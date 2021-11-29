'They took several of our trees': Waldo Greenhouse now short on Christmas trees after break-in

The Canadian Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LeBron James had 33 points, nine assists and no confrontations with Isaiah Stewart in the Los Angeles Lakers' 110-106 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday night. Russell Westbrook had 25 points and nine assists, and Anthony Davis added 24 points and 10 rebounds for the Lakers. They returned to .500 with their second win over Detroit in eight days. Los Angeles once again failed to pull away from a struggling opponent, but still beat the Pistons at Staples Center for the f