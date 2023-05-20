Toone upbeat on England’s World Cup chances despite 'difficult' injury setbacks

Ella Toone has stressed England are set to head into this summer’s World Cup still well-equipped to prosper, despite the injury setbacks that have been “really difficult to take”.Skipper Leah Williamson and Fran Kirby have been ruled out of the tournament in Australia and New Zealand by injuries, while Beth Mead, who claimed the Golden Boot and player of the tournament award when the team won the Euros last year, may also be missing."No one ever wants to see teammates and other players have bad injuries like that, so it's been difficult," Toone said. "But we've got to focus on what we have, and that's so much talent within the squad."