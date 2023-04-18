Too many questions marks in Winnipeg to bet against Vegas

Winnipeg's season fell off a cliff in the second half until they squeaked into the Stanley Cup Playoffs via the Wild Card and there remain too many questions marks about the togetherness of the team and its weaknesses on defence to bet against its first-round opponent, the Vegas Golden Knights, prevailing in the Western Conference series.

JULAIN MCKENZIE: Speaking of Vegas in Winnipeg, I have Winnipeg-- I have Winnipeg winning that series.

OMAR: You're mad.

JULAIN MCKENZIE: What do you mean? That's not mad. It's not mad at all.

They've got Connor Hellebuyck. It could be-- it could go 6, actually-- 6 or 7. Vegas is kind of shaky to me. I know they have Mark Stone back, magically healed after a lengthy back injury.

OMAR: Magically healed.

JULAIN MCKENZIE: You know, there's some magic. That happens in the playoffs. Why am I not allowed to use it in this case? I just think the Winnipeg Jets, maybe they finally figure it out within themselves how to play a strong brand of hockey and get back to what worked with them. And even in any case, even if they don't, they have the better goaltending in this series, and Connor Hellebuyck, he played really well in these last few games to get his team into the playoffs.

I think he continues that going forward for the Winnipeg Jets. And I think it should be enough for them to get a series win. I'm going to say Jets in 6. Avry?

AVRY LEWIS-MCDOUGALL: Yes.

JULAIN MCKENZIE: What did you write in the Zone Time chat just now? I just see the messages pop up. You can see them there.

AVRY LEWIS-MCDOUGALL: In reference to-- reference to a song, and it ties into Mark Stone. But for obvious reasons--

JULAIN MCKENZIE: My neck, my back. He-- yeah, Mark Stone. Just give us your pick, please.

AVRY LEWIS-MCDOUGALL: --YouTube, OK? Well, I think, Julian, I think you're mad for going Winnipeg because, yes, you have Connor Hellebuyck on that roster. At the same time, though, this 18 has been, for the past month, in so much disarray between Rick Bowness and Nick Ehlers--

JULAIN MCKENZIE: There. It is.

AVRY LEWIS-MCDOUGALL: --and everybody else. I just don't see Vegas look this club. Again, you got Mark Stone. You have Jack Eichel there.

You've got-- even though he's like-- you still have Brossoit. Then you have Jonathan Quick backing him up. I think there's too much from Vegas in many aspects, to Winnipeg in that series. I'm going to go Vegas in 6 in that series.

JULAIN MCKENZIE: OK, Sam. Who do you pick?

SAM CHANG: I'm going to say Vegas in 6. I would have said 5 except for Connor Hellebuyck. I think the storyline of Brossoit and Hellebuyck is such a good one.

Like, yes, Hellebuyck is really good, but Laurent Brossoit went 5 and 0 in his last five starts. He has a 0.946 save percentage in those games. Like, that's--

JULAIN MCKENZIE: --really well.

SAM CHANG: That's exceptional. And if he chokes, you've got John Quick. And if he also chokes, maybe Logan Thompson's back from injury.

Like, no one thought the Knights could pull off this level of goaltending, and they've been really good. And even without that, they're one of the teams, like Avry said, they're so deep. Like, we're not-- we haven't even talked about Shea Theodore. Like, I just-- I think they're too good of a team, and I'm just seeing like some of the stretches Winnipeg went through the season. I just-- I don't see it.

JULAIN MCKENZIE: OK, all right. I don't mind being on an island for this one. Omar, I assume you're picking Vegas as well.

OMAR: Yeah, but for an interesting reason. I don't think it will be Vegas winning. It'll be Winnipeg losing because we have seen--

JULAIN MCKENZIE: Oh.

OMAR: --season, Winnipeg has weapons. They have players who can score. But for some reason, there are moments where just everything just switches off for them.

And there's only so much Hellebuyck can do. He can make the saves, but he can't score the goals. And that's why I think they're going to-- that's why I think they lose.