Canadiens and homegrown D-man Troy Stecher joined the Detroit Red Wings. Benning said some of the absences will be filled with up-and-coming prospects, but the GM was also busy during the off-season, adding some veteran talent. Goalie Braden Holtby comes to Vancouver as a free agent after playing 11 seasons — and winning a Stanley Cup — with the Washington Capitals. Vancouver bolstered its blue line by adding defenceman Nate Schmidt in a trade with the Golden Knights. Another name was added to the Canucks' training camp roster Sunday when the team signed veteran defenceman Travis Hamonic to a professional tryout contract. The 30-year-old native of St. Malo, Man., played 50 regular-season games for the Calgary Flames last season, registering three goals and nine assists. He was the first NHL player to opt out of playing in the post-season, citing family considerations. The post-season was held in isolated environments in Edmonton and Toronto due to COVID-19. Originally drafted 53rd overall by the New York Islanders in 2008, Hamonic has 188 points (37 goals, 151 assists) in 637 NHL games. “He's a veteran guy who’s been in the league a while, who’s played hard minutes, maybe minutes that have gone unnoticed," Green said. "With this schedule, you’re going to need depth. And from a coaching standpoint, we’re excited that he’s coming to camp." Hamonic was set to travel from Winnipeg to Vancouver on Sunday and undergo a league-mandated seven-day quarantine upon arrival. He will join the Canucks' camp once the quarantine is complete. In order to add Hamonic to the lineup, however, the Canucks will need to clear some cap space. One way that could happen is if forward Micheal Ferland is placed on long-term injured reserve. Benning said Sunday that Ferland did not travel to Vancouver for training camp because he's still experiencing concussion symptoms. The 28-year-old left-winger played just 14 games last season after being derailed by a concussion in December. He joined the Canucks for the playoff push but left the Edmonton bubble after playing less than 14 minutes in Vancouver's first series against the Minnesota Wild. The players who perform in training camp will be the ones who earn spots on the roster, Benning said. “We expect to have some tough decisions and some tough conversations on players here as we go through camp," said the GM. With the Canucks' season set to begin against the Oilers in Edmonton on Jan. 13, time for making an impression and solidifying a lineup spot is scarce even before players hit the ice. Coaches will be looking to maximize time and do a lot of teaching over the short camp, Green said, but they'll also be using hard practices and a lot of games to get players into shape for opening night. “It’s going to be a big onus on our players to be focused for camp and push themselves when it’s hard, because there isn’t much time," the coach said. “I anticipate camp being competitive.” This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 3, 2021. Gemma Karstens-Smith, The Canadian Press
The Dolphins' season finale couldn't have gone much worse.
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Cam Newton saved his best performance this season for what was likely his final game with the New England Patriots.Newton threw three touchdown passes and caught another, and the Patriots rallied to beat the New York Jets 28-14 on Sunday.The win snapped a three-game losing streak for New England (7-9), which earned its 10th straight win over the Jets (2-14) but won't be playing in the post-season for the first time since the 2008 season.While it won’t erase the disappointment of New England missing the playoffs, it was a nice finish for Newton, who entered the season with the weighty task of succeeding Tom Brady following his departure to Tampa Bay.Newton was 21 of 30 for 242 yards, his first game with multiple passing touchdowns this season. He also ran 11 times for 79 yards. Newton played under a one-year deal this season. He said he hasn't contemplated where he goes from here.