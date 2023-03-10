'Too Stunned to Speak': Lizzo Helps Fan With FaceTime Proposal at Glasgow Gig

Lizzo’s Glasgow concert took epic proportions for a couple on March 8, when the singer FaceTimed a fan’s boyfriend and helped him with his proposal.

The moment was recorded by Emmy Dent. In the video, Lizzo picks up the phone and starts talking to someone she calls “the chillest person in the world” after the man calmly expresses his amazement.

Lizzo then tells the man, who gives his name as Ryan, that his boyfriend Grant “has a question he wants to ask you.”

“Ryan,” Grant is heard saying, “for the purposes that Lizzo is in front of us, will you marry me?”

The crowd erupted into cheers as Ryan added, “For the love of God, just say yes!”

Lizzo congratulated the couple after Ryan, who was “too stunned to speak,” she said, repeatedly nodded yes, as seen in another piece of footage.

She had paused the concert after noticing Grant’s brother’s message to her, which read, “Ask my brother’s boyfriend to marry him.” Credit: Emmy Dent via Storyful