Tony Pollard’s prime matchup vs. the Colts

Yahoo Sports fantasy analyst Tera Roberts explain why fantasy managers should start the Tennessee RB in Week 6.

The Titans were on a buy last week which means will Levis could return.

And while theoretically, that might actually impact the Titans run game negatively, Levis or not, this is an excellent match up and I want Tony Pollard against the Indianapolis Colts.

The Colts have been absolutely gutted on the ground.

100 and 59 rushing yards given up two Joe Mixon on 30 attempts in week 1, 100 and 50 attempts to Josh Jacobs in week two on 32 attempts and 100 and one yards and two rushing touchdowns last week to take Bigsby as we saw in week two with Green Bay and Josh Jacobs.

If you are worried about your quarterback against the Colts, just push aggressively on the ground with volume.

Pollard has looked like a new man this season averaging 18 touches per game, clearly operating as the RB one here and doing so with a great success rate considering how things are going for the Titans.

Again, all things considered the Titans should lean heavily on Tony Pollard this week.

I am predicting a minimum of 25 touches over 100 and 20 total yards and a top 10 finish for Pollard in this matchup.