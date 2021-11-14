"They took my son away": Mother of man shot and killed in Denver wants justice

The Canadian Press

The Latest from Week 10 of the NFL (all times EST): ___ 3:15 p.m. Browns quarterback Baker Mayfield limped off the field in Sunday’s game against the New England Patriots after a taking a pair of hits in the pocket in the third quarter. Mayfield stayed in the game after he was body-slammed to the turf by Deatrich Wise late in the third, a play that drew a roughing the passer penalty. Two plays later, Matthew Judon crunched into Mayfield’s midsection, and the QB was slow to get up. After a few mi