“I have my desires," he said. "I know where my heart’s at. I know the things of who I am. But as far as that, I can’t really speak on that right now. But just my whole time in New England has just been a blessing. Just see how it goes and go from there.”Coach Bill Belichick said after a disappointing stretch he was proud of the way his team bounced back“It was good to end a disappointing season on a positive note," he said.Belichick said he wasn't prepared to address Newton's future.“I don’t really have anything to say about next year," Belichick said.New England trailed 14-7 early in the third quarter, but outscored the Jets 21-0 the rest of the way in what was likely Adam Gase's final game as New York's coach. Gase said he didn't have any expectations regarding his future.“I’m sure we’ll talk tonight or tomorrow," Gase said. “I’m not going to predict anything.”Sam Darnold, whose future with the Jets is also uncertain, was 23 of 34 for 266 yards, a touchdown and two second-half interceptions. Like Gase, he said he wasn't thinking about his future beyond Sunday.“I’m not going to do that right now,” Darnold said. “Whether I stay, whether I leave — whatever happens, I’ll deal with it when it comes.”The Jets moved quickly on the first possession of the third quarter, taking their lead on Josh Adams’ 1-yard TD run. The score was set up by a 53-yard completion from Darnold to Breshad Perriman that got the ball inside the Patriots 15.New England went to its bag of tricks to tie it back up.With the ball on the Jets 19, Newton handed the ball off to Sony Michel, who flipped the ball back to receiver Jakobi Meyers on an end-around. But Meyers stopped in the backfield and tossed a pass to a wide-open Newton for the touchdown. It marked the second touchdown pass of the season for Meyers.Darnold was intercepted by J.C. Jackson on the Jets' ensuing drive, giving the ball back to the Patriots on the Jets 45.The Patriots took advantage, scoring four plays later on a 26-yard touchdown pass from Newton to tight end Devin Asiasi to make it 21-14 with 13:56 left in the game.Two series later, Newton connected with Michel for a 31-yard score.It was 7-7 at halftime as both offences had trouble sustaining drives. The exceptions came at the beginning and end of the half.Newton made plays with both his arm and feet on the opening series of the game to put the Patriots in front.First, he scampered for a 49-yard run to get New England down to the 15. Four plays later, he connected with James White on a 7-yard touchdown pass to cap a seven-play, 84-yard drive.The Jets had their most success on their second to last possession of the first half when Darnold punctuated their 10-play, 80-yard drive by threading a pass between a pair of defenders in the end zone to Chris Herndon for a 21-yard touchdown.INJURIESJets: WR Denzel Mims was evaluated for a concussion in the second quarter and didn’t return. … LT Mekhi Becton limped off the field with what Gase said was a high ankle sprain early in the third quarter. … RT George Fant left in the third quarter with a hand injury, but returned. … Jeff Smith left with a shoulder injury.Patriots: S Adrian Phillips left in the first quarter with a hip injury and didn’t return. … WR Damiere Byrd was helped off the field in the third quarter with a head injury. … Butler exited with a thigh injury. … LT Justin Herron left with an ankle injury.RECORD ROMPNewton’s 49-yard run on the Patriots’ opening drive was the longest by a quarterback in franchise history. Steve Grogan held the previous record, twice posting 41-yard runs.With the run, Newton also passed Grogan for the single-season team record for yards rushing by a quarterback. Newton entered 26 yards behind Grogan, who had 539 yards rushing in 1978.UP NEXTJets: End of season. New York's 2-14 finish is the second-worst mark in franchise history.Patriots: End of season.___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLBy Kyle Hightower, The Associated Press
Carson Wentz is reportedly ready to move on from the Eagles and get a fresh start somewhere else.
No, not the dance. The actual dental floss.
There's tons of value to be found throughout your fantasy hockey draft. Here's one player to target from each NHL team.
