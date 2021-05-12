Tony Bradley with a dunk vs the Sacramento Kings
WINNIPEG — Blake Wheeler and the Winnipeg Jets clarified the North Division playoff picture Tuesday night. Wheeler had two goals and two assists as Winnipeg defeated the Vancouver Canucks 5-0 to clinch third in the standings. The Jets (29-23-3) will open the playoffs against the second-place Edmonton Oilers (34-18-2) with Original Six rivals the Toronto Maple Leafs (35-13-6) and Montreal Canadiens (24-21-10) meeting in the other series. Winnipeg had needed just a point to cement third spot. But Wheeler said securing a solid victory so close to the playoffs certainly doesn't hurt. "You've got to give the guys a lot of credit to keep pushing and kind of keep doing the right things and the same things," he said. "Ultimately when it comes to playoff time, it's a lot harder to score goals and that's the way you score goals. "You just keep doing the same things over and over again with that blind faith that you're going to get rewarded for it." It was also revealed Tuesday earlier this season Wheeler continued playing despite having cracked ribs. But the Jets captain said there was never a doubt in his mind that he wouldn't play. "I still felt like I was able to help the team and that was the most important thing for me," he said. "Certainly I wasn't myself but if I was holding us back that would've be a different story but our team was still going in the right direction." Head coach Paul Maurice stressed player safety is always Winnipeg's top priority. But when it comes down to pain tolerance, Wheeler has earned the right to determine whether or not he can play through it. "We don't put players in harm's way," Maurice said. "Before anybody plays, the doctor decides whether this is just a pain thing or this thing can get worse. "But if it's a pain-tolerance thing, then you're going to listen to your guys. He (Wheeler) has an incredibly high tolerance for pain and at the same time I'm going to watch that game and if clearly he can't play the game, he's not going to play." Kyle Connor had a goal and two assists, Mark Sheifele registered a goal and assist and Mason Appleton scored the other for Winnipeg, which avenged a 3-1 loss to Vancouver on Monday night. Connor Hellebuyck stopped 24 shots for his fourth shutout of the year and 24th of his career. "This is the confidence we need going into the playoffs," Hellebuyck said. "We can't go into the playoffs losing, it never works. "We played a really good game tonight and I'm really excited to see how we carry this forward." Braden Holtby stopped 31 shots for Vancouver (21-27-3), which remains last in the North Division. "I think it's pretty obvious, not a lot of good things to find in that game start to finish," said Canucks head coach Travis Green. "They're a good team trying to get ready for playoffs and we weren't at our top level. "Felt bad for Holts tonight. We were in our zone a lot of times. We weren't good in any areas of the game." Veteran Winnipeg forward Paul Stastny played in his 1,000th career game. Prior to the contest, with his wife and two young children on the ice, the 35-year-old Stastny -- who has also played for the Colorado Avalanche, St. Louis Blues and Vegas Golden Knights -- was honoured during a video tribute before receiving a custom art piece and the first-ever silver stick in franchise history from the Jets. "It was emotional," Stastny said. "I was happy, more than anything, that my kids got to be there and my wife. "Its always nice to hear compliments, compliments are nice, let's face it everyone likes it. I don't like the limelight. I'm happy it's over with because I like to fly under the radar." But Stastny admitted it's much easier to celebrate the achievement with a victory. "If we had lost 5-0, everyone would've still grumpy in there," he said. But I think everyone is still in a good mood. "We know where we're sitting now. It's always nice to win on a special night like this." Wheeler said the Jets wanted to do everything they could to make Stastny's achievement extra special. "He doesn't say a whole lot, he doesn't command the spotlight, he doesn't command a lot of attention and his teammates respect the heck out of him for it," Wheeler said. "It was a night that was kind of a galvanizing sort of moment for our team. "We wanted to have a good night for him, we wanted it to be a memorable night for him . . . it's something he's always going to remember." With Winnipeg's post-season opponent now determined, Maurice can look forward facing many questions about the high-flying Oilers. "I'm going to answer, 'How do you stop Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl?,' 412 times," Maurice said. "And if I'm any good, I'm going to give you 412 answers. "I'm just hoping one of them is right." Connor opened the scoring at 7:48 of the first with his 24th of the season and second in as many games against Vancouver. Connor took a nice tap pass from Wheeler before beating Holtby. Wheeler put Winnipeg ahead 2-0 at 2:05 of the second, registering his 14th of the season unassisted. Wheeler drew an assist on Scheifele's deflection at 8:33, Scheifele's 21st of the year. Wheeler made it 4-0 with his second of the game and 15th of the season at 10:44 of the third. Appleton recorded his 11th of the year at 11:54. This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 11, 2021. The Canadian Press
