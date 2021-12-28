Tony Snell with an assist vs the Dallas Mavericks
Tony Snell (Portland Trail Blazers) with an assist vs the Dallas Mavericks, 12/27/2021
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Kristaps Porzingis had a season-high 34 points and nine rebounds, and the Dallas Mavericks beat the Portland Trail Blazers 132-117 on Monday night. Both teams were short-handed. The Mavericks were missing six players, including star Luka Doncic, in the NBA’s health and safety protocols. Portland had seven players in the protocols, as well as head coach Chauncey Billups. Dwight Powell scored a season-high 22 points for Dallas, and Brandon Knight came off the bench to score 1
The Miami Dolphins have now won seven straight games after a 20-3 victory over the short handed New Orleans Saints on MNF. Boise State is out of the Arizona Bowl thanks to COVID, but that frees up Central Michigan to play Washington State in the Sun Bowl. Over in the NBA, the league and the Players Association have come to an agreement to allow vaccinated players who test positive for COVID to return earlier. PLUS: We’re celebrating our 900th episode with a robot who dribbles like Shaq and a dire prediction for our 200,000th episode!
EDMONTON — Ville Koivunen scored twice and added an assist as Finland routed Austria 7-1 on Monday at the world junior hockey championship. Brad Lambert had a goal and two assists for Finland (2-0), while Kalle Vaisanen, Samuel Helenius, Kasper Simontaival, and Topi Niemela rounded out the attack. Goalie Juha Jatkola made eight saves for the win. Martin Urbanek was the lone scorer for Austria (0-1), while Sebastian Wraneschitz stopped 41 shots in net. After Monday's games, Finland led the Group
EDMONTON — A broader Canadian audience finally gets to see why Owen Power is a standout among his hockey peers. The 19-year-old defenceman from Mississauga, Ont., played his junior hockey in the United States before heading to the University of Michigan. Power was invited to try out for the Canadian junior men's hockey team last year. The Wolverines didn't release him to selection camp and thus deprived Canadian fans the chance to see a highly-touted NHL prospect play in the 2021 world junior ch