AC Milan warmed up for a midweek showdown with Juventus by beating Benevento 2-0 on Sunday despite playing most of the match with 10 men, to remain unbeaten atop Serie A.Rafael Leão all but secured the victory for Milan with a stunning strike shortly after halftime. A Franck Kessié penalty had given Milan an early lead before Rossoneri midfielder Sandro Tonali was sent off in the 34th minute for a dangerous tackle.Benevento, which is led by former Milan star player and coach Filippo Inzaghi, missed a penalty.Milan remained the only unbeaten team across Europe’s top five leagues. Stefano Pioli’s side is one point above Inter Milan, which won 6-2 at Crotone thanks to a Lautaro Martínez hat trick.The Rossoneri face arguably their biggest test so far of the season when they host nine-time defending champion Juventus on Wednesday.“It’s not decisive, it will just be a nice game between teams who are playing well,” Pioli said. “I’m still convinced that Juventus, Inter and Napoli are the strongest teams in the league.“We have to look at our position in April, if it’s still the same then we can have other discussions.”All 20 Serie A teams were in action on Sunday as the Italian league resumed after the winter break.Milan was still without injured forward Zlatan Ibrahimovic and also had several other players sidelined.It was gifted the opener in the 15th after Benevento defender Alessandro Tuia fouled Ante Rebic and Kessié converted the resulting penalty.Roberto Insigne hit the post for Benevento and Milan’s chances of moving back top appeared to diminish when Tonali was shown a red card for a challenge on Artur Ioni?a.Benevento poured forward with wave after wave of attack, keeping Milan goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma busy.But it was 10-man Milan which scored next, four minutes after the break, when Leão curled into the far side of the net from outside the area on the left flank.Benevento had a chance to get back into the match on the hour but Gianluca Caprari fired wide after a Rade Krunic lunge on Pasquale Schiattarella.But Milan could also have extended its lead as Hakan Çalhanoglu and Kessié hit the woodwork.HAT TRICK HEROInter had ended last year on a streak of seven successive league victories but was surprised when Niccolò Zanellato headed Crotone into the lead in the 12th minute.Martínez equalized in the 20th and thought he had another 11 minutes later but Luca Marrone got the last touch on Nicolò Barella’s ball across the box.Vladimir Golemic levelled shortly after from the spot following Arturo Vidal's foul on Arkadiusz Reca.Vidal had also been at fault for Crotone’s opener and he was taken off at halftime.Inter often performs better in the second half and so it proved again as Martínez restored his team's lead in the 57th with a powerful shot into the top left corner.Romelu Lukaku had played a part in the buildup and the former Manchester United forward marked his 50th Serie A appearance with a goal of his own seven minutes later, turning and holding off Sebastiano Luperto to fire in Alessandro Bastoni’s long ball over the top.Martínez completed his hat trick in the 78th, heading in the rebound from close range after Crotone goalkeeper Alex Cordaz had saved Ivan Perišic’s strike. Achraf Hakimi capped a fine day for Inter three minutes from time.IN-FORM RONALDOCristiano Ronaldo scored two goals and set up another for Federico Chiesa as Juventus beat Udinese 4-1.Paulo Dybala netted in stoppage time shortly after Marvin Zeegelaar had grabbed a consolation for Udinese.Juventus moved to fifth, 10 points behind Milan, having played a match less than most of the teams around it.OTHER MATCHESDuván Zapata scored twice as Atalanta beat Sassuolo 5-1 to close in on its opponent in the battle for the top four.Roma beat Sampdoria 1-0 to remain third, seven points behind Milan.At the other end of the table, Torino moved off the bottom spot and out of the relegation zone with a 3-0 win at Parma.Spezia slipped into the bottom three after losing 1-0 at home to Hellas Verona. Genoa, the other team in the relegation zone, managed to draw 1-1 against Lazio.Fiorentina drew 0-0 against Bologna.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsDaniella Matar, The Associated Press
DETROIT — Jayson Tatum hit a fallaway as Blake Griffin stumbled with 2.9 seconds left, then tied up the Detroit veteran on the other end to help the Boston Celtics beat the Pistons 122-120 on Sunday for a weekend split.Jaylen Brown led Boston with 31 points. He hit a late 3-pointer and was 13 of 16 from the field, two nights after his late miss sealed a loss in the opener in Detroit.Tatum had 24 points and 12 assists.Semi Ojeleye hit three 3-pointers in less than five minutes to open the fourth quarter for Boston. Sekou Doumbouya and Svi Mykhailiuk responded with back-to-back 3s to give Detroit a 108-106 lead with 6:01 left.Mykhailiuk scored eight straight Detroit points, and the Pistons took a 118-117 lead on Mason Plumlee’s free throws with 42.2 seconds left. That set up Brown’s 3-pointer with 34.0 seconds to go, and Jerami Grant made two free throws 12 seconds later to tie it at 120.Grant scored 20 points for the Pistons, netting at least that mark for a career-best fifth straight game.On Friday night, Detroit beat Boston 96-93 for its only victory of the season, with the Celtics missing their final 10 shots and going scoreless for the final 4:15.Mykhailiuk had 15 points despite not entering the game until under four minutes left in the third quarter.Marcus Smart had 17 points and eight assists for Boston.TIP-INSCeltics: This was Boston’s second pair of consecutive games against the same opponent in the same city this season, and second split of those games. The format is new to the NBA schedule this year. The Celtics also split with Indiana. … The Celtics did not attempt a free throw in the first half.Pistons: Josh Jackson went down with a right lower-leg injury early in the third quarter when he was fouled on a transition layup. He made the shot and the subsequent free throw, but was taken out of the game and did not return. … Griffin returned for the Pistons after missing a game in the NBA’s concussion protocol.UP NEXTCeltics: Vs. Toronto in Tampa, Florida, on Monday night.Pistons: At Milwaukee on Monday and Wednesday nights.Matt Schoch, The Associated Press
A tenuous first season in Dallas for Mike McCarthy concluded with a high-stakes mistake in Week 17.
