Tony Snell with an assist vs the Dallas Mavericks

Yahoo Sports Videos

The Miami Dolphins have now won seven straight games after a 20-3 victory over the short handed New Orleans Saints on MNF. Boise State is out of the Arizona Bowl thanks to COVID, but that frees up Central Michigan to play Washington State in the Sun Bowl. Over in the NBA, the league and the Players Association have come to an agreement to allow vaccinated players who test positive for COVID to return earlier. PLUS: We’re celebrating our 900th episode with a robot who dribbles like Shaq and a dire prediction for our 200,000th episode!