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Jordan Poole hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 1:43 left, Andrew Wiggins scored the next time down and finished with 38 points, rallying the Golden State Warriors past the Phoenix Suns 122-116 on Tuesday night. Draymond Green notched his sixth triple-double of the season and 29th of his career with 11 points, 11 assists and 10 rebounds as the Warriors made it two wins in as many nights against two top teams in the Western Conference. Stephen Curry made a 9-foot jumper with 45 seconds left while falling to the floor, a bright finish to his 21-point performance on another tough outing for him shooting 3-pointers. Golden State secured a spot in the play-in tournament with Monday's 119-116 win against the Jazz then held on against a talented Suns team. Devin Booker scored 34 points and knocked down a key 3-pointer with 5:25 left for Phoenix and Paul added 24 points, but the Warriors delivered all the key plays down the stretch. Poole hit a 3-pointer with 57 seconds left in the third to get Golden State within 93-88 — a night after his successful half-court heave at the third-quarter buzzer against Utah. The Warriors trailed 98-92 Tuesday to begin the fourth and Poole hit another 3. Golden State needed his hot hand given Curry's struggles from deep for a second straight night. Curry had a 49-point performance with 11 3-pointers in Saturday’s 136-97 thumping of the Thunder, but has been off from long range in two games since: going just 4 for 24 on 3s — 1 for 11 Tuesday and 3 of 13 on Monday. Poole scored 20 points to wrap up Golden State’s final set of back-to-backs as the Warriors won their fourth straight at home. Phoenix led by as many as 16 and began a sizzling 18 for 26 making 7 of 10 3s to build a 43-30 advantage. LUCKY RABBIT'S FOOT Alex, a sweet therapy bunny that became a social media hit last month attending a Giants baseball game, made it to Chase Center by season's end to cheer on the Warriors. Owner Kei Kato and her fiancé, Josh Row, had their seats upgraded to the lower bowl as the team made a special exception so the bunny could attend — saying the bunny was their “lucky rabbit's foot” for the playoff push because rabbits aren't typically allowed in the arena. He received a big screen bunny welcome from the Warriors during a first-quarter timeout. “Just to give back and make everybody happy makes us happy,” Kato said. “We want to share him with the world.” TIP-INS Suns: PF Cameron Johnson missed his third straight game with a sprained right wrist. ... The Suns won the first two matchups of the season by 20 or more points, 120-98 on March 4 and 114-93 on Jan. 28. ... The Suns were 10 for 18 on 3s in the first half. ... Phoenix surrendered 62 Warriors points in the paint. Warriors: F Damion Lee did more court work a day after shooting for the first time since contracting COVID-19 despite being vaccinated. Coach Steve Kerr spoke to Lee and “he’ll ramp it up a little bit today.” F Eric Paschall, still sidelined by a strained left hip flexor, played in another three-on-three game as he has been doing in recent days. The hope is he will be ready to return either Friday or in Sunday's regular-season finale against Memphis. UP NEXT Suns: Host Portland in their final home game Thursday before finishing with back-to-back games at San Antonio on Saturday and Sunday. Warriors: Host the Pelicans on Friday night having won 13 of the last 15 at home vs. New Orleans. ___ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Janie Mccauley, The Associated Press
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Terence Davis matched his season high with 27 points, Buddy Hield had 21 and the Sacramento Kings beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 122-106 on Tuesday night to keep their slim playoff hopes alive. Delon Wright added 21 points and eight assists for the Kings. Richaun Holmes had 13 points and seven rebounds. Maurice Harkless scored 15 points. Sacramento (31-38) has won five of six to close within 2 ½ games of San Antonio (33-35) for the final play-in spot in the Western Conference. To get in, the Kings must win their final three games and get help from other teams to leapfrog the Spurs and New Orleans Pelicans. Beating the Thunder for the second time in three days left coach Luke Walton’s team with at least a mathematical chance of getting in. Kenrich Williams scored 20 points and Darius Bazley had 18 for the Thunder. Moses Brown added 10 points and 13 rebounds. Oklahoma City has lost eight straight and 22 of 23. The Kings stumbled early before finding their rhythm in the third. After the Thunder went up 67-64 following Aleksej Pokuševski’s bucket inside the paint early, Sacramento scored the next seven points and never trailed after that. The Kings made four consecutive 3s as part of a 14-2 run, then Wright made a pair beyond the arc to make it 103-83. Damian Jones had a dunk and a floater in the fourth, and Wright’s fifth 3-pointer put Sacramento ahead 118-90. TIP-INS Thunder: Oklahoma City fell behind 8-2 then went on a 17-2 run in the first quarter. … Theo Maledon did not play because of plantar fasciitis in his left foot. Ty Jerome (left calf strain) and Lu Dort (right knee patellar tendinitis) were also held out. Kings: Davis, Hield and Wright made five 3-pointers apiece. … Marvin Bagley III, who recently returned after missing 22 games with a broken bone in his hand, did not play because of a soft tissue injury in his leg. UP NEXT Thunder: Host the Jazz on Friday. Utah has won both games against Oklahoma City this season. Kings: Travel to Memphis for back-to-back games against the Grizzlies on Thursday and Friday. __ More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/tag/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports Michael Wagaman, The Associated Press