LONDON — Even facing a Manchester City side depleted by the coronavirus, Frank Lampard couldn't prevent Chelsea slumping to a fourth loss in its past six games.And Lampard is aware the 3-1 defeat will only increase the pressure on him.Chelsea slipped to eighth place after lkay Gündogan, Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne scored in a 16-minute first-half spell at a chilly Stamford Bridge on Sunday.The London club is seven points behind leader Liverpool and three points back of City, which has played two fewer games and now sits in fifth place.Even Leicester is mounting a title challenge in third place after beating Newcastle 2-1 in Sunday's other game.How fickle football can be. Only a month ago, Chelsea's all-time leading scorer was basking in a 17-match unbeaten that raised talk of a new contract halfway through his second season as manager.“Whether it puts pressure on me or not, it doesn’t matter,” Lampard said. “A month ago everyone was asking me whether I was going to sign a new contract, and now they will be saying different things.“But over a busy period we’ve lost four games of football, so the pressure remains constant and you know it’s there.”Especially when working for Russian billionaire owner Roman Abramovich, who has gone through a dozen managers since transforming the club with his 2003 takeover.After being unable to spend anything in his first season in charge due to a transfer embargo, Lampard benefited from around $250 million in squad reinforcements in the summer transfer window. Despite Timo Werner already enjoying Champions League experience at Leipzig, the $60 million striker is among the players Lampard claims still needs time to settle.“Any build or rebuild takes pain; pain behind the scenes and pain on the pitch occasionally," Lampard said. “This is a difficult period and I understand the reasons why. Today the first half showed me the reasons why and we have to keep fighting and I’m the first one who has to keep fighting.“I’ll always feel heat: I felt heat when we were on our good run, because I know that round the corner can be a negative."Gündogan netted the opener on the turn in the 18th minute after being set up by Foden, who was on target with a flick finish for the second inside three minutes. De Bruyne started the move inside his own half that ended with him scoring, meeting the rebound after Raheem Sterling had hit the goal frame. Chelsea's consolation came with almost the last kick of the game from Callum Hudson-Odoi.FOXES FLYINGA fifth successive Premier League victory has propelled Leicester to within a point of leader Liverpool. James Maddison and Youri Tielemans clinched the win for the Foxes at St. James' Park before Andy Carroll scored late for Newcastle.“My ambition is to get into Europe again and for us to progress,” Leicester manager Brendan Rodgers said. “It’s always going to be a process for us. We don’t have the finances to go and get that 70 million pound, 80 million pound, 90 million pound player."So for us, we have to develop that player, bring in a young player or a senior player like a Jonny Evans, who is a top player, and manage his career through so he can help our younger players."___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsRob Harris, The Associated Press
Welcome to the post-season, Cleveland.Cleveland?The Browns ended their string of non-playoff seasons on Sunday with a tighter-than-expected 24-22 victory over archrival Pittsburgh, which sat many of its starters. Cleveland returned to the NFL in 1999, made the playoffs in 2002, and then, zilch. Until now.“It’s a moment I’ll never forget,” quarterback Baker Mayfield said. “But we’re not satisfied. We expected to be here.”The NFL's two longest playoff droughts have been snapped with the advancements of Tampa Bay and Cleveland, both 11-5. The Buccaneers, who downed Atlanta 44-27, already were in and secured the fifth seed in the NFC, setting up a trip to the sub-.500 NFC East winner, either Washington or the Giants. Tampa Bay's last trip to the post-season was 2007.The Jets now have the unenviable streak of going home early, beginning in 2011.Baltimore (11-5) took the top wild-card seed in the AFC with its 38-3 romp at Cincinnati. The Ravens will be at the winner of the AFC South, either Tennessee or Indianapolis. The Titans were at Houston knowing they owned a playoff berth after Miami (10-6) lost at Buffalo 56-26. Indianapolis hosted Jacksonville, the NFL's worst team, and