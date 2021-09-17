'Too Cute': Tasmanian Devil Mom Seen Playing With Joeys

A Tasmanian Devil was caught on camera playing with her babies at Healesville Sanctuary in Victoria, Australia, in night vision footage posted on September 12.

Zoos Victoria says the video shows the mother being an “absolute trooper,” adding that 13 joeys across four litters have been born at the sanctuary in 2021 as part of its breeding program for the endangered species. “This is just too cute!” Zoos Victoria said.

The population of the species is in rapid decline, with an 80 percent reduction in sightings recorded over the past 20 years. Credit: Healesville Sanctuary via Storyful