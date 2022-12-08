Too good to be true: Man buys Rolls-Royce for $50k. CHP Yuba Sutter learns it was stolen

Imagine going to the DMV to register a Rolls-Royce you just paid for in cash, only to find out it was stolen. A man learned the hard way about a deal that seemed too good to be true. The California Highway Patrol, which is now looking into the scam, said that man bought a 2015 Rolls-Royce Ghost from a private party for only $50,000 in cash. But when he went to the DMV in Yuba City, DMV investigators noticed that the public VIN did not match another VIN. CHP was called in to help, and they noted that the VIN on the dash was "faker than reality shows."