a victory puts the Colts in, eliminating the Dolphins.With the win, the Bills (13-3) clinched the AFC’s No. 2 playoff seed and matched a single-season record for victories, set in both 1990 and ’91, when they made the Super Bowl.Dallas is done after a 23-19 defeat at the Meadowlands, with the Giants in line to win the awful NFC East with a 6-10 mark. New York, which lost its first five and was once 1-7, needs Philadelphia to knock off Washington (6-9) on Sunday night. Otherwise, Washington advances.Not making the post-season for the first time since 2008 is New England (7-9). Of course, the main reason for that Patriots streak of success and six Super Bowls, Tom Brady, is now quarterbacking the Bucs — and in the playoffs.____More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLBarry Wilner, The Associated Press
It seems like Canada's road to gold at the world junior men's hockey championship often runs through Russia, given each country's hockey pedigree. The two rivals square off in Monday's semifinal in Edmonton for the right to play for gold Tuesday. Canada has beaten Russia in a final three times over the last decade, but a semifinal clash has been rarer in that span. The last time the two hockey powers met in a world junior semifinal was also in Alberta back in 2012, when Russia edged the host country 6-5 in Calgary before falling to Sweden in the championship game. Finland and the United States meet in Monday's other semifinal. Half a dozen Canadians and three Russians on this year's rosters faced each other in the 2020 gold-medal game in Ostrava, Czech Republic. Russia led 3-1 with just over 11 minutes to play in Ostrava. Canada scored three unanswered goals and held on for the win through a wild last three minutes. Defenceman Jamie Drysdale, who is among Canada's second-year players, expects some emotional carryover from last year's final. "One hundred per cent I think there will be carryover," Drysdale said. "We played each other in the final last year. "We want to maintain where we're at and we obviously want to come out on top. In saying that, they're going to feel they have something to prove." The Canadian and Russian head coaches this year — Andre Tourigny and Igor Larionov respectively — were assistants in Ostrava. Canada edged Russia 1-0 in a pre-tournament game Dec. 23. Canada scoring first and early in every game has been the difference in the host country's 5-0 record at this championship. Depth of talent and speed up front is its calling card. Hockey Hall of Famer Larionov has Russia (3-1-1) playing a different style in Edmonton than it did under Valeri Bragin last year, according to Tourigny. "It's day and night. Different style, different philosophy, different objective in their game," the Canadian coach said. "They like to possess the puck, they regroup a lot, they have a good stretch on their breakout. "They're still really stingy defensively. They are strong on pucks, they're fast." Blanked 2-0 by the Czechs to start the preliminary round, Russia pulled out an overtime win over the Swedes in Pool B and put in a workmanlike effort to beat Germany 2-1 in the quarterfinal. Toronto Maple Leafs prospect Mikhail Abramov returns to Russia's lineup after serving a one-game suspension Saturday for slew-footing. Canadian forward Alex Newhook of St. John's, N.L., remains questionable for the semifinal after sitting out the quarterfinal with an upper-body injury. Goaltender Yaroslav Askarov is one of Russia's second-year players, but didn't start the 2020 final. The No. 11 pick in October's NHL draft by the Nashville Predators has faced more rubber in the tournament than Canadian counterpart Devon Levi (110 shots to 90). Levi sparkled more in his quarterfinal, however, with a 29-save shutout against the Czechs. Askarov stopped 18 of 19 shots from Germany. Canada is attempting to win back-to-back world junior crowns for the first time since 2008-09, which capped a run of five straight titles. "I think we all know what's at stake," returning forward Connor McMichael said. "We're all excited. "You've just got to keep control of your nerves and stay loose and play your own game. If we do that and stick to our systems, we'll be fine. You don't want to overthink about it too much." This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 3, 2021. Donna Spencer, The Canadian Press
Clippers staff members reportedly held a New Year's Eve party in Salt Lake City with "intermittent" mask usage.
EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The New York Giants won, and then they waited — hoping for a big win from a bitter rival.“We'll be pulling for Philly, no doubt,” quarterback Daniel Jones said.Far from .500 but still full of hope, the six-win Giants got to the brink of an unprecedented playoff berth with a 23-19 victory over the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, locking things up when rookie Xavier McKinney intercepted Andy Dalton in the end zone with 1:15 remaining.New York’s post-season chances hang on the Philadelphia Eagles, who play Washington on Sunday night. Washington would claim the NFC East with a win or tie. Otherwise, the Giants will take it for the first time since 2011 and host Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a wild-card round game next week.“I won’t be caught dead in an Eagles hat," said receiver Sterling Shepard, the only player left from New York's last playoff appearance in 2016. “But I will be rooting for them.”The Giants (6-10) would be the first team to qualify for the playoffs with six victories in a 16-game regular season and the first to do so after starting 1-7. Hardly how first-year coach Joe Judge planned it, but there were no complaints about extending the season for at least a few more hours.“I’m going to go back to the office right now and start watching Tampa,” Judge said.Dallas (6-10) nearly ripped that satisfaction away. Dalton rallied the Cowboys with a bloody left hand after being stepped on by defensive tackle Leonard Williams in the third quarter, and he had Dallas on the doorstep when Williams got close again.Dalton scrambled around on a broken play, avoided being sacked by Williams for a fourth time, but ended up floating one into the middle of the end zone. McKinney caught it easily, his first career interception.Jones was efficient and surprisingly mobile after slumping with left ankle and right hamstring injuries during a three-game losing streak. He was 17-of-25 passing for 229 yards and two touchdowns, ending Dallas' seven-game winning streak in the rivalry.Dalton was 29 of 47 for 243 yards and had a gash on his hand stitched up after the game. He was sacked six times, and the Cowboys ended a three-game winning streak that nearly propelled them to the playoffs despite star quarterback Dak Prescott's season-ending injury in Week 5.“It’s been obviously a year of a lot of ups and downs,” first-year coach Mike McCarthy said. “Trials and tribulations. In some ways, this game’s a bit of a microcosm of our season.”Dalton and the Dallas offence had just 34 total yards midway through the second quarter but began moving the ball just before halftime. They drove 56 yards in the third quarter to set up Ezekiel Elliott's 1-yard TD run, and Dalton overcame the hand injury on the next drive to set up Greg Zuerlein's 36-yard field goal that trimmed New York's lead to 20-19.Graham Gano made a 50-yard field goal for the Giants on the next possession. Gano passed Josh Brown for the franchise record with his 30th consecutive made field goal.Limited to 26 points over its previous three games, the Giants' 31st-ranked offence busted out with 239 yards and 20 points in the first half. Jones had TD passes of 10 yards to Shepard and 33 yards to Dante Pettis.Shepard also scored his first career rushing TD, a 23-yard reverse on the game's opening drive. After grinding through injury to practice this week, he finished with eight catches for 112 yards.Dalton and the Dallas offence were a mess early but got in position for a pair of second-quarter field goals by Zuerlein, including a 57-yarder on the half's final play.MAKING DRAMANew York’s Wayne Gallman Jr. appeared to fumble after picking up a game-clinching first down in the final minute, but officials ruled he was down before the ball came loose. The ruling was upheld via replay.“I’m sorry I caused drama,” Gallman said.ZEKE'S STRUGGLESElliott gained 42 yards on 14 carriers and finished the season with 979 yards, short of 1,000 for the second time in his five NFL seasons. Elliott has dealt with hamstring issues this season, and he said he strained a quad in practice this week, too.