Tommy's Legacy continues with ribboncutting at new Bakersfield facility

A new sober living facility for men and women is now open in East Bakersfield with the goal of providing a safe place for people to recover from addiction, homelessness, and other hardships. Thomas and Jessica Romero founded Tommy's Legacy after losing their son to gang violence 5 years ago. On Tuesday, June 27, they cut the ribbon on their newest facility in East Bakersfield. 23ABC's Breanna Polk joined the Romeros to learn more about their service to the community.