“We’re upset that we didn’t do what we needed to to put ourselves in a situation to get in,” he said. “Upset with the outcome of this game.”ODDS AND ENDSCowboys: Dallas forced two turnovers and had 12 takeaways in its final four games. It had 11 over the first 12 games. ... Zuerlein made four field goals and has 34 for the season, tying Richie Cunningham’s franchise record from 1997.Giants: Williams had seven tackles, three sacks and hit the quarterback five times. He finished the season with 11 1/2 sacks. ... Shepard had two touchdowns all season before Sunday.INJURIESCowboys: WR Noah Brown was ruled out at halftime with a back injury. TE Blake Bell left in the third quarter with a stinger and was probable to return.Giants: LB Blake Martinez left the game briefly after appearing to injure his left ankle or foot in the third quarter.UP NEXTCowboys: Enter the off-season with a losing record for the first time since 2015.Giants: Judge planned to start watching film on the Buccaneers on Sunday night.___Follow Jake Seiner: https://twitter.com/Jake_Seiner___More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFLJake Seiner, The Associated Press
BARCELONA, Spain — Lionel Messi set up Frenkie de Jong for a goal to help earn a 1-0 win at Huesca on Sunday in the Argentine great’s 750th overall appearance for Barcelona and his 500th in the Spanish league.The 33-year-old Messi trails only Xavi Hernández as the Barcelona player with the most games played. Xavi played 767 games in all competitions, including 505 la Liga matches.Messi’s latest milestone came less than two weeks after he surpassed Pelé’s all-time club scoring record for Santos by netting his 644th goal for Barcelona.Barcelona dominated last-place Huesca but could only manage De Jong's goal in the 27th minute. Messi lobbed a pass forward to meet De Jong’s run behind the defence, with the Netherlands midfielder steering the ball inside the upright.Huesca goalkeeper Álvaro Fernández saved Messi’s two chances, preventing him from adding to his league record of 451 goals. He blocked a free kick just before halftime and smothered shot from close range in the 68th.Barcelona’s win came after Messi sat out a 1-1 draw with Eibar last round to recover from an ankle problem.The victory moved Barcelona ahead of Sevilla into fifth place.Ronald Koeman’s team is 10 points behind leader Atlético Madrid, which got a late goal from Luis Suárez to win 2-1 at Alavés.SUÁREZ CLUTCHAtlético was moments from enduring a setback against an Alavés that played with 10 men for almost half an hour.That was when Suárez came through with the 90th-minute winner. The former Barcelona striker scored from close range completing a cross by João Félix shortly after Atlético had conceded an equalizer.Suárez also helped Atlético take the lead with a 41st-minute assist to Marcos Llorente, who cleared three defenders outside the area before firing a low shot that deflected off a defender before finding the net.Alavés lost defender Victor Laguardia with a straight red card determined by video review for a hard foul on Thomas Lemar. The hosts equalized in the 84th when Atlético defender Felipe found his own net while trying to clear a cross inside the area.The win gave Atlético a two-point lead over second-place Real Madrid, which defeated Celta Vigo 2-0 at home on Saturday. Atlético has two games in hand on its city rival.“We had the game in hand, we didn’t put it away, then came their goal," Atlético coach Diego Simeone said. "The best part about today’s game was how the team handled the final minutes without getting nervous. The goal was a good one, with our No. 9 just where he should be.”Simeone’s team has won 11 of its past 12 league matches, with the only setback a 2-0 loss at Madrid four rounds ago.Alavés, which stayed in 11th place, has one win in its its past six matches.BILBAO FIRES COACHAthletic Bilbao fired coach Gaizka Garitano after it defeated struggling Elche 1-0 at home thanks to a goal by Iker Muniain.The club then announced it had reached an agreement in principle to hire Marcelino García Toral as Garitano's replacement.SOCIEDAD SLIPThird-place Real Sociedad was held 1-1 at home by Osasuna, leaving it eight points behind Atlético.___More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_SportsJoseph Wilson, The Associated Press